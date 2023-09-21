Four cross-conference battles are part of the Week 3 NFL schedule, highlighted by Rams vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Bengals have been tough to beat at home, winning seven of their last eight games at Paul Brown Stadium. However, Cincinnati is 0-2 this season and just 1-5 against the spread in the last six games dating back to last season. According to the latest Week 3 NFL odds, a banged-up Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 2.5-point favorites over Matthew Stafford and the Rams at home. Other cross-conference NFL matchups include Chargers vs. Vikings (+1), Bills vs. Commanders (+6.5), and Bears vs. Chiefs (-12). The latter is one of the largest NFL spreads we'll see all season.

Should your Week 3 NFL picks target one of those NFL games this week, or should you look elsewhere for value? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 3. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Baltimore Ravens (-8) to cover at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens enter Sunday's showdown with a perfect 2-0 record, thanks largely to a suffocating defense. Baltimore is giving up just 16.5 points per game this season, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

The Ravens also feature an efficient offense, which is averaging 340 yards per game through the first two weeks of the season. In addition, the Ravens have had success against the Colts in recent years, posting a 5-1 record against Indianapolis in their last six meetings. The Colts, meanwhile, have lost 10 of their last 11 contests against opponents from the AFC North and are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall. According to the model, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is projected to finish with 232 passing yards while averaging 6.2 yards per carry, helping the Ravens cover the spread in 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including three favorites who cover with points to spare. You can only see the model's NFL Week 3 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 3 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 3 NFL best bets from a model on a 164-117 run on top-rated picks, and find out.