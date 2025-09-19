It might be a big cliche, but NFL coaches like to establish the run for a reason. There's nothing quite like the threat posed by an elite running back, especially when that running back jets off to the end zone for a touchdown. If you like a good running game and enjoy NFL betting, you might just love this three-leg running player prop parlay for Week 3 at BetMGM.

NFL Week 3 RB player props parlay at BetMGM

Final odds: +511 (wager $100 to win $511) at BetMGM

Josh Jacobs Over 1.5 receptions (-139)

The Packers love to let Jacobs cook, and given that the Browns have Myles Garrett patrolling the defensive front, they may want to get the star back more touches through the air rather than purely on the ground. Jacobs has scored in 11 straight games, including the postseason, and he may make it 12 with a little pass at the goal line.

Jonathan Taylor Over 89.5 rushing yards (-115)

Taylor hasn't cashed in with a touchdown yet this season, but the star Colts tailback has produced well with games of 165 and 71 rushing yards to begin the campaign -- good enough to lead the league in rushing. The Titans have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards through the first two weeks, meaning Taylor should have ample opportunity to rip off some big runs against a division rival.

Kyren Williams Over 61.5 rushing yards (-111)

After exploding in the last two campaigns, Williams hasn't had a true breakout game yet. A true eruption game may not be in store against Philadelphia, but the Eagles have proven to be more vulnerable on the ground than expected. This feels like a sneaky good spot for Williams to rack up some yardage and give the Rams a change of pace.