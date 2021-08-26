We are entering the final week of the 2021 NFL preseason, and it will be an unprecedented time for bettors. Week 3 of the preseason used to be the best week, as it was the dress rehearsal for all starters. Now that the preseason has been shortened by a week, however, teams are treating this weekend differently.

Some teams will be starting their No. 1 quarterback for the first time such as the Cincinnati Bengals, while others like the Chicago Bears are benching their starting signal-caller with the regular season so close. How each team plans on using their players could entice a bettor to lean one way or the other, but remember that it will be the fringe roster players who finish out the contest and ultimately decide whether the favorite covers the spread or not.

Below, I'll give you five picks I'm eyeing for this weekend. Remember, preseason betting is a ridiculous sport, and you're better suited saving your bankroll for the regular season. But like many fans, it's too hard to resist throwing a couple dollars out there in celebration of football being back.

Friday, 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -4

The Chiefs really shouldn't care about this preseason game, but Andy Reid said on Wednesday that he's going to play his starters for the entire first half. Those starters are going to get the opportunity to tee off on a Vikings team that lost by 27 points to the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and then by two points to the Indianapolis Colts in what was a gross matchup. The Chiefs have won their two preseason games and the defense looked pretty incredible against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Murray went three-and-out on his three drives against Kansas City last week!

Projected score: Chiefs 26-16

The pick: Chiefs -4

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans +2

The Titans have been one of the most dominant teams in the preseason this year -- despite having not played Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown or Julio Jones just to name a few. In two games, they have outscored their opponents 57-6, as no one has scored a touchdown on them just yet. Both backup quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Logan Woodside have looked good and the backup defense has forced a total of four turnovers.

As for the Bears, they are coming off of a 41-15 beatdown suffered at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. While Sean McDermott may have allowed Mitchell Trubisky to tee off on his old team a bit, it still was a poor showing for Chicago all around. Justin Fields is going to start this final matchup, but he could have his hands full against a defense that has nine sacks in two games.

Projected score: Titans 20-17

The pick: Titans +2

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: Seattle Seahawks -5.5

Let's throw an Under in here. Unders have been crushing in the preseason, and we should see some more this weekend. The Seahawks are expected to play their starters in the preseason finale, but they obviously won't play the whole matchup. Seattle's backups have struggled to score, as they have recorded just 10 total points in two games. The Chargers haven't cared much about the exhibition matchups either, as they scored 13 in Week 1 and 10 in Week 2. This has the makings of a low scoring affair.

Projected score: Seahawks 18-13

The pick: Under 35

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET (CBS), Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals PK

The Dolphins drowned the Atlanta Falcons last week by racking up 422 yards of total offense in the 37-17 win. We haven't heard if the Dolphins are going to play their starters on Sunday, but my guess is that we see a little bit of Tua Tagovailoa before he turns his attention to the regular season. As for the Bengals, Joe Burrow is going to get his first reps of the preseason. I'm not sure how this really affects bettors, however. He could lead a touchdown drive in the first quarter or show some rust. I doubt he's going to do anything to put the game out of reach. Brandon Allen has been OK while Kyle Shurmur hasn't done much. The Bengals have scored two touchdowns in two games while the Dolphins scored five just last week. With the spread being close, I'll take Miami.

Projected score: Dolphins 21-13

The pick: Dolphins (PICK)

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 7 p.m. ET (NBC, FuboTV)

Latest Odds: Atlanta Falcons +5.5

If you've been fading the Falcons this preseason, then you've made some money. They scored just three points against the Titans in Week 1 and then allowed 37 points to the Dolphins while losing by 20. To make matters worse, they lost backup quarterback AJ McCarron due to a torn ACL, so recently-signed Josh Rosen is going to get some time under center as will undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks. The Browns have won both of their preseason games so I'll take them to cover against a bad team.

Projected score: Browns 21-13

The pick: Browns -5.5