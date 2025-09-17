1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

In truth, he and Josh Allen probably deserve to share top billing. After cruising all over the field with his legs in Week 1, Jackson was back to launching perfect deep strikes to rout the Browns. This man is a walking highlight reel. (+1)

2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

He did the reverse Lamar Jackson to guide the Bills' 2-0 start, opening the year with heroic situational passing, then turning on the jets as a scrambler to rout the Jets. He and Jackson always make the top of the AFC must-see TV. (-1)

3 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Hello, MVP candidate. Herbert looks as composed as ever while threading the rock downfield to an improved Quentin Johnston. If he keeps it up, Jim Harbaugh's Chargers will be real candidates to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West. (+1)

4 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

The Packers haven't even been remotely challenged in their first two games. That's partly a testament to their rejuvenated defensive front. But Love's effortless gunslinging paces Matt LaFleur's attack. He's averaging 9.1 yards per throw. (+1)

5 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

All the Eagles do is win with Hurts at the helm. As was the case for the 2024 title push, he and the passing attack aren't necessarily wowing opponents with splash plays. But you can trust him to make the necessary plays when it matters. (-2)

6 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

After a streakier start to the year, Stafford fully unlocked his gifted receiving duo of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua against the rebuilding Titans. A big test awaits in a rematch of last year's hard-fought playoff game in Philly. (+2)

7 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Resilience has been the name of the game for Goff in Detroit. And Week 2 was just the latest example. Given a clean pocket, he picked apart the Bears with ease. It helps he's got the dynamic burst of Jameson Williams at his disposal. (+5)

8 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Do we give Mayfield his due? This man combined to throw 69 touchdowns in his first two years as the Bucs' gutsy leader. He's off to another hot start, building chemistry with rookie Emeka Egbuka and showing up as a clutch scrambler. (+1)

9 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Technically considered day to day with a knee injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Packers, Daniels has to limit contact even if his slippery mobility is a top attribute. The pressure is suddenly on Washington's offense to stabilize. (-3)

10 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

The Cowboys feel like a circus of a mixed bag after a shootout with the Giants. But Prescott has quietly turned in some sharp pocket-passing displays so far, keeping both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens appropriately involved.

11 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

He's not getting a ton of help from an aging, inconsistent and banged-up crop of skill weapons, but the three-time champ might also be succumbing to pressure up front. At least he's showing persistence as a scrambler out of necessity. (-4)

12 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

The Broncos couldn't put away a winnable game against the Colts to improve to 2-0, but Nix actually took a step forward from a sloppy opener, helping Troy Franklin enjoy a breakout performance. His energy sets the tone for the offense. (+5)

13 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

His home opener was spoiled by two picks, but only one was a true misfire. In some ways, Rodgers showcased even more impressive off-platform shots than in a four-touchdown Week 1 win. If only the Steelers could block for him, too. (+2)

14 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

He and the Cardinals kind of sputtered out in Week 2, nearly losing a big fourth-quarter lead. But he's been efficient on the whole to start the year, hitting 70% of his throws and averaging 5 yards per carry as an always-shifty scrambler. (+7)

15 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

His uneven Week 1 was troublesome. But Maye bounced back in a big way against the Dolphins, airing it out against a weak Miami secondary for two scores and a cool 82.6% completion rate. Give him time, and he'll toss a pretty ball. (+9)

16 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Two games into his stint as the Colts' starter, Indianapolis has yet to punt once. Sustainable? Maybe not. But he certainly looks more confident operating under Shane Steichen, electing also to push the ball downfield with solid accuracy. (+10)

17 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

His aggressive approach paid off in Week 1 against a new-look Patriots defense, but he was none too fortunate hurling the ball into traffic against the Chargers. In fact, his three picks were an embodiment of the worst of his tendencies. (-6)

He finished with just 135 yards passing in a rout of the Vikings in Week 2, but he was fairly precise when called upon, setting up six scoring drives against Brian Flores' defense. His fundamentals from the pocket are clean and crisp. (+5)

19 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

The former No. 1 pick was a bit steadier against the Lions than during his more dazzling, if volatile, opener against the Vikings. Still it didn't matter much thanks to the Bears' porous defense. Everyone's waiting for this all to click. (+1)

20 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

It feels like every Jaguars game and Lawrence start is a demonstration of this club's communication issues. In the wily veteran's defense, though, he kept fighting despite an uncharacteristically unreliable outing from Brian Thomas Jr. (+3)

21 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

It was a tale of two halves for Darnold in his second Seahawks go-round. Two picks all but gifted the Steelers a victory ... until he kept firing to capitalize on Pittsburgh's own blunders. It's still obvious he can sling it. Consistency is key. (+3)

22 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

At what point do we start voicing serious concern here? Stroud is once again saddled with a less-than-ideal setup in Houston, but the issues appear to be seeping into his own pace of play. He's got to find a way to fire it more quickly. (-4)

23 Russell Wilson New York Giants QB

After a totally flat debut in blue, Wilson turned into a showman of old against a gross Cowboys defense, launching one Malik Nabers bomb after another. Unfortunately, the magic didn't last until the buzzer thanks to his last deep shot. (+9)

24 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

His acrobatics were maybe the one good thing to come from Tennessee's ugly Week 2 loss to the Rams, in which Brian Callahan's squad once again struggled to stay disciplined. Now if he can translate his rocket arm into efficiency. (+3)

25 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

For a little bit, Tagovailoa quieted critics in Week 2, reincorporating his speedy weapons with some important throws. The pendulum swung the other way by the end, with a fourth-quarter pick dooming Miami. Situational ball is a problem. (+3)

26 Carson Wentz Minnesota Vikings QB

Wentz's entry in place of the ailing J.J. McCarthy doubles as a chance for Minnesota to let the latter take a breather after an unexpectedly bumpy start write a redemption story

27 Jake Browning Cincinnati Bengals QB

Thrust under center for what figures to be the next three months as Joe Burrow recovers from turf toe

28 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

The Saints fell to 0-2 thanks to their Week 2 matchup with the 49ers, but Rattler was a glimmer of hope, tossing three scores against Robert Saleh's defense. He's now kept New Orleans competitive in each of 2025's first two games. (+3)

29 Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB

Brock Purdy hasn't been ruled out while recovering from his own turf toe injury, but San Francisco figures to let its top quarterback rest after Jones successfully managed Kyle Shanahan's attack in Week 2. Can he keep it up?

30 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Should we put more stock into the grit Young showed in a near-comeback against Arizona, or the overmatched stretch that put Carolina in a hole in the first place? The Panthers still feel like they have to work so hard for any offense. (+1)

31 Tyrod Taylor New York Jets QB

Justin Fields' exit with a concussion leaves New York hoping for at least a modicum of stability from Taylor, 36, who's struggled to stay on the field even coming off the bench. He might offer a touch more pocket-passing poise, however.

32 Joe Flacco Cleveland Browns QB