1 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Chase Young was dominant once again this weekend. In this instance, it was the mobile Kyler Murray serving as his prey. Young has 2.5 sacks through two games, which means he is on pace for 20 sacks in 2020. Last season's rookie sack leader, Josh Allen , recorded 10.5 sacks. It appears that the Ohio State product will surge past that mark.

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow showed some veteran awareness in Week 1 drawing the Chargers offside and guiding his teammates as if they had been in the same offense for years. In Week 2, he showed his maturity by taking what the Browns defense gave him and exploiting mismatches. Cincinnati's defense could not stop anyone right now so it was impressive that Burrow was largely able to keep pace.

3 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SAF

Antoine Winfield Jr. has adapted to the professional game pretty smoothly. He made a few more big plays against the Panthers and continues to be all over the field.

4 Patrick Queen Baltimore Ravens LB

Baltimore's defense can get after the passer and stick like glue in coverage. Now, they have a rookie in the middle capable of cleaning up the mess. Patrick Queen flies sideline-to-sideline and rakes up tackles like fallen leaves.

5 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

CeeDee Lamb showed his ability in Week 1 but the sheer number of options in that offense made his statistics look mundane. The positive to trailing by 20 points in a game is that you have to throw your way out of the hole. Lamb was happy to oblige becoming the first rookie to top 100 receiving yards this season.

6 C.J. Henderson Jacksonville Jaguars CB

C.J. Henderson was a dark cloud over Indianapolis' receivers in Week 1 but still played a solid game against the Titans .

7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was effective in the ground game against the Texans but was notably absent in the pass game. Against the Chargers, he was involved in the pass game but was bottled up by a talented Los Angeles front on the ground. Fans have seen his abilities but he has yet to put it all together; a scary proposition.

8 James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB

James Robinson has been a brute for Jacksonville. A talented Tennessee front had no answer for him averaging over six yards per carry. The rookie from Illinois State also made more of an impact through the air.

9 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Herbert may not have known that he was starting Sunday against the Chiefs until kickoff but it could have fooled me. He was poised and in control of the offense. At the end of the day, he gave his team a chance to win and the moment did not look too big for him; that is all anyone could ask from a rookie quarterback. He was smiling through his facemask all day as it truly looked like he was having fun in his first start. If Los Angeles goes back to Tyrod Taylor , then Herbert may tumble down this list because it is cumulative.

10 Javon Kinlaw San Francisco 49ers DT

In two games with Javon Kinlaw , there have been some remarkable flashes of what he could become in San Francisco. If he plays more consistently, then he will be a staple at the top of this list. Unfortunately, he will have to bare a larger role than anyone anticipated as the team lost Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season.

11 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers T

Dating back to Iowa, Tristan Wirfs was a player that possessed tremendous athleticism but looked like he was playing back on his heels at times, which allowed the opposition to dictate his movement. His anchor in Tampa has not been a problem and neither has been his protection of Tom Brady to this point.

12 Damien Lewis Seattle Seahawks G

Damien Lewis has manned the starting right guard role admirably. His anchor is so strong and he looks for work when disengaged. Seattle has struggled to find five quality starters along the offensive line for years but Lewis should solidify one of those spots.

13 Kevin Dotson Pittsburgh Steelers G

Kevin Dotson was a value pick for the Steelers in the fourth round. The NFL combine snub has been a rock at right guard for Pittsburgh. After Ramon Castro retired and Zach Banner went down with a season-ending injury, the AFC North team needed someone to step up and Dotson has done just that in his first season.

14 Mekhi Becton New York Jets T

The rookie offensive tackle class has been impressive through two weeks. Josh Jones , Jedrick Wills and Austin Jackson have all done some good things but not enough to surpass Mekhi Becton or Wirfs, who was ranked higher. There are aspects of Becton's game that still need work but he was throwing 49ers out of the club Sunday.

15 Jordan Fuller Los Angeles Rams SAF