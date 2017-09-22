Week 3 NFL schedule: D.C. shootout, Seattle vs. smashmouth among intrigues

Here's the schedule for Sunday and Monday in Week 3, along with 10 things that intrigue me:

Schedule

Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars , 9:30 a.m. ET on Yahoo! (GameTracker)

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets , 1p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Can 'exotic smashmouth' defeat Seattle's defense?

The Titans love to pound the ball behind a good offensive line, and Seattle had some issues stopping the run last week against the 49ers. They had trouble with some cutback runs, which could be a problem in this one, too. The Titans love to play physical, but there is no more physical defense in the league than the Seahawks. This should be violent.

How many points in Raiders-Redskins?

First one to 33 wins? The Raiders have a potent offense and lead the league in scoring at 35.5 points a game. The Redskins have averaged 22 points, but the Raiders defense has some issues. Look for a lot of scoring in this one.

Can the Cowboys bounce back after issues in Denver?

We saw players loafing, including stars Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant , and then we had coach Jason Garrett call out quarterback Dak Prescott . That's a lot of crap from one game. Now they head back out on the road after losing to the Broncos to play Monday night against Arizona. Can they leave it all behind?

Can Siemian keep rolling in first road start?

In two home starts, Trevor Siemian has six touchdown passes to tie Detroit's Matt Stafford for the league lead. He also has a passer rating of 106.9. He threw 11 touchdown passes and four picks on the road last season, compared to seven touchdown passes and six picks at home. So he is capable outside of Denver.

Bill Belichick vs. Texans rookie quarterback

Rookie quarterbacks are 0-8 in New England facing Belichick. That's not a good thing for Deshaun Watson , who will be making his second career start. Rookie passers have a 50.7 passer rating in those games with five touchdowns and 16 picks. This could be ugly.

Falcons offense vs. Lions defense

The Falcons are eighth in scoring offense at 28.5 points per game, while the Lions are tied for eighth in scoring defense at 16.5 per game. Detroit, which struggled to get to the passer last season, has six sacks in two games. Keep an eye on the battle between Lions end Ziggy Ansah and Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews .

The Cleveland Browns as a road favorite

The Browns haven't been favored on the road since Week 7 in 2014, yet here they are as a 1-point favorite over the Colts in Indianapolis. Both teams are 0-2, with the Colts losing two without Andrew Luck . He isn't playing here, either, but this is a second straight road start for rookie DeShone Kizer . That's tough. Let's see how the Browns handle being in the road favorite role.

Can the undefeated AFC West teams keep rolling?

The Broncos and Raiders play road games on the East Coast, while the Chiefs play at Los Angeles against a desperate Chargers team that has to win. The Broncos play at Buffalo and the Raiders play at Washington. At least one of them is going down, but I think it will be actually be two: the Raiders and Chiefs.

Will firing the OC help get the Bengals offense on track?

The Bengals haven't scored a touchdown in two games, which is why Ken Zampese was fired and replaced by Bill Lazor. He has to do a better job of getting the ball to A.J. Green. I think they do this week in Green Bay. But that won't be an easy place to play.

Can the Giants' offensive line show any improvement?

Against the Eagles' good front four? Good luck with that. Left tackle Ereck Flowers has been a turnstile. He needs help. If the Giants don't give him a hand, the Eagles' pass rushers will have a field day. This could get really ugly for Eli Manning .