Week 3 NFL Schedule TV, odds, picks: Chiefs top Ravens in battle of unbeatens, 49ers find way to go to 3-0

Through two weeks of the NFL season, starting quarterbacks are dropping like flies and the traditional powerhouses appear vulnerable (well except the New England Patriots). Oh, the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are 2-0.

The most intriguing matchup of the week is between the undefeated Baltimore Ravens and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore looks to be the early favorite in the AFC North, but the Chiefs are far from the bottom five teams in the NFL the Ravens played the first two weeks. Kansas City has never scored fewer than 26 points in the 20 games Patrick Mahomes has been their quarterback.

The 49ers play their first home game of the year after spending two weeks on the East Coast, starting off a surprising 2-0 following a 41-17 blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals. In comes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who no longer have franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the rest of the season (elbow). The 49ers are looking for their first 3-0 start since 1998, when Steve Young was the quarterback. Other notable Week 3 games include the Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns.

KERR'S RECORD (Week 2): 8-8

KERR'S RECORD (overall): 19-12-1

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Line: Jaguars +1.5

The Titans had a tough loss to the Colts last week, despite only allowing 288 yards in defeat. Tennessee allowed Indianapolis to hang around late despite forcing two turnovers, allowing a four-play, 69 yard drive with under five minutes to play. Marcus Mariota went 19-for-28 for 154 yards and a touchdown while Derrick Henry had 15 carries for 81 yards and a score. The Jaguars suffered a tough loss to the Texans, failing on a two-point conversion for the win with 36 seconds left (Leonard Fournette was just short of the plane). Gardner Minshew finished 23 of 33 for 213 yards and a touchdown and had six carries for 56 yards. The Jaguars defense was much improved in Week 2 and face a Titans offense averaging 30 points per game, but struggled to move the football in Week 2.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Titans 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Bills -6

Who would have thought the Bills would be 2-0? The Bills are champions of the New York teams after beating the Giants and Jets at MetLife Stadium in back-to-back weeks. Now they head back to Orchard Park to take on the Bengals, coming off a 41-17 loss to the 49ers. The Bengals defense allowed 572 total yards to the 49ers in the loss, 259 of which were on the ground. The Bills may be without Devin Singletary (hamstring), who has 10 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown through two games. The Bills are averaging just 3.1 yards per carry without Singletary, but should get back on track against a Cincinnati defense allowing 165.5 rush yards per game.

Pick: Bills 28, Bengals 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Eagles -7

The Lions are coming off an upset over the Chargers after Matt Stafford threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 7:21 left. Stafford threw two interceptions in the game, but the Lions have plenty of weapons in Golladay, T.J. Hockinson, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola. The Eagles are 23rd in the NFL in rush yards per game (83.0) and are looking to get back on track against a Lions defense allowing 124.5 yards on the ground. Philadelphia is 31st in pass defense (340 yards per game) while Detroit is sixth in passing offense (303 yards per game). This game will be closer than people think, but the Eagles have to shore up their pass defense.

Pick: Eagles 30, Lions 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Patriots -22.5

The Jets are an absolute mess thanks to Sam Darnold having mono and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian out for the season. In comes Luke Falk making his first career start after being brought up from the practice squad hours before their Monday Night Football loss to the Browns. Falk went 20 of 25 for 198 yards in the loss as the Jets were at least able to move the ball, but they are facing a Patriots defense that has allowed just 1.5 points per game through the first two games. This one could get ugly quick.

Pick: Patriots 38, Jets 10

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Vikings -8

The Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Packers as more questions about Kirk Cousins and his ability to beat winning teams come into play. Cousins threw a careless end zone interception with 5:17 left to spoil a Minnesota comeback attempt against Green Bay, a game which the Vikings had 198 rushing yards but the quarterback had three turnovers. The Vikings are second in the NFL in rushing, averaging 185 yards a game. They may need Cousins as Oakland allows just 63 rush yards a game. Derek Carr struggled against the Chiefs (two interceptions), but Josh Jacobs had 12 carries for 99 yards. The Raiders are 2rd in the NFL in total offense.

Pick: Vikings 24, Raiders 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Chiefs -6.5

Arguably the game of the week as Lamar Jackson takes his hot start (71.9 completion percentage, 596 yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions; 126 rush yards, 6.6 yards per carry) against the high-powered Chiefs offense. Patrick Mahomes has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 821 yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions and a 136.3 rating. In a battle of the top two quarterbacks after Week 2, defense will play a major role in the outcome. Baltimore allows just 274.5 yards per game (second in NFL) while Kansas City allows 367.5 (19th). Mahomes has proven he can play at a high level every week. Jackson has yet to do that ... yet.

Pick: Chiefs 28. Ravens 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Colts -2.5

Hard to determine what to make of the Falcons after two games, considering they were demolished by the Vikings and needed a late Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Julio Jones to beat the Philadelphia Eagles without their top two receivers and their No. 2 tight end, along with a multitude of other injuries. Jones had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns while Calvin Ridley had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Colts survived a tough test at Tennessee, running for 167 yards in the win even with Marlon Mack held to just 51 yards. Indianapolis should run the ball against Atlanta, even though Philadelphia surprisingly couldn't.

Pick: Colts 26, Falcons 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Packers -8

The Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Bears and are trending towards one of the worst teams in the NFL. Joe Flacco has been sacked five times and has thrown for just two touchdowns in two games while Phillip Lindsay has just 3.3 yards per carry (24 carries for 79 yards). Denver has a bad offensive line and is facing a Green Bay defense that has six sacks, three forced fumbles and 17 quarterback hits through two games. They also have a quarterback named Aaron Rodgers. Could be a long day for Denver.

Pick: Packers 31, Broncos 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Cowboys -21

The Cowboys can thank the NFL's schedule makers for one of the easiest three games to start the season in recent memory, getting the worst team in the NFL in the Dolphins to finish off the slate. Dallas looks like the favorite in the NFC as Dak Prescott has completed 82.3 percent of his passes for 674 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. He also has 81 yards rushing on nine carries. Ezekiel Elliott is fourth in the NFC in rushing despite limited carries. The Dolphins are averaging five points per game.

Pick: Cowboys 38, Dolphins 7

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Buccaneers -6.5

The Daniel Jones era begins in New York as the Giants decided to bench Eli Manning after two games. Jones will look to build off his excellent preseason (29 of 34, 416 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions) against a surprisingly good Buccaneers defense that has four sacks and five quarterback hits from Shaq Barrett. The Giants should be able to protect Jones as Manning was sacked just twice in two games. The Giants are devoid of receivers, but Saquon Barkley is averaging 7.8 yards per carry through two games. The Buccaneers defense will have to contain him and pressure Jones early.

Pick: Buccaneers 28, Giants 17

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Cardinals +2.5

The Panthers may be without Cam Newton in this one as he aggravated an ankle sprain from the preseason. Carolina was struggling with Newton in the lineup as their franchise quarterback completed 56.2 percent of his passes with zero touchdowns and was sacked six times, having just minus-2 (-2) yards on five carries. Kyle Allen would likely get the start for Carolina if Newton can't go, but the Panthers will need Christian McCaffrey to carry the offense against a Cardinals defense that allows 458.5 yards per game. Arizona has just 132 yards rushing and are struggling to establish a ground game, leaving more pressure on rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to bring them back from early deficits. That won't work against Carolina.

Pick: Panthers 27, Cardinals 24

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: 49ers -6.5

The 49ers are one of the NFL's most surprising teams after two weeks, averaging 414 yards per game (seventh in the NFL) and 36 points per game (third in the NFL). They also are allowing 17 points per game (eighth in NFL) and 305.5 yards per game (ninth in NFL). The 49ers are pretty good and have two running backs (Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert) averaging over 5.6 yards per carry. Jimmy Garoppolo has completed 67.3 percent of his passes and has a 104.9 passer rating, but also has been sacked eight times. The Steelers defense has five sacks and 11 quarterback hits, but needs to get to Garoppolo. Mason Rudolph should be okay in his first start, but the Steelers may be without James Conner (knee).

Pick: 49ers 34, Steelers 24

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Seahawks -5

The Saints begin life without Drew Brees (at least for six weeks) as Teddy Bridgewater gets the start at quarterback. Bridgewater struggled against the Rams, going 17-for-30 for 165 yards, but let's see what he can do given a full week of preparation as the starter. Alvin Kamara (26 carries, 142 yards; eight catches, 87 yards) will be counted upon to carry the offense against a Seahawks defense that has allowed 23 points per game and 345 yards per game, mediocre for the Seahawks. Seattle is getting excellent quarterback play from Russell Wilson (78.2 percent, five touchdowns, zero interceptions). Big surprise there.

Pick: Seahawks 30, Saints 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Chargers -3

The Chargers are coming off an ugly loss to the Lions as the team had two crucial turnovers in the second half that kept them from being 2-0. Austin Ekeler had a key fumble in the red zone, but has 124 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 163 receiving yards (13.6 yards per catch) through two games. Justin Jackson is averaging 8.9 yards per carry, making life easier for Philip Rivers. The Texans defense (21.0 points per game) will have their hands full, but they are in every game thanks to Deshaun Watson and a running game surprisingly averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Houston's run defense allows 6.0 yards per attempt so this game may be an execution of the run attack. Least turnovers wins.

Pick: Chargers 28, Texans 24

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Browns +3

The Rams are very good again, and head coach Sean McVay doesn't even have his offense firing on all cylinders. Los Angeles is averaging 28.5 points per game (seventh in the NFL), but Jared Goff has just two touchdown passes through two games. Todd Gurley looks back to his pre-injury self, having 160 rushing yards (5.3 yards per carry) while backup Malcolm Brown is also averaging 5.3 yards per carry. What to make of the Browns, who handled the Jets (who had a third-string quarterback playing the majority of the game), but were blown out by the Titans? The Browns offense is averaging just 18 points per game and Baker Mayfield has just two touchdowns and four interceptions. Mayfield needs to be better in order for Cleveland to beat Los Angeles and a defense with five sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Pick: Rams 27, Browns 24

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Redskins +4

The Bears survived against the Broncos to avoid a disastrous 0-2 start, but are back to .500 with a defense that has been outstanding through two games. Chicago has seven sacks, 13 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and an interception through two games, allowing just 292.5 yards per game (fourth in the NFL) and 12 points per game (third in the NFL). They'll get a Redskins offense that has received excellent play from quarterback Case Keenum (69.1 percent, 60 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions) and a deep threat in wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has 187 yards and two touchdowns in his first two career games. The Redskins aren't bad, but the Bears defense should give them a lot of problems.

Pick: Bears 27, Redskins 17

