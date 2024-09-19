Staying alive in NFL survivor pool picks has been challenging through the first two weeks of the season, as huge upsets have busted the majority of entries. Cincinnati lost to New England as an 8.5-point favorite in Week 1, while Baltimore (-8.5) lost to Las Vegas and Detroit (-7.5) fell to Tampa Bay in Week 2. For anyone still alive heading into the Week 3 NFL schedule, there are only two teams favored by at least one touchdown in the Week 3 NFL odds. San Francisco is a 7.5-point road favorite against the Rams, while the Bengals are 7.5-point home favorites against the Commanders in the Week 3 NFL spreads.

Los Angeles will be without its top two wide receivers and is coming off a blowout loss at Arizona in Week 2. The 49ers are dealing with key injuries of their own though, so is that a game you should avoid with your Week 3 NFL eliminator pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 643-543-34 against the spread to put him up more than 46 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

His advice can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, White correctly recommended to avoid the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots as 8.5-point favorites. Instead, White picked the Saints, who beat the Panthers by 37 points in the most lopsided game of the week. Then in Week 2, he avoided the Ravens, who lost to the Raiders as 8.5-point favorites, and instead backed the Texans, who defeated the Bears.

Anyone who followed his advice avoided two of the biggest NFL upsets of the season and advanced to Week 3.

Now, White has turned his attention to the latest Week 3 NFL odds and locked in his Week 3 survivor pool pick. You can only see who White is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, White is avoiding the Bengals (-7.5, 47), even though they are the biggest favorite of the week. Cincinnati has already eliminated a huge chunk of eliminator pools this season, falling to New England as an 8.5-point favorite in Week 1. The Bengals looked much better in their 26-25 loss at Kansas City in Week 2, but that last-second loss could leave them in a letdown spot this week.

Washington is coming off a 21-18 win over the Giants, as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 23 of 29 passes for 226 yards. Daniels also rushed 10 times for 44 yards, and he is going to keep improving during his rookie season. The Bengals have lost four of their last five games dating back to last season, so White recommends avoiding the biggest favorites of the week again in Week 3. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, White is backing a team whose opponent "cannot move the ball." The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 3 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from the expert who avoided the Bengals in Week 1 and Ravens in Week 2 and is up almost 50 units on ATS picks.