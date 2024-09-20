The Pittsburgh Steelers have won five straight regular-season games dating back to last year, and quarterback Justin Fields has his own impressive streak. He hasn't turned the ball over in four straight starts, the longest of his pro career. Add both of those up, and Pittsburgh has some appeal as one of the potential Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks. Pittsburgh will host the Chargers on Sunday, and the Steelers have played in five straight road games, counting last year's playoffs, so a raucous Pittsburgh crowd adds even more attraction to using The Black and Gold in Week 3 NFL eliminator pool picks.

However, the Chargers have their own assertions to be considered for NFL eliminator picks since they're 2-0 on the season and have defeated the Steelers in their last two meetings in Pittsburgh. Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 643-543-34 against the spread to put him up more than 46 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

His advice can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, White correctly recommended to avoid the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots as 8.5-point favorites. Instead, White picked the Saints, who beat the Panthers by 37 points in the most lopsided game of the week. Then in Week 2, he avoided the Ravens, who lost to the Raiders as 8.5-point favorites, and instead backed the Texans, who defeated the Bears.

Anyone who followed his advice avoided two of the biggest NFL upsets of the season and advanced to Week 3.

Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, White is avoiding the Bengals (-7.5, 47), even though they are the biggest favorite of the week. Washington doesn't get many MNF games like what it has this week, but the Commanders have been successful in recent ones. They've won their last three Monday night games, despite being underdogs in each. Additionally, Washington defeated Cincinnati in their last meeting in 2020, which had Joe Burrow under center for the Bengals.

Burrow's favorite target has been a non-factor as Ja'Marr Chase has averaged just 41.7 receiving yards with no TDs over his last six games. His No. 2 target in Tee Higgins (hamstring) hasn't played this year and would likely be on a snap count if he suits up on Monday. With the efficiency that rookie QB Jayden Daniels has displayed (75.5 CMP%, 2 total TDs, 0 turnovers), and with Washington ending its nine-game losing streak last week, it will enter this game with plenty of confidence. Thus, White sees the Bengals as too risky a play in Week 3 NFL survivor and is avoiding them for the second time in three weeks. See which team to pick instead here.

