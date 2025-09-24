The New England Patriots (1-2) have the Carolina Panthers (1-2) coming into town in Week 4 at 1 p.m. ET. New England fell 21-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. According to the latest Week 4 NFL odds, New England is a 5.5-point favorite, and SportsLine's model is backing the Over (43.5) to cash in the contest. SportsLine's model is backing the Buffalo Bills to defeat the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET. The model is also backing over 45 total points on Monday Night Football when the New York Jets (0-3) play the Miami Dolphins (0-3) at 7:15 p.m. ET. Those NFL picks are part of an AFC East parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out over 2-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three AFC East betting picks for NFL Week 4 (odds subject to change):

Panthers vs. Patriots: Over 43.5 total points (-115)

Saints vs. Bills moneyline (-1600)

Jets vs. Dolphins: Over 45.5 points (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into an AFC East parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +279 (risk $100 to win $279).

Panthers vs. Patriots Over 43.5 total points (-115, DraftKings)



New England's offense has been inconsistent through the first three weeks. Last week against the Steelers, New England had 396 total yards of offense, but they had five turnovers. Two of them came at the goal line. Drake Maye threw for 268 yards, ran for 45, and tossed two passing touchdowns. The Panthers also forced three turnovers, including a defensive score in their Week 3 win over the Falcons. Carolina has now scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games. SportsLine's model has the Over cashing in 51% of simulations.

Saints vs. Bills moneyline (-1600, DraftKings)



The Bills have been rolling, as they are 3-0. They have won the last two games by double figures, and head into this game as massive 16.5-point favorites. Last season, Buffalo went 10-0 as the home team and 12-2 as the favorite. They have the No. 1 total offense (420) and rank fourth in scoring offense (34). The Saints are winless and just got dominated 44-13 last week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. SportsLine's model has Buffalo winning this game outright in 88% of simulations.

Jets vs. Dolphins, Over 45.5 points (-110, DraftKings)

The Dolphins offense has put up at least 21 points in two straight games. Meanwhile, the Jets have dropped 27-plus points in two of the last three games. These two defenses have struggled to stop opposing offenses. Miami is 32nd in the NFL in scoring defense (32.3), and New York is tied for 29th in scoring defense (31). The Over has cashed in two games for both teams this season. SportsLine's model projects that these teams score 49 total points, and the Over hits in 55% of simulations.