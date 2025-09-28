Amon-Ra St. Brown has been arguably the most consistent offensive playmaker in the NFL over the last three years, and nothing from the first few weeks of the 2025 NFL season signals that will be changing for the Detroit Lions. The receiver has four touchdowns through three games, and he had seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown last week against the Ravens. With 26 touchdowns in 36 games since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has St. Brown as an anytime touchdown scorer at +125 odds as one of its best values for Week 4 anytime TD scorer bets. St. Brown's over/under for total receptions is 5.5, the highest of any player in Lions vs. Browns.

Best Week 4 NFL anytime touchdown picks:



Kyren Williams, Rams (-189)

Williams remains a bellcow running back in Los Angeles, playing at least 70% of snaps in all three games this season, including 76% of snaps last week. He rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries last week, and his ability to contribute in the passing game leaves him on the field so often as well. Williams scored his second touchdown of the season last week, this one coming via a receiving score, in the Rams' 33-26 loss to the Eagles. He had 16 touchdowns last season after 15 scores the year before in his first season as a starter as one of the top touchdown producers in the league.

The Rams play the Colts in a matchup with the highest over/under (49 points) on the Week 4 NFL schedule. The Colts have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL season with the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL. The Colts have allowed touchdowns to running backs Tony Pollard and JK Dobbins over the last two weeks though, and given Williams' ability to break into the end zone, the model sees value in him finishing as an anytime touchdown scorer on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook offers Williams at -189 odds to score a touchdown, while some betting apps have him at -200 odds or greater

Keenan Allen, Chargers (+150)

Allen and Justin Herbert have picked up right where they left off despite one season apart. Allen spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers before playing for the Bears last season. After one year in Chicago, Allen is back with the Chargers and has a touchdown in all three games this year. Allen had 25 touchdowns in 53 games over his first four seasons with Herbert, and that chemistry and production have carried over into the 2025 NFL season.

The Chargers play the Giants, who are two weeks removed from allowing 40 points to the Cowboys. New York is allowing 27.7 points per game this season, 24th in the NFL. Allen leads the Chargers in receptions (19) and targets (28) and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (three). DraftKings is offering Allen at +150 odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (+125)

St. Brown and Jared Goff have a chemistry that goes beyond any offensive coordinator as the duo has connected for four touchdowns over three games this season. He had 22 touchdowns over the previous two seasons, and he remains a top target for Goff this fall. St. Brown had three touchdowns in the Lions' meeting with Ben Johnson two weeks ago, and he added another score last week.

The Lions are 10-point favorites against the Browns with one of the largest implied point totals of the weekend. The model sees strong value in playing St. Brown to score a touchdown at plus-money odds, projecting him to score in more than 50% of simulations. DraftKings offers St. Brown to score a touchdown at +100 odds

