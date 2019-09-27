Week 4 NFL best bets: Chiefs romp indoors, Steelers get their first win and more of Jason La Canfora's picks

I was not in love with last week's card and only went with two picks. We went 1-1 (silly me for thinking the Chargers would exploit the Texans' OL) to go 5-2-1 on the season. I am more more intrigued by the matchups this week, and see a few more moneyline possibilities with upsets and staying away from the huge spreads:

Check out our Friday flagship picks show on the Pick Six Podcast, as Pete Prisco, R.J. White and host Will Brinson make picks against the spread for every single NFL game. Hit the play button below and subscribe right here to get daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums on the reg.

Vikings (+2) at Bears

Vegas is giving the Bears too much respect. That offense is broken and Mike Zimmer smells blood in the water. Minnesota can control the game on the ground and hit a few big plays and win easily. Unless the Vikings have a turnover-palooza, I don't see Chicago scoring more than 10-12 points. The Vikes should be unbeaten and have a winning template that pays great on the road. They can neutralize Khalil Mack by running Dalvin Cook at him, and I suspect we see a big game out of Irv Smith for Minny out of 12 personnel. They need to lean on the TEs with injuries leaving them short at WR, which plays well for Kirk Cousins, actually.

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which Super Bowl contender gets absolutely stunned? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.

The Steelers aren't going 0-4 and are playing for their season at home in prime time on the night they honor my buddy Bill Cowher. They will come to play and I expect to finally see more screen passes and short stuff and more playing time for Jaylen Samuels, who should help out novice QB Mason Rudolph. The defense still gives me pause, but I expect the Steelers to road grade the Bengals up front on offense. They know how to get to Andy Dalton. The Bengals are a seriously flawed team without an offensive line. I see this being a 10-point game.

Chiefs (-6.5) at Lions

I like the idea of Patrick Mahomes in a dome for the first time. The Lions are much improved by will be hard-pressed to trade points with the Chiefs. KC's kid receivers look better by the week and the fast track will suit them. The Chiefs can't stop the run but if they put up the kind of early points I expect, that won't matter much. Their second-quarter exploits have been off the charts. Darius Slay and Mike Daniels being beat up for the Lions could be huge.

Seahawks (-5.5) at Cardinals

Russell Wilson is playing dominant football and only a special teams TD and a fumble return TD kept the Seahawks from beating the Saints last week. Kliff and Kyler will have their hands full with Pete Carroll here, even if the Seahawks defense hasn't been quite what I expected thus far. The Cardinals have issues in the red zone and this is the kind of game where the lack of Patrick Peterson looms large. I expect some explosion plays out of the Seahawks and a comfortable victory by a touchdown or more. I see some blowout potential here to be honest