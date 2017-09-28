Week 4 NFL bets, expert picks, odds: Parlay of the week

If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 4 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Nick Kostos.



Kostos is known for going big. As a CBS Sports personality, Kostos is recognized for his confidence, bold predictions and love of the spotlight.



He's at his best on the biggest stages. That's why he's often referred to as #MrMondayNight, and he lived up to that nickname as an expert for SportsLine -- going a blistering 17-10 on his "Monday Night Football" picks against the spread since SportsLine launched.



Anybody who has followed his picks for those games has seen huge paydays.



Kostos is already profitable on his 2017 against-the-spread NFL picks and has a three-team parlay for Week 4 that will give you a 6/1 payout. If you bet $100 on it, you would make $600. If you go big, it could be a life-changing bet. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One key part of this week's parlay: Kostos loves the Dallas Cowboys as six-point home favorites over the Rams. L.A. is giving up 4.3 yards per carry, so it's going to be a field day for Ezekiel Elliott against a team that is being overvalued because of a 2-1 start.



Kostos also knows the value of the "big uglies." The Cowboys' elite offensive line will be a total mismatch for a defensive line that has given up more rushing yards than all but three other teams. Jump on the Cowboys -- they will completely dominate on the ground and win by at least a touchdown.



He's also going against the public and picking a team that many bettors abandoned after they crumbled last week, but Kostos is predicting a huge bounce-back performance. They're a must-have for any NFL parlay.



So what's the three-team parlay that Kostos is confident will return a huge 6/1 payout in Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see which big underdog will shock the NFL, and see which team Vegas is completely overreacting to, all from the expert with an astonishing 17-10 record on his "Monday Night Football" picks against the spread.