Week 4 NFL bets: How Dolphins will cement their place in history, plus teasers, parlays, line moves and more tips

Let's take a trip back to mid-November 2000. The United States was in the middle of figuring out what actually happened on election day. In space, the first resident crew on the International Space Station was still getting settled in. And, probably most important of all, the 2000 Cleveland Browns were about to do something no one else had done before or since. Until this weekend.

Those Browns had just beaten Drew Bledsoe and the New England Patriots and hit the road for three consecutive games outside of Cleveland. With a future Super Bowl champion named Doug Pederson under center, the Browns closed as underdogs of more than two touchdowns for three straight games, covering but losing as 16-point 'dogs at Tennessee before getting blown out 44-7 in Baltimore and 48-0 in Jacksonville.

I'm sure you know exactly why I'm talking about this biggest run of "nobody believes in us" betting line history. The 2019 Miami Dolphins have been outscored 133-16 in the first three weeks, and as a result, they'll almost assuredly match the 2000 Browns on Sunday as teams with three straight games as underdogs of more than 14 points. As of Tuesday night, the Chargers are anywhere from 15.5 to 16.5-point favorites in Miami.

The comparison between these two historic underdogs is actually doing the Browns a bit of a disservice. For starters, all three of their games came on the road. The Dolphins will play the role of massive underdogs twice at home during their three-game stretch of futility. Also, the Browns' combined point spread for those games was plus-45.5. The Dolphins check in at plus-40 in just two games, and when you factor in the Chargers matchup, they'll be around 10 points clear of the Browns.

Things didn't get much better for the 2000 Browns once they returned home, as they were 14-point underdogs in their next game before closing the season as 16-point underdogs. It's worth noting they covered twice during that five-game stretch as well.

What's next for the Dolphins? Even if they don't give the Chargers much of a game on Sunday, it's hard to see them extending this dubious streak another game. Once they come out of a Week 5 bye, they're set to host Washington, another 0-3 squad who's likely on everyone's short list of the worst teams in football. Surely they won't be 14.5-point favorites in Miami, right? Right?

Each week, I break down what you need to know about each game from a betting angle before you lock in your picks. I'll talk about big line moves, home-field advantages of note, teasers and parlays to consider and more.

My picks

Big line moves (lookaheads)

Browns at Ravens -7 (lookahead: BAL -4)

Eagles at Packers -5 (lookahead: GB -3)

Seahawks -5 at Cardinals (lookahead: SEA -3)

Lookaheads are lines that are posted for matchups before the previous week's games. Analyzing the biggest movers is beneficial for smart bettors, who have a chance to examine those moves to determine whether there's value in playing against a potential overreaction.

I didn't get when the lookahead line for Browns-Ravens opened at only Ravens -3.5, and by the weekend it made a slight move to Ravens -4. After getting a look at a struggling Browns team on Sunday night, the market has swung the line all the way up to Ravens -7. While I believe that's more representative of the true strength of these two teams, there could be value on the Browns based on this massive swing.

The Eagles predictably struggled on Sunday while dealing with a bunch of injuries, and after the Packers won by double digits, the Thursday night meeting between these two teams has jumped two points. I happen to be 27-4 in my last 31 ATS picks in Packers games, and I've taken a side on this line. You can check it out over at SportsLine.

Interestingly, the Seahawks find their way on this list despite losing at home to a team playing its backup quarterback last week. What could be at play here? Seattle is 23-10-2 ATS coming off a loss since 2012, also known as Russell Wilson's rookie year. That mark is good for second in the NFL behind the Vikings (33-14-1 ATS after a loss).

Home-field edges to know



Eagles at Packers -5

Last week I said the Packers deserved four points for home field, and that rating caused my projected line for the game to be Packers -11 when taking my power ratings for Green Bay and Denver into account. Well, the Packers won by 11 points. This week, using that same logic, the neutral field line for this matchup is projected to be Packers -1. If you think they're more than one point better than the Eagles, lay the five. If you think these two teams are basically even, take the five.

Redskins at Giants -3

Chiefs -6.5 at Lions

Buccaneers at Rams -10

These three teams all get just 1.5 points of home field advantage from me based on my preseason numbers. The Giants were blasted in their one home game this year, but maybe the Daniel Jones era will bring an uptick in their HFA. If not, they'll have to be significantly better than the Redskins to justify laying the full three here. The Lions have shocked many people by being undefeated after three weeks, but their mediocre HFA combined with the Chiefs' ability to score points anywhere makes this a tough test for Detroit. And the Rams easily covered in their first home game of the year, but an early injury to Drew Brees surely played a part there.

Fading the public

Chiefs -6.5 at Lions

Patriots -7 at Bills

Vikings +2.5 at Bears

If 80% of the action or more is on one side of a line, you want to be thinking about taking the other side, a practice commonly known as fading the public. If the consensus thinks it has a game figured out, that should be flashing warning signs for you. All betting trends data is from Sports Insights as of Tuesday night.

This week, we have three super popular road teams, two of them big favorites against undefeated teams. Though that description of the situation might surprise anyone who doesn't look at the teams involved, it's certainly not a shock to see people lining up to bet the Chiefs in Detroit and the Patriots in Buffalo.

What might be surprising is that there's so much action on the Vikings, considering how poorly Kirk Cousins has looked in big games during his tenure in Minnesota. I guess the Bears' big Monday night win hasn't convinced anyone they're a better team than the Vikings. Chicago also has a London trip ahead of them in Week 5, an angle that might have bettors fading them this week.

Underdog parlay of the week

Browns +260 at Ravens

Redskins +130 at Giants

Bills +260 vs. Patriots

Bucs +375 at Rams

We're getting a little crazy this week and chasing a four-team 'dog parlay that pays about 140-to-1. Here's the thinking behind this lottery ticket:

Taking the Browns is fading the massive move from the lookahead number, anticipating that there's value on +260 if the lookahead line was closer to the real difference in value between Cleveland and Baltimore. Taking Washington is a play on the Giants not deserving three points for their home field. Taking Buffalo as a home 'dog is anticipating that they actually might be good, especially with their defense, and that they can turn the game into a low-scoring brawl where they have a chance of landing a win. And taking the Bucs is a play on fading a Rams team that has to play on the road the following Thursday.

We hit on one of our underdog parlay teams last week with the Lions winning outright in Philadelphia, but the Ravens were unable to come up with a win to cash our ticket.

Teaser of the week

Chiefs -0.5 at Lions

Colts -1 vs. Raiders

Since we threw the Browns in our crazy parlay above, I'll refrain from taking the Ravens -1 as part of the teaser of the week, though I do love that play if you prefer to pair them with one of the teams I have here. I would be shocked if the Lions pulled off an upset against the Chiefs, even at home, so this is a road favorite I'm happy to tease. And the 2-1 Colts get a stumbling Raiders team that has to head to London after this matchup.

The teaser of the week cashed easily in Week 3 with the Packers and Vikings taking care of business. We needed that one after an 0-2 start.