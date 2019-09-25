Week 4 NFL injuries: Alshon Jeffery good to go, three starters return for Eagles for 'Thursday Night Football'
Week 4 of the NFL is here and the injuries are the talk of the town. The banged up Philadelphia Eagles are set to get some help as Alshon Jeffery is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, while starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has been a full participant in practice throughout the week. Grugier-Hill missed the past seven weeks with a Grade 3 MCL sprain.
The Carolina Panthers already made the call on Cam Newton for this week as Kyle Allen will make his second consecutive start. Newton's foot injury may be worse than expected, so the Panthers may be without their franchise quarterback for a while.
With teams returning to practice, this is a good time to take a look at the injuries throughout the league. The Eagles-Packers Thursday Night Football showdown is a day away, but we'll also be updating you on the initial injury reports around the league as they become available, as well as discussing the final injury report for the Philadelphia-Green Bay.
Let's get to it.
Eagles at Packers (-4)
- Eagles: CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot) OUT; RB Corey Clement (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
- Packers: TBA
Notice Alshon Jeffery is not on the injury report, meaning he's a go to play against the Packers Thursday night. Jeffery was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and he'll only end up missing one game after suffering a calf injury in Week 2 against the Falcons. Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones will start at cornerback with Darby out, while Nelson Agholor and JJ Arcega-Whiteside will rotate on the outside and in the slot while Jackson is out. Jackson cold return for the Week 5 matchup vs. the New York Jets. Tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) and starting defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) will also play against Green Bay.
Wednesday practice report notes
Panthers at Texans (-4)
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton did not practice Wednesday after aggravating his quad in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Linebacker Darius Leonard is still out with a concussion. He missed last Sunday's game.
The Lions are banged up heading into the week. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury. Cornerback Darius Slay was limited at practice, as he left Sunday's win over the Eagles with a right hamstring injury.
The Patriots received some good news as Julian Edelman is back at practice Wednesday. Edelman injured his ribs during Sunday's win against the Jets and had to leave in the first half. The Bills are without Devin Singletary as he missed practice with a hamstring injury.
Titans at Falcons (-4)
Buccaneers at Rams (-10)
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip) and center Ryan Jensen (back) didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin's hip injury is something to monitor in the coming days. Jensen was battling a shoulder injury, but played in Sunday's loss to the Giants. Both are considered day-to-day.
