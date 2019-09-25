Week 4 NFL injuries: Eagles' Alshon Jeffery good to go, Packers' Za'Darius Smith questionable for Thursday

Week 4 of the NFL is here and the injuries are the talk of the town. The banged up Philadelphia Eagles are set to get some help as Alshon Jeffery is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, while starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has been a full participant in practice throughout the week. Grugier-Hill missed the past seven weeks with a Grade 3 MCL sprain.

The Carolina Panthers already made the call on Cam Newton for this week as Kyle Allen will make his second consecutive start. Newton's foot injury may be worse than expected, so the Panthers may be without their franchise quarterback for a while.

With teams returning to practice, this is a good time to take a look at the injuries throughout the league. The Eagles-Packers Thursday Night Football showdown is a day away, but we'll also be updating you on the initial injury reports around the league as they become available, as well as discussing the final injury report for the Philadelphia-Green Bay.

Let's get to it.

Eagles at Packers (-4)

Eagles: CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot) OUT; RB Corey Clement (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot) OUT; RB Corey Clement (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE Packers: DL Montravius Adams (shoulder), LB Oren Burks (chest) OUT; EDGE Za'Darius Smith (knee), LB Kyler Fackrell (shoulder), WR Jake Kumerow (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Notice Alshon Jeffery is not on the injury report, meaning he's a go to play against the Packers on Thursday night. Jeffery was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and he'll only end up missing one game after suffering a calf injury in Week 2 against the Falcons. Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones will start at cornerback with Darby out, while Nelson Agholor and JJ Arcega-Whiteside will rotate on the outside and in the slot while Jackson is out. Jackson cold return for the Week 5 matchup vs. the New York Jets. Tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) and starting defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) will also play against Green Bay.

The biggest worry for the Packers is that edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is questionable for Thursday night with a knee injury. Smith already has three sacks this season. So, his absence would matter a great deal. Linebacker Kyler Fackrell (shoulder) and receiver Jake Kumerow (shoulder) are both questionable as well, while defensive lineman Montravius Adams (shoulder) and linebacker Oren Burks (chest) have been ruled OUT.

Wednesday practice report notes

Panthers at Texans (-4)

Tight end Greg Olsen was a limited participant in Panthers practice with a back injury while linebacker Kawaan Short did not participate with a shoulder injury. Guard Trai Turner also missed practice with an ankle injury. If Turner can't play Sunday, Daryl Williams is expected to play guard while Greg Little stays at left tackle.

Browns at Ravens (-7)

The Browns' injury report was always going to be an interesting one after their entire starting secondary didn't play in Week 3. So with that in mind, it's worth noting that cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (quad) all missed practice on Wednesday. At the very least, safety Damarious Randall (concussion) was able to practice in full. Up front, the Browns saw left guard Joel Bitonio (abdomen) practice in a limited capacity and right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) sit out. Oh, and Odell Beckham (hip) practiced fully.

Three Ravens starters did not practice on Wednesday: tight end Mark Andrews (foot), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), and safety Earl Thomas (not injury related) while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hip) was limited.

Redskins at Giants (-3)

Analysis to come.

Chargers (-15.5) at Dolphins

The bad news for Miami is that starting quarterback Josh Rosen is dealing with a right elbow injury. The good news for Miami is that Rosen practiced in full on Wednesday, which bodes well for his chances of playing against the Chargers. Also notable for Miami: Safety Bobby McCain missed practice with hamstring and shoulder injuries while fellow safety Reshad Jones (ankle) logged a limited practice and indicated he'll be ready by Sunday. Cornerback Jomal Wiltz (groin) and receiver Allen Hurns (concussion) also missed practice.

Raiders at Colts (-7)

The Raiders are mostly healthy. Only two players missed practice: receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris (ankle) and guard Gabe Jackson (knee). And two key players were limited: right tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (elbow/knee/shoulder).

The Colts are hurting. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton did not practice Wednesday after aggravating his quad in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Linebacker Darius Leonard is still out with a concussion. He missed last Sunday's game. Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring), safety Malik Hooker (knee), and center Ryan Kelly (ilness) also sat out practice while defensive end Jabaal Sheard was limited with a knee injury.

Chiefs (-6.5) at Lions

The Lions are banged up heading into the week. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury. Receiver Danny Amendola (chest) also missed practice. Cornerback Darius Slay was limited at practice, as he left Sunday's win over the Eagles with a right hamstring injury. Cornerback Rashaan Melvin (knee) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) were also limited.

Patriots (-7) at Bills

The Patriots received some good news as Julian Edelman is back at practice Wednesday. Edelman injured his ribs during Sunday's win against the Jets and had to leave in the first half. In fact, nobody missed practice for the Patriots, but a number of key players were limited, including: Tom Brady (calf), Michael Bennett (shoulder), Rex Burkhead (foot), Edelman (chest), Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), tight ends Ryan Izzo (calf) and Matt LaCosse (ankle), left tackle Marshall Newhouse (illness), and left guard Joe Thuney (shoulder).

On Wednesday, the Bills were without Devin Singletary (hamstring) and tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle) while a number of players sat out for rest purposes. Star cornerback Tre'Davious White (neck) was also limited.

Titans at Falcons (-4)

Two Titans starters missed practice Wednesday, as right guard Kevin Pamphile and tight end Delanie Walker are both dealing with knee injuries. Starting inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (wrist) was limited.

The Falcons are a bit more banged up. Star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sat out practice with a toe issue, as did running backs Ito Smith (concussion) and Kenjon Barner (concussion/knee). Limited on Wednesday were receiver Calvin Ridley (hip), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ribs), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), defensive end Takkarist McKinley (knee), and punter Matt Bosher (right groin).

Buccaneers at Rams (-10)

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip) and center Ryan Jensen (back) didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin's hip injury is something to monitor in the coming days. Jensen was battling a shoulder injury, but played in Sunday's loss to the Giants. Both are considered day-to-day.

Seahawks (-5) at Cardinals

Analysis to come.

Vikings at Bears (-2.5)

Guard Josh Kline is not practicing after suffering concussion in Sunday's game vs. the Raiders. Linebacker Anthony Barr, who missed Sunday's game with a groin injury, practiced Wednesday, but was limited -- as was cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow).

The Bears got good news because starting right tackle Bobby Massie, who missed Monday night's game with an illness, practiced in full on Wednesday, along with tight end Trey Burton (groin) and right guard Kyle Long (hip). But there are a few concerns -- most notably Akiem Hicks (knee), Bilal Nichols (hand), Taylor Gabriel (concussion), and Eddy Pineiro (knee) all missed practice. It's also worth noting All Pro safety Eddie Jackson was limited with a shoulder injury.

Jaguars at Broncos (-3)

Analysis to come.

Cowboys (-2.5) at Saints

Defensive end Tyrone Crawford (hip), receiver Michael Gallup (knee), and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) all did not practice for the Cowboys. A number of key Cowboys players were also limited, including receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) and guard Zack Martin (back).

Obviously, for the Saints, Drew Brees did not practice as he recovers from surgery on his thumb. Receiver Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) also missed practice. A few key Saints players were limited, including right guard Larry Warford (shoulder), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) and fullback Zach Line (knee).