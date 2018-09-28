Week 4 NFL injuries: LeSean McCoy, Alshon Jeffery, DeAndre Hopkins, Randall Cobb questionable to play

Injuries are starting to pile up as the season rolls along, as several key players have Fantasy owners worried heading into the weekend.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy sounded like he was set on playing this week after missing his team's upset win over the Vikings, but he was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report due to a rib injury. With Marcus Murphy also questionable, Chris Ivory could be in for a big workload on Sunday.

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery looked on track to make his season debut this week after getting in a full practice in Week 4, but an illness has thrown his status for Sunday into doubt. If the Eagles have to last another week without him, the passing game would continue to funnel through tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Nelson Agholor.

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with thumb, ankle and hamstring injuries that have limited him in practice all week and earned him a questionable tag on the injury report. If he's out, that means more looks for Will Fuller, who was also limited all week but is good to go for Sunday, as well as potentially Keke Coutee, who appears ready to make his season debut against the Titans.

The Packers have been managing Aaron Rodgers' knee injury over the last few weeks, and he was listed as questionable to play in Week 4, though he is expected to serve his regular role. Randall Cobb, however, developed a hamstring injury during the week and is also questionable to play. If he can't go, that means more looks for Geronimo Allison, who already has more yards (209 vs. 194) and TDs (two vs. one) than Cobb. Jimmy Graham was also on the injury report this week but is good to go for this game.

We'll have more on the injury report for each and every team below, as well as how it could affect your fantasy and betting selections for the week.

Dolphins at Patriots (-6.5)

The Dolphins won't have Branch on the defensive line, but Wake was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday. So was Jones, who figures to make his return this week after missing Week 3's win over the Raiders. Parker popped up on the injury report Friday as limited, throwing his availability this week into doubt.

Texans at Colts (-1)

Hopkins is dealing with a plethora of injuries that caused him to be limited in practice all week. Will Fuller (hamstring) was also limited all week but avoided a final injury designation, and he'd see a bump in targets if Hopkins can't go. With Doyle out, Eric Ebron (shoulder, knee) is set for an uptick in work after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Castonzo was limited on Thursday and Friday but couldn't make it back this week, leaving the Colts in trouble as they contend with Houston's pass rush. Mack was limited all week before drawing the questionable tag.

Bengals at Falcons (-4)

Mixon and Price remain sidelined after not practicing all week, but the Bengals have everyone else healthy for this matchup. That includes receiver A.J. Green (pelvis), running back Giovani Bernard (thigh) and tackle Cordy Glenn (knee), all of whom were limited at one point this week. Freeman managed limited sessions on Thursday and Friday but was unable to make it back for this week's game against the Bengals, leaving the Falcons to lean on Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith in the run game. Receiver Julio Jones (calf) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) were both upgraded to full practices on Friday and are good to go.

Bills at Packers (-9.5)

McCoy was limited in practice all week after missing his team's Week 3 upset of the Vikings, but he said this week he plans to suit up for this game. Clay didn't practice Thursday but was upgraded to a limited session on Friday. Defensive ends Shaq Lawson (hamstring) and Trent Murphy (ankle) were upgraded to full practice on Friday and are good to go. Rodgers was limited Thursday and Friday as he continues to manage his knee injury. Cobb also was listed as limited on Thursday and Friday with a new injury, meaning he's no lock to play this week. Tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) and tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) have also been limited this week but both avoided final injury designations.

Lions at Cowboys (-3)

Jets at Jaguars (-7.5)

Buccaneers at Bears (-3)

Vea, who has yet to make his season debut, was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, improving his chances of playing this week. Davis popped up on the injury report for the first time on Friday as limited. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps) and tackle Demar Dotson (knee) were upgraded to a full practice Friday and are good to go. The Bears are down Miller, who has eight catches on 11 targets and one touchdown this year, meaning Josh Bellamy is likely in for more work behind Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel. They'll also be shorthanded in the secondary, which makes matching up with the Bucs' talented wide receivers that much tougher.

Eagles (-3.5) at Titans

Eagles: RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), S Rodney McLeod (knee) OUT; RB Corey Clement (quad), WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, shoulder), LB Nathan Gerry (groin) QUESTIONABLE



RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), S Rodney McLeod (knee) OUT; RB Corey Clement (quad), WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, shoulder), LB Nathan Gerry (groin) QUESTIONABLE Titans: TBA



The Eagles have one RB out and one questionable, but Jay Ajayi (back) avoided a final injury designation and is ready to return for this matchup. Jeffery practiced in full on Wednesday and looked ready to make his season debut this week but then contracted an illness, throwing his availability into doubt.

Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals

Browns at Raiders (-2.5)

Taylor was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, putting his status in doubt to back up new starter Baker Mayfield in Week 4. Randall was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, increasing the chances he plays this week. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder, ankle) both practiced in full for the first time this week on Friday and are good to go.

49ers at Chargers (-10)

Saints (-3.5) at Giants

The Giants are down a couple of secondary receiving weapons this week, with Engram and Latimer representing 13 of the team's 81 receptions on the year. Only three wide receivers have caught a pass this season for the Giants, and it'll be on Russell Shephard and Coley (if he can play) to step up in a prime matchup. Vernon was downgraded to DNP on Friday after looking like he might make his debut this week.

Ravens at Steelers (-3)

Ravens: TBA



TBA Steelers: CB Mike Hilton (elbow), S Morgan Burnett (groin) DOUBTFUL



The Steelers are dealing with a couple of injuries in the secondary as they try to find some answers on defense. But their offense is in good health after receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster popped up on the injury report this week and offensive lineman David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert missed time in September. All three practiced in full on Friday and are good to go.

Chiefs (-4) at Broncos

