Week 4 NFL injuries: LeSean McCoy, Alshon Jeffery, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins questionable to play

Injuries are starting to pile up as the season rolls along, as several key players have Fantasy owners worried heading into the weekend.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy sounded like he was set on playing this week after missing his team's upset win over the Vikings, but he was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report due to a rib injury. With Marcus Murphy also questionable, Chris Ivory could be in for a big workload on Sunday.

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery looked on track to make his season debut this week after getting in a full practice in Week 4, but an illness has thrown his status for Sunday into doubt. If the Eagles have to last another week without him, the passing game would continue to funnel through tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Nelson Agholor.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen managed his first practice of the week on Friday, though he was limited. It was enough to earn him a questionable tag for Week 4, but with the team facing a 49ers team they're expected to handle, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Chargers proceed with caution with regards to their star receiver.

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with thumb, ankle and hamstring injuries that have limited him in practice all week and earned him a questionable tag on the injury report. If he's out, that means more looks for Will Fuller, who was also limited all week but is good to go for Sunday, as well as potentially Keke Coutee, who appears ready to make his season debut against the Titans.

The Patriots have 11 players listed as questionable on their final injury report, including new receiver Josh Gordon and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gordon was limited though practice all week before not playing in Week 3, and he's followed a similar pattern this week. Gronk caught just four of five targets against the Lions in what was a forgettable day all around for the New England passing offense. The team is still a week away from getting Julian Edelman back from suspension.

The Packers have been managing Aaron Rodgers' knee injury over the last few weeks, and he was listed as questionable to play in Week 4, though he is expected to serve his regular role. Randall Cobb, however, developed a hamstring injury during the week and is also questionable to play. If he can't go, that means more looks for Geronimo Allison, who already has more yards (209 vs. 194) and TDs (two vs. one) than Cobb. Jimmy Graham was also on the injury report this week but is good to go for this game.

We'll have more on the injury report for each and every team below, as well as how it could affect your fantasy and betting selections for the week.

Dolphins at Patriots (-6.5)

TE A.J. Derby (foot), DE Andre Branch (knee), OLB Chase Allen (foot) OUT; WR DeVante Parker (quad), OT Sam Young (shoulder), DE Cameron Wake (knee), DT Davon Godchaux (ankle), S Reshad Jones (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE Patriots: WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle), TE Jacob Hollister (chest), OT Marcus Cannon (calf), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DE Geneo Grissom (ankle), LB Brandon King (foot), CB Eric Rowe (groin), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Patrick Chung (concussion), S Nate Ebner (hip) QUESTIONABLE



The Dolphins won't have Branch on the defensive line, but Wake was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday. So was Jones, who figures to make his return this week after missing Week 3's win over the Raiders. Parker popped up on the injury report Friday as limited, throwing his availability this week into doubt. The Patriots listed 11 players as limited in practice on Friday, and all were given a questionable tag for Sunday's game. That includes Gronkowski, who continues to battle an ankle injury, and Gordon, who is looking to make his debut with his new team this week.

Texans at Colts (-1)

Hopkins is dealing with a plethora of injuries that caused him to be limited in practice all week. Will Fuller (hamstring) was also limited all week but avoided a final injury designation, and he'd see a bump in targets if Hopkins can't go. With Doyle out, Eric Ebron (shoulder, knee) is set for an uptick in work after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Castonzo was limited on Thursday and Friday but couldn't make it back this week, leaving the Colts in trouble as they contend with Houston's pass rush. Mack was limited all week before drawing the questionable tag.

Bengals at Falcons (-4)

Mixon and Price remain sidelined after not practicing all week, but the Bengals have everyone else healthy for this matchup. That includes receiver A.J. Green (pelvis), running back Giovani Bernard (thigh) and tackle Cordy Glenn (knee), all of whom were limited at one point this week. Freeman managed limited sessions on Thursday and Friday but was unable to make it back for this week's game against the Bengals, leaving the Falcons to lean on Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith in the run game. Receiver Julio Jones (calf) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) were both upgraded to full practices on Friday and are good to go.

Bills at Packers (-9.5)

McCoy was limited in practice all week after missing his team's Week 3 upset of the Vikings, but he said this week he plans to suit up for this game. Clay didn't practice Thursday but was upgraded to a limited session on Friday. Defensive ends Shaq Lawson (hamstring) and Trent Murphy (ankle) were upgraded to full practice on Friday and are good to go. Rodgers was limited Thursday and Friday as he continues to manage his knee injury. Cobb also was listed as limited on Thursday and Friday with a new injury, meaning he's no lock to play this week. Tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) and tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) have also been limited this week but both avoided final injury designations.

Lions at Cowboys (-3)

TE Michael Roberts (knee), DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) OUT; WR Golden Tate (hip), LB Jarrad Davis (knee) QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: C Travis Frederick (illness), DT Maliek Collins (knee), LB Sean Lee (hamstring) OUT; WR Cole Beasley (ankle), DT Antwaun Woods (groin) QUESTIONABLE



The Lions are still without their top pass rusher with Ansah not able to practice all week. Both Tate and Davis were new additions to the injury report on Friday as limited, which is never good news. If Tate can't go, that means more looks for Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in the passing game. Lee's absence is a massive one for a Dallas defense that has played well over the first three weeks of the year. Rookie Leighton Vander Esch, who had 10 total tackles last week, is likely to see more snaps as a result. Beasley was limited all week in practice, and the Cowboys offense can ill afford to lose its top option in the passing game.

Jets at Jaguars (-7.5)

WR Charone Peake (hamstring), TE Neal Sterling (concussion) OUT; CB Buster Skrine (knee), S Doug Middleton (knee, finger), S Marcus Maye (ankle, foot) QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: CB D.J. Hayden (toe) OUT; RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), G A.J. Cann (triceps) QUESTIONABLE



The Jets are pretty healthy for this matchup, though they could be down a few players in the secondary. Skrine and Middleton were both limited on Thursday and Friday. Receiver Terrelle Pryor (ankle, groin) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is good to go. The Jaguars will hope to have Fournette back on the field this week after he was upgraded to a full practice on Friday. Fellow running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday but made progress throughout the week and is good to go, as is defensive lineman Calais Campbell despite being limited by an ankle injury on Thursday and Friday.

Buccaneers at Bears (-3)

Vea, who has yet to make his season debut, was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, improving his chances of playing this week. Davis popped up on the injury report for the first time on Friday as limited. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps) and tackle Demar Dotson (knee) were upgraded to a full practice Friday and are good to go. The Bears are down Miller, who has eight catches on 11 targets and one touchdown this year, meaning Josh Bellamy is likely in for more work behind Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel. They'll also be shorthanded in the secondary, which makes matching up with the Bucs' talented wide receivers that much tougher.

Eagles (-3.5) at Titans

RB Darren Sproles (hamstring), S Rodney McLeod (knee) OUT; RB Corey Clement (quad), WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, shoulder), LB Nathan Gerry (groin) QUESTIONABLE Titans: RB David Fluellen (groin), OT Dennis Kelly (illness) OUT; QB Blaine Gabbert (concussion) QUESTIONABLE



The Eagles have one RB out and one questionable, but Jay Ajayi (back) avoided a final injury designation and is ready to return for this matchup. Jeffery practiced in full on Wednesday and looked ready to make his season debut this week but then contracted an illness, throwing his availability into doubt. The Titans are getting healthier by the week, with Marcus Mariota (elbow) ready to take over the starting reins after practicing in full all week. Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) also practiced in full all week and is expected to make his season debut, while corner Adoree Jackson (concussion) is good to go as well.

Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals

TBA Cardinals: TBA



Analysis to come.

Browns at Raiders (-2.5)

Taylor was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, putting his status in doubt to back up new starter Baker Mayfield in Week 4. Randall was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, increasing the chances he plays this week. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder, ankle) both practiced in full for the first time this week on Friday and are good to go.

49ers at Chargers (-10)

G Joshua Garnett (toe), CB Richard Sherman (calf) OUT; S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) DOUBTFUL; RB Matt Breida (knee), RB Alfred Morris (knee), S Adrian Colbert (hip) QUESTIONABLE Chargers: OT Joe Barksdale (knee), DE Joey Bosa (foot), LB Kyzir White (knee) OUT; WR Keenan Allen (knee, tooth), WR Travis Benjamin (foot) QUESTIONABLE



The 49ers are moving forward with C.J. Beathard at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury in Week 3. Breida was downgraded to limited on Friday after a full practice Thursday, putting his status up in the air. Morris was limited on Thursday and Friday, leaving the team with more questions than answers at the positions. One spot they won't have to worry about is wide receiver, with Marquise Goodwin (quad) practicing in full on Friday and avoiding a final designation. The Chargers could be shorthanded at receiver in this matchup, as Allen was only able to manage a limited practice on Friday after being a DNP earlier in the week. Benjamin was limited the entire week.

Saints (-3.5) at Giants

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was downgraded to limited on Friday as he manages a knee injury, but the team didn't place a final injury designation on their key offensive weapon. He was one of seven players on the injury report cleared for Sunday's game, though one of them wasn't Davenport after the rookie popped up on the injury report as a DNP Thursday and was limited on Friday. The Giants are down a couple of secondary receiving weapons this week, with Engram and Latimer representing 13 of the team's 81 receptions on the year. Only three wide receivers have caught a pass this season for the Giants, and it'll be on Russell Shephard and Coley (if he can play) to step up in a prime matchup. Vernon was downgraded to DNP on Friday after looking like he might make his debut this week.

Ravens at Steelers (-3)

DT Willie Henry (abdomen), CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) OUT; TE Hayden Hurst (foot), OT Ronnie Stanley (foot), DT Michael Pierce (foot), LB C.J. Mosley (knee), LB Terrell Suggs (knee), LB Anthony Levine (hamstring), CB Brandon Carr (knee) QUESTIONABLE Steelers: CB Mike Hilton (elbow), S Morgan Burnett (groin) DOUBTFUL



The Ravens have a lot of players on the final injury report, but Stanley, Mosley, Pierce, Levine and Carr all practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and figure to be available for this key divisional matchup. Suggs managed just one limited practice on Friday, putting his status more in doubt. The Steelers are dealing with a couple of injuries in the secondary as they try to find some answers on defense. But their offense is in good health after receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster popped up on the injury report this week and offensive lineman David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert missed time in September. All three practiced in full on Friday and are good to go.

Chiefs (-4) at Broncos

TBA Broncos: TBA



Analysis to come.