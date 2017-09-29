Week 4 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Ajayi, Snead listed as questionable

Sam Bradford looked like Fantasy gold in Week 1 while carving up the Saints. He hasn't been able to live up to that standard since that breakout, but that's because he hasn't been able to get on the field while battling a knee injury. And for a third straight week, that's going to remain the case, as Bradford has already been ruled out for the Vikings' Week 4 matchup with the Lions.

While Fantasy owners and gamblers can already prepare knowing Case Keenum will be under center for Minnesota yet again, there are plenty of players whose status is still up in the air heading into Friday. Kelvin Benjamin looked like he sustained a serious injury against the Saints, but he's been able to practice this week. Fantasy stars like Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Melvin Gordon have been limited in practice this week. Will they play in Week 4?

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 4.

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Saints vs. Dolphins in London

Saints: LB Ben Heeney OUT; WR Willie Snead, OT Terron Armstead, OT Zach Strief, CB Sterling Moore QUESTIONABLE



LB Ben Heeney OUT; WR Willie Snead, OT Terron Armstead, OT Zach Strief, CB Sterling Moore QUESTIONABLE Dolphins: OT Eric Smith OUT; DT Jordan Phillips DOUBTFUL; RB Jay Ajayi, WR Kenny Stills, WR Jakeem Grant, G Isaac Asiata, LB Kiko Alonso, LB Rey Maualuga, LB Chase Allen, CB Alterraun Verner, LS John Denney



Analysis: Ajayi practiced in full Thursday and Friday and should be on the field in London. Snead is returning from a three-week suspension but was a late addition to the injury report, putting his availability in doubt. Getting even one of their starting tackles back would be huge for the Saints in this matchup.

Panthers at Patriots

Panthers: WR Curtis Samuel, C Ryan Kalil, DE Daeshon Hall, LB Jeremy Cash, CB Daryl Worley OUT



WR Curtis Samuel, C Ryan Kalil, DE Daeshon Hall, LB Jeremy Cash, CB Daryl Worley OUT Patriots: TBA



Analysis: The Panthers will be missing their rookie Swiss Army knife on offense, but a bigger blow is Kalil's third straight game on the shelf. Former Bills corner Kevon Seymour will take over for Worley as the starter against the Patriots. Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin are not on the final injury report at all despite being banged up this week.

Rams at Cowboys

Rams: TBA



Cowboys: TBA



Analysis to come.

Lions at Vikings

Lions: TBA



Vikings: QB Sam Bradford OUT; OT Rashod Hill QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Bradford remains sidelined with a knee issue, but Case Keenum played well in Week 3 against the Buccaneers and will look to build off that performance against a Lions team that has started the season out strong.

Titans at Texans

Titans: TBA



Texans: TBA



Analysis to come.

Jaguars at Jets

Jaguars: WR Jaelen Strong, LB Lerentee McCray OUT; LB Donald Payne, S Tashaun Gipson QUESTIONABLE



WR Jaelen Strong, LB Lerentee McCray OUT; LB Donald Payne, S Tashaun Gipson QUESTIONABLE Jets: RB Matt Forte, TE Jordan Leggett OUT; OT Brandon Shell, OLB Josh Martin DOUBTFUL; DL Muhammad Wilkerson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Forte will miss Week 4 due to turf toe, opening up Bilal Powell to presumably get the lion's share of touches at running back for the Jets. Strong has yet to play for the Jaguars after being picked up off waivers from the Texans. Gipson, the team's starting free safety, was added to the injury report Friday with a knee issue.

Bengals at Browns

Bengals: WR John Ross, TE Tyler Eifert, LB Jordan Evans OUT; S Derron Smith DOUBTFUL; OL Trey Hopkins QUESTIONABLE



WR John Ross, TE Tyler Eifert, LB Jordan Evans OUT; S Derron Smith DOUBTFUL; OL Trey Hopkins QUESTIONABLE Browns: OLB Jamie Collins OUT; WR Sammie Coates, TE Randall Telfer, DE Myles Garrett, DT Danny Shelton QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Browns will be without Collins for a second straight week, but it's possible that Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, makes his NFL debut in Week 4 after returning to practice Thursday. The Bengals will be without two passing game weapons again in Week 4 after Ross and Eifert missed last week's loss to the Packers. Tyler Kroft figures to pick up the slack at tight end. Giovani Bernard was removed from the injury report after dealing with a thigh injury this week.

Steelers at Ravens

Steelers: OT Marcus Gilbert, G Ramon Foster, LB James Harrison, S Mike Mitchell, S Sean Davis QUESTIONABLE



OT Marcus Gilbert, G Ramon Foster, LB James Harrison, S Mike Mitchell, S Sean Davis QUESTIONABLE Ravens: TE Maxx Williams, DT Brandon Williams, CB Jaylen Hill OUT; TE Benjamin Watson QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Steelers could be without two starters on the offensive line with Gilbert and Foster questionable to play, potentially slowing down Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers rushing attack. However, Bell's matchup improves with Williams sidelined yet again for the Ravens. Watson is listed as questionable but has said he's good to go for the big divisional matchup.

Bills at Falcons

Bills: OT Cordy Glenn OUT; DE Shaq Lawson QUESTIONABLE



OT Cordy Glenn OUT; DE Shaq Lawson QUESTIONABLE Falcons: TBA



Analysis: Glenn is out a second straight week, setting up rookie Dion Dawkins to man the blind side again for Buffalo after a solid showing against the Broncos. Marcell Dareus practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and was taken off the injury report without a designation for Week 4.

Giants at Buccaneers

Giants: RB Orleans Darkwa, OL Brett Jones, DE Olivier Vernon, LB Jonathan Casillas QUESTIONABLE



RB Orleans Darkwa, OL Brett Jones, DE Olivier Vernon, LB Jonathan Casillas QUESTIONABLE Buccaneers: LB Kwon Alexander OUT; LB Lavonte David, S T.J. Ward DOUBTFUL; G J.R. Sweezy, DT Gerald McCoy, DE Noah Spence, DE Robert Ayers, CB Brent Grimes QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Giants may be without one running back as Darkwa deals with a back injury. That could lead to rookie Wayne Gallman being active on Sunday. Shane Vereen and B.J. Goodson were both removed from the team's injury report on Friday and are good to go in Week 4. The Bucs will be without at least three defensive starters and possibly down several others after getting rolled by the Vikings offense in Week 3 while shorthanded.

Eagles at Chargers

Eagles: DT Fletcher Cox, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB Ronald Darby, S Corey Graham, S Jaylen Watkins OUT; LB Jordan Hicks, S Rodney McLeod QUESTIONABLE



DT Fletcher Cox, DT Destiny Vaeao, CB Ronald Darby, S Corey Graham, S Jaylen Watkins OUT; LB Jordan Hicks, S Rodney McLeod QUESTIONABLE Chargers: TBA



Analysis: The Eagles were able to hold off the Giants in Week 3 despite multiple injuries in the secondary, and now star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox joins the injured who will miss Sunday's game. It could be a get-right game for Philip Rivers against a shorthanded Eagles defense.

49ers at Cardinals

49ers: TBA



Cardinals: TBA



Analysis to come.

Raiders at Broncos

Raiders: TBA



Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch OUT; WR Cody Latimer QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Broncos are mostly healthy going into a big divisional matchup with the Raiders. Latimer hasn't made much of an impact in the passing game, catching two passes in his three weeks of action thus far, but he contributes as the team's kick returner, so his absence could shake up Denver's special teams.

Colts at Seahawks

Colts: QB Andrew Luck, RB Marlon Mack, WR Chester Rogers, C Ryan Kelly, LB Anthony Walker, DB Quincy Wilson OUT; CB Chris Milton, S Matthias Farley QUESTIONABLE



QB Andrew Luck, RB Marlon Mack, WR Chester Rogers, C Ryan Kelly, LB Anthony Walker, DB Quincy Wilson OUT; CB Chris Milton, S Matthias Farley QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: TBA



Analysis: The Colts remain one of the most injury-plagued teams in the league, but their secondary gets a boost this week with Vontae Davis' return from a groin injury. The Colts defense might be able to give the Seahawks some trouble if Davis can play at close to 100 percent.

Redskins at Chiefs

Redskins: TBA



Chiefs: TBA



Analysis to come.