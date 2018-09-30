Week 4 NFL odds, picks: Fading the Chiefs, Saints and Patriots, plus more of Pete Prisco's best bets

I came into Week 4 at 8-7 as part of Team OddsShark in the SuperContest at the Las Vegas Westgate.

I got off to a good start last week with my Thursday pick of the Cleveland Browns, so I tried to duplicate it with another Thursday pick this week.

It didn't win this week. But it didn't lose, either.

The Minnesota Vikings, getting seven points on the road against the Rams, got a late field goal to push the number. That means I go into the weekend with a tie and a half-point this week.

I'll take it.

Even so, I like my remaining four picks in the contest as well as the bonus pick I put in here.

I know the Chiefs are on fire on offense, but this is a tough spot on the road on Monday night. The Broncos still have talent on defense and they will run the ball to control the clock. Give me Denver and the points.

So which teams should you back in Week 4 of the NFL season? And which team with postseason aspirations gets absolutely stunned on the road by an underdog? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.

The Saints defense ranks 32nd in yards per pass. That means Eli Manning, who played well last week, will have success this week. This will be a shootout, but I think the Giants at home is the play. Look for a big game from Odell Beckham Jr. in his matchup with a bad secondary.

Chargers -10 vs. 49ers

I hate laying big numbers like this, but the 49ers are playing consecutive road games and they will be starting C.J. Beathard. The Chargers have the ability to score points and the 49ers are 27th in points allowed. Philip Rivers will carve them up just like Patrick Mahomes did last week.

Dolphins +6.5 at Patriots

The world will be on New England. The situation looks right for that. Two straight losses on the road, but now at home in a desperate situation. I get it. But this Dolphins team is better than expected. I think Adam Gase's crew keeps this game close. Take the Dolphins and buck the conventional thinking.

Bonus pick: Packers -9.5 vs. Bills

I liked what I saw from the Bills last week in their upset of the Vikings. But this is consecutive road games outside the division against a team off a loss on the road last week. Oh, and that team has Aaron Rodgers. The Packers will win big.