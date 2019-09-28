Week 4 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor pool play, more

Week 4 brings us a couple matchups of unbeaten teams. The Buffalo Bills welcome the New England Patriots into New Era Field hoping to pick up their biggest win of the year and move to 4-0. The Kansas City Chiefs head to Detroit looking to keep rolling, but a 2-0-1 Lions squad has other plans in mind.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run through of Week 4, and good luck in your games!

Panthers at Texans

Open: Texans -4, O/U 46



Texans -4, O/U 46 Current: Texans -4, O/U 47.5

"The lookahead line was Texans -5.5, so it appears the market has a lot of faith that Kyle Allen can continue to shine on the road this week. I'm playing against that optimism with this pick; Houston is top 10 in points per drive despite playing some good defenses, and they're a relatively healthy team. If a healthy Cam Newton was playing in this matchup, wouldn't the line be no worse than Texans -3? I think we're getting a ton of value by backing the Texans in a matchup I think the home team should be favored by seven." -- R.J. White on why the Texans are one of his SuperContest picks

I've cashed in two of the last four years in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on just over 58% of my picks over the last four years combined. You can see all five of my Week 4 picks in the SuperContest by heading to SportsLine, and use promo code WHITE to sign up for $1 for your first month of access to all SportsLine's picks and analysis.

Browns at Ravens

Open: Ravens -5.5, O/U 46



Ravens -5.5, O/U 46 Current: Ravens -7, O/U 45

Will Brinson: "One of the things it seemed [Rams DC] Wade Phillips did a good job of was sending the defensive linemen in ways that Baker Mayfield wasn't expecting it. Is that true? Did you see that at all?"

Pete Prisco: "No, what's happening with him is that defenses are throwing a lot of looks that rotate at the snap and he's not adjusting to it. ... He's gotta be better at seeing what's happening out there. It's as much on him -- don't get my wrong, the line stinks -- but he's playing poorly."

R.J. White: "And then [Browns OC] Todd Monken had that quote that's like 'Odell [Beckham] is singled more than you think.' ... A little bit of shade thrown at Baker, like you gotta find him."

Prisco: "And Todd will throw some shade now."

Brinson: "I thought that some of that shade was on [Browns coach] Freddie [Kitchens]. Did you think it was on Baker?"

Prisco: "It's on Freddie, it's on Odell, and it's on Baker."

White: "It's on Baker. I mean, if he's singled you gotta throw the ball there."



That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Redskins at Giants

Open: Giants -3, O/U 46.5



Giants -3, O/U 46.5 Current: Giants -3, O/U 49

"I was as shocked as anyone on Sunday after [Daniel Jones] led the Giants on an 18-point comeback to beat the Buccaneers. With Mr. Dimes running the show, the Giants offense looked nearly unstoppable in the second half. However, I'm not quite ready to get on a bandwagon being driven by a rookie quarterback. First of all, rookies are notoriously bad drivers. Also, I have two big problems with the Giants right now: They have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and they're not going to have Saquon Barkley for the next few weeks. Basically, Daniel Jones is going to have to single-handedly carry the Giants to victory every week, which is a lot to ask of a rookie. After a sky-high debut, I think Jones and the Giants will come crashing down to earth this week." -- John Breech on why he's taking Washington to pull off the upset

Breech is looking to build on his 27-20-1 record against the spread.

Chargers at Dolphins

Open: Chargers -16.5, O/U 45



Chargers -16.5, O/U 45 Current: Chargers -14.5, O/U 44.5

"Philip Rivers down a touchdown, with the ball in his hands and minute left in a late Sunday afternoon game is always a classic. This time around in Week 3, he wasn't able to get it done against the Texans, but he'll have a great shot to get back into the win column against the Dolphins. Unlike Miami's last two games, the spread is under 20 points as they go home to face Los Angeles. Despite that big number, I still like Rivers and company to cover here as they try to get back their mojo after two tough losses in a row." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Chargers winning and covering on Sunday

Sullivan is 33-14-1 straight up this year and is taking one big upset in the 1 p.m. slate.

Raiders at Colts

Open: Colts -6.5, O/U 44.5



Colts -6.5, O/U 44.5 Current: Colts -6.5, O/U 45.5

"The Raiders are 1-11 in their last 12 road games and last year they averaged 12.3 points on the road. They're really beat up too. They have no linebackers. Jacoby Brissett is playing well; he had 16 straight completions last week. Lay the points." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Colts are one of his Week 4 best bets

Goldberg is on an absolute heater, nailing two of his three-team best bet parlays over the first three weeks. Going back to last year, he's on a stunning 19-5 run with his best bets.

Chiefs at Lions

Open: Chiefs -6, O/U 53.5



Chiefs -6, O/U 53.5 Current: Chiefs -7, O/U 54.5

Last week I suggested using the Vikings as our survivor pick, and that win was never in doubt. We've burned through three teams perceived as good but maybe not great so far in the Seahawks, Ravens and Vikings. This week, I think it's time to use one of the great teams. The Chiefs should have no problems going up and down the field on a Lions defense that has been solid, and the Lions offense doesn't have much of a chance of keeping up, especially with Matthew Stafford at less than 100 percent. Even with the warning signs of this being a road interconference game, I'm still using the Chiefs here rather than waiting. Why? Because the Chiefs' next four home games aren't exactly against pushovers (Colts, Texans, Packers, Vikings), and their one road game in the next five weeks is a divisional matchup on a Thursday night. Doesn't this one feel safer? While everyone else is backing a struggling Chargers team to take care of business across the country in Miami, I think the smarter play is to take a Chiefs team everyone has either used already or will ignore in this spot.

Want another opinion on this week's slate before settling on your survivor pick? Head over to SportsLine to see which team gets the nod from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated each matchup 10,000 times.

Patriots at Bills

Open: Patriots -7, O/U 43.5



Patriots -7, O/U 43.5 Current: Patriots -7, O/U 42

[T]he Patriots haven't allowed a touchdown since the AFC Championship Game. So far this season, they've allowed 5.7 points per game -- but 14 of the 17 points they've allowed have come on a muffed punt and a pick-six via backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. So, their defense has allowed three total points or put another way, one point per game. It should come as no surprise to hear that the Patriots rank first in defensive DVOA. The Bills haven't been nearly as great as the Patriots defensively, but they've still been good. They've allowed 47 points this season, but eight of those have been the offense's fault. So, really, their defense has allowed 39 points or 13 points per game. They're sixth in DVOA, one spot behind the vaunted Bears defense. In a matchup between the league's best defense and one of the league's best defenses, I'll take the under." Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Under in this game is one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough had a big 2018 with his best bets column but is off to a slow start this season.

Titans at Falcons

Open: Falcons -4.5, O/U 46



Falcons -4.5, O/U 46 Current: Falcons -3.5, O/U 45.5

"We are all left wondering where the Titans team that beat the Browns in Week 1 went. Tennessee has gotten worse as the season has progressed, and while the Falcons aren't among the NFL's elite, they always seem to play well at home. They also feature a couple of talented pass rushers in Takk McKinley and Vic Beasley Jr. These two have to be licking their chops after seeing how the Jaguars sacked Mariota nine times last Thursday night. This figures to be a close one, and I'm not giving up on the Titans just yet. Taking them +4 seems like a good move." -- Jordan Dajani on why he thinks the Falcons will win but the Titans will cover

Dajani predicts the exact score of every game each Thursday, and he's one of the rare people calling for a Patriots-Bills shootout. See all his picks in his Thursday column.

Buccaneers at Rams

Open: Rams -10, O/U 50.5



Rams -10, O/U 50.5 Current: Rams -9.5, O/U 49

"Few teams are on a roller-coaster ride like the Bucs, and that does not bode well for a trip to L.A. Regardless of which Todd Bowles defense shows up on the West Coast, Sean McVay should have a field day with all his talent." -- Cody Benjamin on why he thinks the Rams will win and cover on Sunday

Benjamin predicts the scores of all the games each Thursday, and he's got a couple of upsets in store for Week 4. Check out all his picks in his Thursday column.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Open: Seahawks -4, O/U 47



Seahawks -4, O/U 47 Current: Seahawks -5.5, O/U 48

"Seattle is 15th in defensive DVOA and 17th in pass defense through three weeks, despite playing Mason Rudolph and Teddy Bridgewater for six-plus quarters. The Cardinals, recently carved up by the aforementioned Kyle Allen, are even worse, ranking 22nd and 23rd in those categories, respectively. Seattle is giving up seven yards per play through the air and Arizona is giving up 8.5. Brian Schottenheimer might want to #EstablishTheRun, and it's very possible to run against the Cardinals, because they're just not good on defense. If Kyler Murray gets swamped by Jadeveon Clowney and Co. and is averaging less than five yards per pass attempt in this game, I'll be worried about the points production. But Kliff Kingsbury should be able to dial up enough downfield throws to keep the offense rolling. If the Cardinals can prod Russell Wilson into a shootout -- he's thrown 85 times the last two weeks! -- then we could see them hang 60-plus points in this matchup." -- Will Brinson why the Over in this game is one of his best bets

Brinson has been on fire with his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast, going 12-4-1 through the first three weeks. See what else he loves in Week 4 in his Friday column.

Vikings at Bears

Open: Bears -3, O/U 38



Bears -3, O/U 38 Current: Bears -1.5, O/U 38

"Vegas is giving the Bears too much respect. That offense is broken and Mike Zimmer smells blood in the water. Minnesota can control the game on the ground and hit a few big plays and win easily. Unless the Vikings have a turnover-palooza, I don't see Chicago scoring more than 10-12 points. The Vikes should be unbeaten and have a winning template that pays great on the road. They can neutralize Khalil Mack by running Dalvin Cook at him, and I suspect we see a big game out of Irv Smith for Minny out of 12 personnel. They need to lean on the TEs with injuries leaving them short at WR, which plays well for Kirk Cousins, actually." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Vikings are one of his best bets

La Canfora is off to a great start on the year with a 5-2-1 record on best bets. He loves this week's slate and is tapping four picks as best bets. See what they are in his Friday column.

Jaguars at Broncos

Open: Broncos -3, O/U 38



Broncos -3, O/U 38 Current: Broncos -3, O/U 37.5

"Lost in Gardner Minshew-mania is how impressive the Jaguars front was last week against the Titans in recording nine sacks. This is a Denver offensive line that isn't very good. Look for that front to get all over Joe Flacco and Minshew will play well. Jaguars will win a tough road game." -- Pete Prisco on why he's taking the Jaguars

Prisco said on this week's Pick Six Podcast that the Jaguars are one of his best bets for Week 4. You can check out all his picks and final score predictions in his Wednesday column.

Cowboys at Saints



Open: Cowboys -3, O/U 46



Cowboys -3, O/U 46 Current: Cowboys -2.5, O/U 47

SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt Jr. is is 21-9 all-time with his pointspread picks involving Dallas, including a perfect 3-0 record this year. The founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.



He's leaning to the Over in this Sunday night matchup but has a strong pick on the spread as well. See which side he loves over at SportsLine.

Bengals at Steelers

Open: Steelers -4.5, O/U 43.5



Steelers -4.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Steelers -3.5, O/U 45

I've been the top SportsLine analyst for two-plus season, posting a 211-161 ATS record that has returned $3,275 to $100 bettors. Even better, I'm 15-6 in my last 21 ATS picks involving Steelers games.

While I love the Under in this matchup, I've also submitted an ATS pick for the Monday night matchup. You can get that and all the picks I love over at SportsLine.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!