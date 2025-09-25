The NFL goes international for the second time this year in Week 4 as the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers square off. This matchup marks the first NFL game every played in Ireland, though the country is hardly new to American football as the college ranks have kicked off the season in Ireland each of the last four years. The Vikings are coming off a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals while the Steelers beat the New England Patriots last week. This international matchup is one of three NFL totals, or over/under, we're targeting in our Week 4 NFL parlay at Caesars Sportsbook. If you are interested in NFL betting and placing wagers of your own, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 4 over/under parlay

Vikings vs. Steelers Under 41 (-110)

Chargers vs. Giants Under 44 (-110)

Ravens vs. Chiefs Over 48.5 (-110)

Final odds: +596 (wager $100 to win $596)



Vikings vs. Steelers Under 41

The Steelers have slowed down offensively after scoring 34 points in Week 1, tallying 38 combined points over the last two weeks. The Vikings, meanwhile, used an incredible defensive effort to score 48 points last week thanks to not one, but two defensive touchdowns. So if Minnesota just scored 48 points against the Bengals, why are we targeting the Under on one of the lower totals of the week?

Well, the travel to Europe is no joke. It's a long trek across the pond that is the Atlantic Ocean, and travel mixed with time zone changes and also all the festivities that go along with these international matchups creates a bit of a struggle for teams, especially on the offensive side. Since 2023, international games have gone Under 41 total points six times out of 11. When you take out the two Brazil games and look exclusively at games in Europe since 2023, Under 41 has hit in six of nine contests.

Combine that history with the Steelers struggling offensively the last two weeks and the Vikings starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz for the second week in a row, and Under 41 makes a lot of sense to target.

Giants vs. Chargers Under 44

It was bound to happen eventually. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and falling to 0-3, the New York Giants have benched quarterback Russell Wilson for first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Dart is the presumed future of the franchise, and whether he is or isn't ready for the moment has yet to be determined. What is clear, though, is head coach Brian Daboll is pulling out his final card as he tries to keep his job.

This is a tough landing spot for the rookie as the Chargers have had one of the best defenses in the NFL since Week 1 of 2024. And while he'll get to face the New Orleans Saints next week, Dart then faces the Philadelphia Eagles twice as well as the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers over the following four weeks. Talk about throwing a guy to the wolves.

Los Angeles is a perfect 3-0 to open 2025 and has had a great defense under Jesse Minter, averaging just over 16 points per game so far in a trio of AFC West victories. The quarterbacks Minter and the Chargers have beaten -- Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith and Bo Nix -- are all better off right now than Dart is, and Los Angeles loves to play suffocating defense and slow the game down offensively while limiting the amount of possessions a game has. Back the Under here.

Ravens vs. Chiefs Over 48.5

Two of the presumed top teams in the NFL this year are both 1-2 entering Sunday when the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City knocked off the Giants on Sunday Night Football while the Ravens lost a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, blew out the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 and then lost 38-30 to the Detroit Lions on Monday.

Kansas City's defense has looked good so far while the offense has yet to hit its stride. The opposite is true for the Ravens, who rank first in points but 31st in points allowed. Given the nature of the games Baltimore has played in, this feels like a game where we'll see Lamar Jackson and Co. do what they usually do, but we could also see Patrick Mahomes start to find his groove against a lackluster defense. Over 48.5 has hit in four of the last five games these two have faced off with Jackson and Mahomes starting, and the one Under came in the postseason.