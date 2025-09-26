While we usually kick off NFL Sundays at 1 p.m. ET, this week gets going at 9:30 a.m. ET with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers facing off in Ireland. The 1 p.m. slate is still loaded with notable games, though, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of unbeaten squads, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers getting first crack at New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Those two games are part of our three-leg NFL Week 4 parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook consisting of just 1 p.m. games. And if you're interested in NFL parlays or NFL betting, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 4 1 p.m. slate parlay

Saints at Bills Over 48 (-110)

Chargers at Giants Under 44 (-110)

Buccaneers ML vs. Eagles (+155)

Final odds: +829 (wager $100 to win $829)

Saints at Bills Over 48

After losing one-score games to the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco Giants, it looked like the New Orleans Saints were set to be more competitive in 2025 than expected. And then they lost 44-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, allowing a punt return for a touchdown and a blocked punt to go down 21-0 just over 10 minutes into the game. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are 3-0 after beating the Miami Dolphins 31-21 last Thursday, and they've scored at least 30 points in all three of their games this year.

The Saints have looked mighty sloppy, the Bills are out to prove something and Buffalo also has a dangerous defense capable of pouncing on Spencer Rattler's mistakes. This one should go Over 48, largely because of what the Bills have done early in 2025.

Chargers at Giants Under 44

The Giants are handing the QB1 duties to rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart, and his first NFL start is against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has been among the NFL's best under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter both this year and in 2024. The Chargers have given veterans like Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith fits while limiting second-year quarterback Bo Nix to 20 points in Week 3.

The Charges' dominating defense also pairs well with the team's offense, which has been stellar behind quarterback Justin Herbert. The team also got a breakout performance from rookie running back Omarion Hampton last week, so perhaps we see more vintage Jim Harbaugh ball of suffocating defense and an elite run game. If so, an Under finish here is more than in the cards if the Chargers limit the amount of possessions this game has against a rookie quarterback that will likely struggle to put points on the board.

Buccaneers ML vs Eagles

Two of the best the NFC has to offer face off in a battle of unbeatens when the Bucs host the Eagles. Tampa is 3-0 after wins over the Falcons, Texans and Jets by a combined six points. The Eagles used two blocked field goals to stave off the Rams last week.

This game is in Tampa, where Baker Mayfield and Co. have really rolled in recent years. The Eagles have also dropped their last two games at Tampa, including 33-16 last year. The Buccaneers are playing on the edge with these close wins, but this is also a prime letdown spot for an Eagles team that needed to mount a furious comeback and block two kicks in order to leave Week 3 with a 3-0 mark. Even if Mike Evans is out, Mayfield should be able to do enough to get the Bucs to 4-0 and hand the Eagles their first loss of the year.