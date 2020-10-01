Not only are the Packers and Seahawks undefeated, they're the only NFL teams unbeaten against the spread. Green Bay has covered its three wins by an average of 11.5 points, while Seattle has covered by an average of 5.5 points. At the other end of the spectrum, five teams sit 0-3 against the spread: Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston, Tennessee and the New York Jets. NFL teams typically regress to the mean, perhaps creating some value on NFL bets on the Cowboys (-4.5) versus Cleveland and the Eagles (+7) at San Francisco on Sunday Night Football.

Those NFC East teams have underperformed, but they're loaded with talent. They could be part of many Week 4 NFL parlays. Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks and predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters Week 4 on a major heater: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through three weeks of this season, he is 26-13 on his NFL best bets, a 67 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against the spread.

Now, Hammer has locked in three NFL best bets for Week 4. If you parlay them, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 4 NFL expert picks

Goldberg says the visiting Saints (-4) will handle Detroit and end their two-game skid. "The Lions just broke their 11-game losing streak, but they still have problems in their secondary and they're facing a New Orleans team that should get Michael Thomas back," Hammer said. "Alvin Kamara may be the best back in the league right now. I don't think Detroit's defense has an answer for him."

Drew Brees has sorely missed Thomas, who returned to practice Wednesday after missing two games with an ankle injury. Thomas hauled in an NFL-best 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns last year. In addition, Detroit's defense is giving up 409.3 yards per game to opposing offenses this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, has also jumped on Rams vs. Giants and Cardinals vs. Panthers. In one of those games, Hammer sees a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets at SportsLine.

What are Hammer's top Week 4 NFL expert picks? Which side of Rams vs. Giants and Cardinals vs. Panthers do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 4 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's on a 26-13 heater.

