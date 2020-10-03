Week 4 of the 2020 NFL schedule features only 15 games after the postponement of Steelers vs. Titans due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Tennessee's locker room. However, there are a number of intriguing games on the docket, making for plenty of difficult decisions in your NFL parlays. In the early window on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns (+4.5) look to keep their momentum going against the Dallas Cowboys following back-to-back wins. The Houston Texans (-4) also host the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of talented teams looking to avoid disastrous 0-3 starts.

From there, the presumptive game of the week arrives on Sunday afternoon, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. That game should inspire NFL bets on all sides with Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton under center. Kansas City is favored by 6.5 in the latest NFL odds from William Hill. Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks and predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters Week 4 on a major heater: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through three weeks of this season, he is 26-13 on his NFL best bets, a 67 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against the spread.

Goldberg says the visiting Saints (-4) will handle Detroit and end their two-game skid. The Saints are 1-2, but they have faced a very difficult schedule to this point. New Orleans squared off against projected playoff teams in Tampa Bay and Green Bay, along with a road trip against an underrated Raiders team in Las Vegas.

The offense is loaded with explosiveness, namely Alvin Kamara. The talented running back is averaging 4.9 yards per carry with three touchdowns on the ground this season, but he also has 27 catches for 285 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver. On the whole, the Lions have a bottom-five defense in both yards allowed and rushing yards allowed, giving the Saints optimism that they should be able to move the ball effectively and efficiently, even without star receiver Michael Thomas (ankle).

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, has also jumped on Rams vs. Giants and Cardinals vs. Panthers.

