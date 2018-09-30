Week 4 NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

Nobody knows the NFL like Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. The legendary handicapper developed inside sources over decades covering the league -- his information is unrivaled. He scours the NFL looking for mistakes in the lines, and his record speaks for itself. So, if you want to put in an NFL parlay for Week 4, first see what Hammer is picking. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons picking NFL games. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the NFL Challenge for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Now he's sharing his strongest picks at SportsLine, where he closed Week 3 on a 5-1 NFL heater. Anybody who has followed Hammer has reaped huge paydays.

For NFL Week 4, Hammer has three best bets, and parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

One key part we can tell you: In a battle of 2-1 teams, Goldberg loves the up-and-coming Bears to handle the visiting Buccaneers. Tampa Bay hasn't announced whether Ryan Fitzpatrick will start again over Jameis Winston, whose suspension has ended. Either way, Hammer believes the Bears -- who are tied for third with five interceptions, rank fifth in total defense (289 ypg) and seventh in yards per play allowed (5.1) -- will make life miserable for Tampa's offense.

Chicago's Khalil Mack is tied for the NFL lead with four sacks this season and also leads the NFL in forced fumbles with three. And Chicago will be playing at home, where they've given up an average of just 15.5 points this season.

"The Bears' defense is as good as there is right now," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Fitz will be under siege."

Hammer also is bucking a first-place team, saying the wheels are about to come off. The line on that game is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay.

So what are the three best bets Goldberg is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 4? Visit SportsLine now to see which first-place team is in for a rude awakening, and see which public darling Vegas isn't giving enough credit to, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.