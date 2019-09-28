Week 4 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay would pay 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4
The Patriots have won 10 straight AFC East titles, and Sunday's game at Buffalo could go a long way toward determining if they'll notch No. 11. Both teams are 3-0, with the Patriots laying a full touchdown after outscoring opponents 106-17. But should Tom Brady and company be among your top NFL picks for Week 4? The 2-1 Vikings visit the 2-1 Bears in a critical NFC North matchup, with Chicago favored by two points. Should you back the Monsters of the Midway in your NFL parlays? Dallas (-2.5) heads to New Orleans for a Sunday Night Football showcase that's attracting plenty of action, but can you trust the Saints without Drew Brees (thumb) in Week 4 of the NFL schedule? Fans everywhere will be making NFL picks on these games and others. Before you get down on any picks, you need to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.
A beloved national treasure, Hammer swept his NFL best bets in Week 3, cashing with the Cowboys, Saints and Rams. Anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with a 6-1 payout, the second time in three weeks Hammer nailed his three-team parlay.
In fact, Hammer is now on a stunning 19-5 heater with his very selective NFL best bets. He finished last season on a 12-3 run and picked up right where he left off, going 7-2 thus far.
This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year run at ESPN. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. He's tied for the lead again this year at 11-4. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Hammer has revealed his top Week 4 NFL picks. If you parlay them, you could be looking at another 6-1 payout. We can tell you Goldberg is high on the Colts, who are a perfect 3-0 against the spread, to cover 6.5 points against the visiting Raiders. Oddsmakers and the public underrated the Colts following the sudden retirement of longtime quarterback Andrew Luck. Jacoby Brissett has proved a capable replacement, and last week he completed his first 16 passes in a 27-24 win over the Falcons.
Dating back to 2017, Oakland has won just one of its last 12 road games. The Raiders also have a Week 5 trip to London on deck, which can cause distractions for players trying to make arrangements for family and friends. Oakland, Hammer notes, also averaged a mere 12.3 points on the road last year.
Goldberg also jumped all over one side of the Bills vs. Patriots showdown, a matchup of undefeated teams. The line is way off in that game, Hammer said. You need to see his NFL parlay before locking in any picks of your own.
What are Hammer's NFL Week 4 best bets? And what side of the Patriots vs. Bills spread should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 4 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's 19-5 in his last 24 picks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top NFL office pool picks for Week 4
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the top office pool picks for Week 4.
-
Cowboys vs. Saints odds, SNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Saints vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times.
-
NFL Week 4 Vegas expert picks, bets
R.J. White went deep in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past four years.
-
Jags open to Ramsey playing in Week 4
Even if Ramsey remains adamant about leaving Jacksonville, the team could still use him
-
Couple to be married at Bills game
It was love at first touchdown celebration
-
Week 4 injuries: Stafford questionable
Here's all you need to know about the Week 4 injury report
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too