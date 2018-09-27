Week 4 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 4 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons picking NFL games. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the NFL Challenge for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Now he's sharing his strongest picks at SportsLine, where he closed Week 3 on a 5-1 NFL heater. Anybody who has followed Hammer has reaped huge paydays.

For NFL Week 4, Hammer has three best bets, and parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

One key part we can tell you: Hammer is confidently backing the Bears to cover a field goal at home against the Buccaneers. Goldberg expects the Bears -- who rank fifth in total defense at 289 yards per game and are tied for third with five interceptions -- to harass Ryan Fitzpatrick into multiple mistakes.

Fitzpatrick surprisingly leads the NFL with 1,230 passing yards, but was picked off three times in Monday's home loss to Pittsburgh.

"The Bears' defense is as good as it gets right now," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Fitz will be under siege."

Hammer also is bucking a first-place team, saying the wheels are about to come off. The line on that game is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay.

