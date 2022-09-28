Kansas City will try to bounce back from a surprising loss at Indianapolis when it faces Tampa Bay during the Week 4 NFL schedule. The Chiefs held a 17-10 lead over the Colts in the third quarter before allowing 10 consecutive points to close the game. Tampa Bay is coming off its first loss of the season as well, losing to Green Bay in a 14-12 final last Sunday. The Chiefs are 3-point road favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, but which team should you back with your NFL picks?

Other Week 4 NFL lines include Green Bay as a 10.5-point home favorite against New England. The Patriots have already lost to Miami and Baltimore by double-digits this season, so should you back the Packers with your Week 4 NFL predictions? Which Week 4 NFL lines should you target with your Week 4 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) to win and cover against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Steelers will have a rest advantage since they have not played since a 29-17 loss at Cleveland on Sept. 22. New York will be on the road for the second time in three weeks and is coming off a 27-12 blowout loss to Cincinnati. The Jets have struggled historically in trips to Pittsburgh, losing 10 of their last 11 games.

The Steelers have also covered the spread in 13 of the last 19 head-to-head meetings between these teams. Pittsburgh rookie running back Jaylen Warren was a bright spot in the loss to the Browns, averaging 7.5 yards per carry on four attempts. He will face a New York defense that has allowed at least 24 points in all three of its games this season, so the Steelers should be able to move the ball throughout the game. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

