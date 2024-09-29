Betting on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs usually is a successful NFL betting strategy since the champs have won nine straight games. However, you could consider more than just Week 4 NFL money-line bets on Kansas City, which visits the Chargers on Sunday. During this nine-game win streak, Kansas City is 8-1 against the spread. Using the Chiefs on the money-line and against the spread could be two legs of your Week 4 NFL parlay picks, but you shouldn't ignore this game's total either.

The over/under is 42, and the Chargers have been decidedly to one side of the total recently. The Under has gone 15-3 for the Chargers over their last 18 games, including 3-0 this year. Which Week 4 NFL picks from other games could you add to an NFL parlay card centered on Chiefs vs. Chargers? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 83-52-3 (61.5%, +25.50 units) since its inception in 2022. He went 2-1 last week.

For Week 4, Hartstein has locked in three confident best bets. If you successfully parlay his picks, you're looking at a payout of over 6-1. You can only see Hartstein's Week 4 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Steelers (-2, 40) on the road versus the Colts. The Steelers are 8-1 in their last nine versus Indy, and Pittsburgh enters this contest with six straight wins overall in the regular season. The Steelers are one of two teams undefeated against the spread in 2024 and boast the league's top defense. They've allowed the fewest points, fewest yards, have the best third down defense and the best redzone defense.

The Colts have major offensive flaws, with QB Anthony Richardson being at the center of most of them. Only Bryce Young has a lower quarterback rating, and Richardson ranks dead last in CMP% as he hasn't completed more than 50% of his pass attempts in any game in 2024. He also leads the NFL in interceptions (six), all of which makes for a disastrous matchup against the league's best defense. "Look for Pittsburgh to force Anthony Richardson (six INTs, two fumbles) into turnovers and improve to 4-0," Hartstein told SportsLine. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

Hartstein also jumped on two other NFL matchups, including backing one team whose quarterback "typically thrives in this matchup." You can only see Hartstein's Week 4 NFL best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are Hartstein's top Week 4 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from the Vegas expert who is up 25.50 units on NFL ATS picks, and find out.