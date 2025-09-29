NFL player props continue to grow in popularity with bettors and a double-dose of Monday Night Football opens up the possibilities for building NFL same-game parlays and SGPx tickets in Week 4. Dolphins vs. Jets kicks off at 7:15 p.m. ET, and then Broncos vs. Bengals begins at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the wide receiver play should be strong in both games. Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Courtland Sutton and Ja'Marr Chase are all bona fide No. 1 options, and they're sure to attract a lot of attention in Monday Night Football player props.

Meanwhile, Bo Nix has a juicy matchup against a struggling Cincinnati pass defense, and over 1.5 passing touchdowns for the second-year QB is one of our top NFL prop picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 39-19 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, the model has revealed its top Dolphins vs. Jets or Broncos vs. Bengals NFL player prop picks:

Best Monday Night Football player prop picks for Week 4:



Bo Nix, Broncos, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+105)

His sophomore season in the NFL is off to a sluggish start, but this could be the matchup to kick-start things for Nix. The Bengals ranked 25th in pass defense entering Week 4 and have already surrendered six passing touchdowns on the season. Meanwhile, Nix might have only thrown for 535 yards over the first three weeks, but he has thrown five touchdown passes overall and has thrown for multiple TDs in 11 of his 20 career regular-season starts. The model predicts that the throws for 2.34 touchdowns on average, making plus money here a stellar deal.

De'Von Achane, Dolphins, anytime touchdown scorer (-115)

Achane has scored in two of three games to start the season despite Miami's struggles, and he's now up to 25 career touchdowns in 31 games. What's even better than the bulk for betting a running back is the balance, as 14 of his scores have come on the ground and 11 have come through the air. He's one of few running backs who score a large chunk of their team's touchdowns in the league who are unlikely to be phased out based on the game script. The model predicts that he scores 0.86 touchdowns on average, yet these odds suggest he scores only 53% of the time.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Over 62.5 receiving yards (-114)

Sutton had a strange performance against the Colts in Week 2, where he was only targeted four times and finished with one catch for six yards. That feels fluky considering he was targeted nine times in Week 1 and finished with six catches for 61 yards and a score, then was targeted eight times and had six catches for 118 yards and another touchdown in Week 3. Since Nix took over as the starter, he's averaging 63.3 yards per game, and a bad Cincinnati pass defense is a big reason why the model is projecting that he averages 67 yards.

