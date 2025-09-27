The Minnesota Vikings traded for running back Jordan Mason this offseason to complement Aaron Jones and to add depth to the running back room, and it didn't take long for that trade to showcase its benefits. Mason rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries last week against the Bengals with Jones (hamstring) on the IR. Mason should continue to have the bulk of the work on Sunday when the Vikings play the Steelers in Ireland, and the SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Mason to continue his efficiency as a top option for Week 4 NFL player prop picks. The model has Mason Over 80.5 rushing yards as one of its best Week 4 NFL player props.

The Steelers rank 26th in rushing defense, allowing 139.3 rushing yards per game, which is a key reason why the model projects value in Mason Over 80.5 rushing yards for Week 4 NFL player prop bets for NFL betting. The model also sees value in Bills quarterback Josh Allen throwing Over 216.5 passing yards and Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy Over 47.5 receiving yards for Week 4 NFL player props when online sports betting.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach Week 4 NFL betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model can help you find value to add to your Week 4 NFL picks at various sportsbooks.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Best Week 4 NFL player prop picks:



Parlay these picks for +564 odds (odds subject to change)

The Bills play the Saints on Sunday, and the biggest threat to Allen reaching the Over could be the game itself. Buffalo is a 15.5-point favorite at home against the Saints on Sunday, but even if Buffalo wins big, it will likely come due to Allen's arm early in the contest. Sam Darnold only needed 18 passes to reach 218 passing yards against the Saints last week in a game that Seattle won 44-13 and led 21-0 after the first quarter. And Allen is a far more accomplished quarterback than Darnold. The Bills will still want Allen to air the ball out, and two of the Saints' three losses have come in one-score games, so there's no guarantee Buffalo runs away with the game early.

The model projects Allen to throw for 244 yards on Sunday. He's averaging 251.7 passing yards per game this season, coming off his NFL MVP season. Including this season, he's averaged more than 250 passing yards in five of the last six years, and the model expects Allen to hit his Over, even if it's a lopsided score.

Mason rushed for 116 yards on just 16 carries for 7.3 yards per rush in his first game without Jones on the field last week. Although that came against a notably poor Bengals defense, the Steelers' defense isn't performing as many people would have expected entering the season heading into Steelers vs. Vikings in Ireland on Sunday morning. The Steelers have the 26th-ranked rushing defense, allowing 139.3 rushing yards per game, through three games. The Patrots rushed for 119 yards last week with a rotation of running backs, and Drake Maye rushing for 45 yards, but Mason will be the featured runner in Minnesota.

Kenneth Walker and Breece Hall each rushed for more than 100 yards against the Steelers this season. Mason had at least 100 rushing yards in three of the six games he had at least 14 carries with the 49ers last season as a reliable rusher. The model projects Mason for 92 rushing yards on Sunday, and DraftKings is currently offering the best number for Mason at Over 82.5 rushing yards at -114 odds.

Jeudy has gone Over this number in two of three games this season, falling short last week against the Packers, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Despite the upset win over the Packers last week, the Browns are 10-point underdogs this week on the road against the Lions, so Cleveland may be in pass-heavy situations often. Jeudy leads the Browns in targets (21) and is second in receiving yards (134), just two yards behind tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

The model projects Jeudy for 62 receiving yards on Sunday, going well Over his over/under of 50.5 yards at BetMGM. The Browns are No. 1 in the NFL in pass play percentage and second in pass attempts per game, which is often due to the score, and the oddsmakers expect Cleveland to be in throw-heavy game scripts yet again.

