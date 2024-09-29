There are many factors to consider before placing any Week 4 NFL prop bets, including the expected game flow of each matchup. San Francisco is a 10.5-point favorite against New England in the Week 4 NFL odds, so the 49ers could slow down offensively if they race out to a big lead. They continue to play without star running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), but backup Jordan Mason has been strong in relief. Mason has hit the 100-yard mark twice in his first three games, and his over/under for rushing yards on Sunday is 84.5 in the Week 4 NFL props.

If the 49ers are able to control Sunday's game, Mason could be in line for a heavy workload. His over/under for total carries is 19.5, and he has finished with at least 19 attempts in his first three games.

Top Week 4 QB, RB, WR player prop picks

Here's a look at some of the top Week 4 NFL prop picks from SportsLine AI:

Quarterback: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 231.5 passing yards

Murray has failed to go Over this total twice in his first three games, finishing with 162 yards against Buffalo in Week 1 and 207 yards against Detroit last week. He averaged just 6.1 yards per pass attempt against the Lions, and running back James Conner has rushed more than 15 times in two of his first three games. The AI PickBot expects a heavy dose of Conner on Sunday, as Murray is finishing with just 183.6 passing yards in the latest projections, making the Under a five-star play. The pick: Under 231.5 passing yards.

Running back: Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: 75.5 rushing yards

Williams was heavily featured in Los Angeles' upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week. He rushed 24 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns while adding 27 yards and a third score on two receptions in Sunday's 27-24 win. With Puka Nacau (knee) and Cooper Kupp (Achilles) sidelined with injuries, Williams figures to remain the focal point against a Bears defense that is giving up 121.7 rushing yards per game. The AI PickBot predicts that Williams will finish with 90.6 rushing yards against Chicago, rating the over as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Over 75.5 rushing yards.

Wide Receiver: Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers: 62.5 receiving yards

Carolina's offense looked much more explosive with Dalton under center. Dalton finished with over 300 passing yards against the Raiders and Johnson hauled in eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. Johnson was targeted 14 times in last week's victory over Las Vegas, which bodes well against a Bengals defense that just gave up 100 receiving yards to Terry McLaurin. The AI PickBot predicts Johnson will finish with 81.2 receiving yards on average, rating the over as a 4.5-star play. The pick: Over 62.5 receiving yards.

How to make Week 4 NFL prop bets

In addition, the AI PickBot has also locked in confident Week 4 NFL prop picks involving Lamar Jackson, Breece Hall, Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Week 4, and which star quarterback sails past his total?