As goes the quarterback, so goes the team. It's not always true in the NFL, but it usually is. And it makes sense: In a passing league, the passers are like royalty -- the biggest influences on whether a team is destined more for a Super Bowl title or a No. 1 draft pick.
It's with that in mind that we come to you with the most important pecking order outside of traditional team power rankings: QB Power Rankings. Consider this your cut-and-dry guide to the best and worst of the NFL's signal-callers -- a weekly 1-to-32 rundown of every starter under center.
How are the QBs ranked? We try to factor in both current standing and future upside. So a long resume doesn't always guarantee an edge over untapped potential, just as a cold streak doesn't always erase a history of success. At the end of the day, we're simply trying to sort the QBs based on 2021 value, both now and in the near future.
Riser of the Week: Derek Carr
The Raiders looked more destined for a total collapse than an unbeaten start to the 2021 season, but here they are, entering Week 4 at 3-0 and atop the AFC West. There are a number of reasons for Las Vegas' rise, but none bigger than Carr, who has taken some risky shots but is generally shredding opponents through the air. Against Brian Flores' Dolphins defense in Week 3, Carr topped 380 yards for the third straight week, cementing his place among early-season MVP candidates.
Now, without further ado, let's get to the rest of our Week 4 rankings:
|1
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB
|Yes, really. Since the Week 1 anomaly, he's completed 75% of his passes, thrown six TDs to zero picks and posted a 133.7 rating in two high-scoring wins. Whose arm, besides that of Tom Brady , are you trusting more with the game on the line? (+3)
|2
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|His dynamism far outweighs the risk that comes with his backyard style, but he's made some really dumb decisions the last few weeks, trying to be acrobatic when he doesn't need to be. (-1)
|3
Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB
|The Vikings fared pretty well against him on the ground, but he's the only real reason Seattle isn't 0-3 right now. (-1)
|4
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|Lots of yards but not a ton of explosion from Brady and the Bucs against the Rams . That doesn't mean the old man isn't still a favorite to return to the Super Bowl. With run support, he's probably top three. (-1)
|5
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|What would the Eagles give up to have Dak in green right now? Prescott once again looked calm and collected in every facet of the game against Philly, and he belongs in MVP talks.
|6
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB
|He'd be even higher on this list if it weren't for the wealth of talent up top. Pretty much everyone from here on up could be considered a legitimate MVP candidate. The Rams are the team to beat in the NFC with him at the helm. (+1)
|7
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|Reason No. 1 why the Chargers can have confidence they'll be neck and neck with the Chiefs for years to come. (-1)
|8
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|When he's on, the Bills are close to unstoppable. And physically, he brings just as much, if not more, than most of the guys ahead of him on this list. (+1)
|9
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|Despite already scoring three times on the ground, he hasn't yet fully unleashed his legs. But the accuracy is definitely improved, and his Cardinals remain one of the NFL's most explosive with the ball in his hands. (-1)
|10
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|Another inefficient day through the air for Lamar in Week 3, though it wasn't entirely his fault. But both his athleticism and leadership have been driving reasons for Baltimore's two close wins.
|11
Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB
|He was overlooked because of their 0-2 start, but check the film and numbers: He's been slinging it with nice touch and should have the Vikings in every game, especially if it's high-scoring. (+2)
|12
Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB
|He'd be a touch higher if he were more consistently accurate, but you can't ask for more aggressiveness and toughness. Jon Gruden has finally let him air it out, and he's answered the call. (+2)
|13
Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB
|While other guys rise and fall on this list, few are as steady as Mayfield. That's partly attributable to the Browns ' supreme setup, which allows him to shepherd its diverse attack. But he deserves praise for settling in. (-1)
|14
Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans QB
|His legs were almost as handy as his arm against the Colts . Hopefully his receivers can stay healthy. (-3)
|15
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|In two of his three games since the knee injury, he's looked incredibly poised with a knack for the big play. Maybe, just maybe, the Bengals will be competitive all year. (+2)
|16
Teddy Bridgewater Denver Broncos QB
|He's been perfect for what they're trying to do: control the ball, and shut down opponents. The jury is still out on whether he can keep this up against good teams in tight spots. (-1)
|17
Sam Darnold Carolina Panthers QB
|The Panthers ' infrastructure has done wonders for his confidence and looseness. Hopefully the Christian McCaffrey absence -- and a shaky offensive line -- won't put this thing in reverse. (+2)
|18
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB
|He will probably float around the middle of the pack for as long as he's under center here. He struggled with too many routine plays again in Week 3, but he also came through when he was needed most. (+2)
|19
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
|He received very little help from both his O-line and coaching staff in Dallas, but he wasn't particularly accurate or effective on the ground, either. The Eagles need his production to match his preparation. (-3)
|20
Jameis Winston New Orleans Saints QB
|Another week, another curious outing, this time with Jameis completing just 13 passes but controlling the ball against the Patriots. He's at his best, it seems, when he's letting Sean Payton scheme things up for him. (+2)
|21
Mac Jones New England Patriots QB
|The honeymoon, if you can call it that, probably ended with his three-interception loss to New Orleans. The Pats shouldn't force him to deviate from what he does best: quick, short-area passing. (-3)
|22
Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB
|Going to overtime against the Giants should tell you everything you need to know. He's been fine on a bad team, but nothing more. (-1)
|23
Carson Wentz Indianapolis Colts QB
|Like his final years in Philly, it's hard to separate Wentz from his dire circumstances, whether it be injuries or poor help. Either way, he looks hobbled and is still shouldering too heavy a burden.
|24
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
|At least he's showed fight. Like the Lions, he'll keep things competitive but still isn't good enough on his own to change a game. (+1)
|25
Jacoby Brissett Miami Dolphins QB
|Aside from throwing a screen in his own end zone, he was ho-hum in place of Tua Tagovailoa, which is par for the course in Miami. The Dolphins are more than likely in trouble. (+2)
|26
Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB
|A better line and support staff would be nice, but Fields also just looked dazed and confused for much of his starting debut. (-2)
|27
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB
|The Steelers can't do anything pretty on offense. Big Ben is far from the only issue, but he's certainly not a solution, resorting to running around and "extending" plays with an aging arm and legs as if he were 10 years younger. (-4)
|28
Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|He's shown flashes of first-round talent each time he takes the field, but he's still playing fairly frantic, in part because of the adverse surroundings. (-2)
|29
Daniel Jones New York Giants QB
|Like so many of the guys in this bottom tier, he's not exactly working in a great system, as the Giants are among the worst teams in the game. But he's not really doing heavy lifting, either.
|30
Taylor Heinicke Washington Football Team QB
|He can move, yes, and he doesn't lack fight. But we're seeing quickly why he was a backup. Way too many forced throws. (-2)
|31
Davis Mills Houston Texans QB
|Had the Texans actually let him air it out instead of pound it with a stable of uninspiring running backs, the Texans might've come close to upsetting the Panthers in Week 3. (+1)
|32
Zach Wilson New York Jets QB
|He's in one of the worst situations, but he's already leaning into reckless habits. Send help immediately. (-2)
