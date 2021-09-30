As goes the quarterback, so goes the team. It's not always true in the NFL, but it usually is. And it makes sense: In a passing league, the passers are like royalty -- the biggest influences on whether a team is destined more for a Super Bowl title or a No. 1 draft pick.

It's with that in mind that we come to you with the most important pecking order outside of traditional team power rankings: QB Power Rankings. Consider this your cut-and-dry guide to the best and worst of the NFL's signal-callers -- a weekly 1-to-32 rundown of every starter under center.

How are the QBs ranked? We try to factor in both current standing and future upside. So a long resume doesn't always guarantee an edge over untapped potential, just as a cold streak doesn't always erase a history of success. At the end of the day, we're simply trying to sort the QBs based on 2021 value, both now and in the near future.

Excited for the biggest NFL schedule in history? Follow along on the CBS Sports app and get the latest insights from our team of NFL insiders, plus news from our team of experts, as well as data insights on every player. If you already have the CBS Sports app, make sure to favorite the your favorite team so you don't miss a thing!

Riser of the Week: Derek Carr

The Raiders looked more destined for a total collapse than an unbeaten start to the 2021 season, but here they are, entering Week 4 at 3-0 and atop the AFC West. There are a number of reasons for Las Vegas' rise, but none bigger than Carr, who has taken some risky shots but is generally shredding opponents through the air. Against Brian Flores' Dolphins defense in Week 3, Carr topped 380 yards for the third straight week, cementing his place among early-season MVP candidates.

***

Now, without further ado, let's get to the rest of our Week 4 rankings:

2021 NFL jerseys now available

The new NFL season is here! Win or lose, you can shop jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more to support your favorite team. Shop here and show your colors.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.