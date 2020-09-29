After two sensational weeks of play from the rookie class, the inexperience of several first-year players was exploited. The wide receiver class made their presence felt this week with big games from the Vikings' Justin Jefferson and the Bengals' Tee Higgins. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah recorded his first career interception while A.J. Epenesa had his first sack as a professional. There were some positives to take away from the weekend but injuries finally took a toll.
Seahawks offensive guard Damien Lewis and Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffered injuries but it does not sound as though they will miss extended time. Pittsburgh welcomed back starting left guard David DeCastro, which pushed rookie Kevin Dotson out of the lineup following strong play to begin the year. Those are a few examples of the moving and shaking that was seen in this week's rookie power rankings.
Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings.
|1
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Joe Burrow did not have his best game but that is difficult when the opposition is recording eight sacks, 18 quarterback hits. The connection between Tee Higgins and Burrow is developing before our eyes, which is promising for Bengals fans.
|2
Chase Young Washington Football Team DE
|Young did not play most of this game due to injury. These are cumulative rankings and, for now, it is indefensible moving him very far down the list. If the injury situations persists, then it will be time to re-evaluate.
|3
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR
|Dak Prescott threw 57 passes and six of those were in the direction of Lamb. He recorded five receptions for 65 yards after having a breakout game last week.
|4
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB
|Baltimore made it difficult for Edwards-Helaire to get anything going on the ground but he was effective as a pass-catcher. The LSU product recorded 134 all-purpose yards in a convincing victory over Kansas City's biggest competition.
|5
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|Herbert looks as though he is in control of the Los Angeles offense, which is impressive considering it is all relatively new to him. The Chargers utilized a lot of routes close to the line of scrimmage to build his confidence but he made a really impressive throw to Keenan Allen, who had defenders draped all over him, in the end zone.
|6
Mekhi Becton New York Jets T
|Becton left this game late with an injury but it sounds as though it will not keep him out long. There is not much good to say about New York's offense but Becton has been a shining star.
|7
C.J. Henderson Jacksonville Jaguars CB
|It was a rough day at the office for Henderson against the Dolphins. They picked on him early and often. After two solid weeks, he regressed to the mean a bit but remains a promising young player.
|8
Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS
|Tampa Bay has some safeties that can play and Winfield earned his spot on the field. He continues to make an impact on the NFC South leader.
|9
Patrick Queen Baltimore Ravens LB
|Kansas City exploited Queen's aggressiveness a bit on Monday night but the rookie flies around the field like a banshee. There are some nuances that will come with more experience but the future looks bright for the linebacker.
|10
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers T
|Wirfs looks more and more comfortable with each passing week. His pass protection reps at Iowa were inconsistent and he was known to overset. Those issues have not been present since he joined the Buccaneers.
|11
Jeremy Chinn Carolina Panthers OLB
|Chinn has been all over the field for the young Carolina defense. He covered a crossing pattern over the middle and made a diving pass breakup. Fans are still waiting to see that big breakout moment.
|12
Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions G
|Jackson is just a rock at left guard for Detroit. His ability to get to the second level has been noteworthy. At one point, he showed an impressive vertical pass set.
|13
Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB
|The only concerns with Taylor coming into the NFL were his fumbling tendencies and durability. Although he only recently was handed the starting role, he has shown the type of explosion and jump cut ability that had been expected of him at Wisconsin.
|14
Javon Kinlaw San Francisco 49ers DT
|Kinlaw was thrust into a position to dominate over the past two weeks. San Francisco has faced two reeling New York teams with Solomon Thomas and Nick Bosa out. If Kinlaw wants to dominate and create a positive narrative for himself, the opportunity is there.
|15
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR
|The thought that Jefferson would come in and immediately fill Stefon Diggs' shoes was probably a bit grandiose. What was seen on Sunday is a glimpse of what he could become consistently. He finished with seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. The hope is that he stacks good games moving forward.
The 2020 rookie class has been sensational despite a shortened, unorthodox offseason. My list of rookies that stood out in film study this week reached 40-plus. Rather than listing them all, here are the four that just missed the cut: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers wide receiver/special teams tackling machine Chase Claypool, Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson.