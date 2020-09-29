After two sensational weeks of play from the rookie class, the inexperience of several first-year players was exploited. The wide receiver class made their presence felt this week with big games from the Vikings' Justin Jefferson and the Bengals' Tee Higgins. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah recorded his first career interception while A.J. Epenesa had his first sack as a professional. There were some positives to take away from the weekend but injuries finally took a toll.

Seahawks offensive guard Damien Lewis and Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffered injuries but it does not sound as though they will miss extended time. Pittsburgh welcomed back starting left guard David DeCastro, which pushed rookie Kevin Dotson out of the lineup following strong play to begin the year. Those are a few examples of the moving and shaking that was seen in this week's rookie power rankings.

Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings.

The 2020 rookie class has been sensational despite a shortened, unorthodox offseason. My list of rookies that stood out in film study this week reached 40-plus. Rather than listing them all, here are the four that just missed the cut: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers wide receiver/special teams tackling machine Chase Claypool, Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson.