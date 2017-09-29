Week 4 NFL schedule: Carr eyes rebound, test for Bills defense among intrigues

Here's the schedule for Sunday and Monday in Week 4, along with 10 things that intrigue me:

Schedule

Sunday

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins in London, 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

49ers at Arizona Cardinals , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Derek Carr and the Raiders on the rebound

The line, normally a strong point of Oakland's offense, got handled against Washington last week and Carr didn't look crisp. Now they have to face the Broncos' top-tier secondary and deal with Von Miller pass rush. Can Carr get back on track after one bad game or is he in for a tough night?

The Bills defense against the Falcons offense

The Bills lead the NFL in scoring defense, giving up just 12.9 points per game. But they haven't faced an offense as good as the

Falcons, who are ranked fifth in scoring. The Atlanta offense is the first true first test for this defense. It will be interesting to see how Bills coach Sean McDermott, who faced Atlanta twice a season when he was defensive coordinator in Carolina, decides to play against Matt Ryan and gang.

Winless squads face off in Battle of Ohio

Will it be the Bengals or the Browns who get the first NFL victory for the state of Ohio this season when they meet in Cleveland? - Does it really matter? The season is over for these two. The Bengals are the better team, but they are playing consecutive road games. The Browns have been awful the past two games, but being back home should help. This will be close -- no matter who wins. I think it's the Bengals. Barely.

Ezekiel Elliott looks to get on track

Elliott has just 192 yards and is averaging 3.5 yards per attempt. That's not good enough. But he did have 80 yards on 22 carries last week against the Cardinals. The Rams have allowed the fourth most rushing yards in the league so far, so there could be an opportunity for a big game for Elliott.

Can Panthers QB Cam Newton get it going against the Patriots?

Newton has been awful the first three weeks. He's barely resembled the MVP of 2015. He's been wild. He's been inaccurate. He's missed reads. He just doesn't look right after offseason shoulder surgery. But the Patriots have been just as bad on defense. It's hard to believe a Bill Belichick-coached team is last in the league in total defense. Is this the week Newton gets it right, even with some of his big weapons hurt?

How will Kirk Cousins fare against the Chiefs in Arrowhead?

After a slow start to his season, Cousins got it going in a big way against Oakland last Sunday night. The Chiefs are giving up 19 points per game, which is sixth best in the league. That home crowd will help them as well.

Will the Jaguars defense continue to shine?

They dominated in two of their first three games, and played really well in the first half of the other. They are the reason the Jaguars are 2-1 heading to play the Jets this week. The defense is loaded with playmakers, both young and old, and it features a corner tandem in A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey that allows them to do a lot of things up front. They lead the NFL in pass defense and in sacks with 13. This is a defense moving toward being one of the best in the NFL.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett against the Legion of Boom

One thing you don't really want to do is face the Seattle defense at their place when they are mad. And they have to be that after getting pushed around by the Titans last week. Brissett was good last week against the Browns, but that was at home and this will be the toughest place to play in the league. In his fourth career start, he could be in for a long night.

Kareem Hunt vs. Redskins' improved defense

Will Chiefs rookie runner Kareem Hunt continue to put up big numbers this week against the Redskins' improved defense? He leads the NFL in rushing with 401 yards and is coming off a 172-yard game on the ground against the Chargers. He has ripped off a bunch of big plays and is a big reason why the Chiefs are 3-0. The third-round pick out of Toledo Rockets also is a threat coming out of the backfield in the passing game. The Redskins will face a big challenge trying to contain him in both areas, but Washington's defense appeared much improved last week against the Raiders.

Can anybody block Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence ?

He leads the NFL in sacks with 6.5 after getting three last week against the Cardinals. He has emerged as a force for a Cowboys defense that needed it in the worst way. He will be matched up a bunch against Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein . That could be the matchup that decides the game.