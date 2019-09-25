Week 4 NFL schedule, TV, odds, picks: Cowboys continue torrid start in first test, Ravens earn huge divisional win

Three weeks into the NFL season, eight teams are unbeaten (yes, the Detroit Lions are on this list). The league will have a guaranteed undefeated team heading into Week 5 as the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers are on a bye. Two teams are in danger of losing their unbeaten records this week as the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) travel to Detroit and face the unbeaten Lions (2-0-1). The New England Patriots (3-0) go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (3-0) as first place in the AFC East is on the line.

One of the undefeated teams is the Dallas Cowboys, who have played arguably three of the worst teams in the NFL (Giants, Redskins, Dolphins) to start the year. Make no mistake about it, the Cowboys are a very good football team and have a commanding two-game lead in the NFC East early in the season. Dallas faces its first true test with a road game in New Orleans on "Sunday Night Football." The Saints don't have Drew Brees at the moment, but they proved they are still one of the NFC's best teams last week.

The Cleveland Browns are off to a disappointing 1-2 start and things don't get any easier with a road game against the Baltimore Ravens, who showed they can compete with the AFC's best, even in a loss to the Chiefs. Other notable games in Week 4 include the Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears. The 49ers and New York Jets are on a bye this week.

KERR'S RECORD (Week 3): 12-4

KERR'S RECORD (Overall): 31-16-1 (.646 win percentage)

Week 4 Bye: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network)

Line: Packers -4.5

The Eagles came into the season with Super Bowl expectations but have been a major disappointment through three games thanks to dropped passes, turnovers and lack of a pass rush (Eagles have just two sacks through three games, none by a defensive end). Carson Wentz (61%, 803 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT, 91.2 rating) has been playing well and is two drops away from being 3-0. The Eagles will be getting No. 1 wide receiver Alshon Jeffery back. Green Bay is one of the league's most impressive teams thanks to a defense that's second in the NFL in points per game (11.7), led by Preston Smith (three sacks, forced fumble last week) and Za'Darius Smith (two sacks last week). The Packers offense (19.3 ppg) has yet to get going, but Aaron Rodgers is pretty good against the Eagles (7 TD, 2 INT, 104.8 rating).

Pick: Packers 30, Eagles 27

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Falcons -4

Hard to gauge what both the Titans and Falcons are after three weeks, given their inconsistent play. The Titans put up a dud on "Thursday Night Football" against the Jaguars, but have 10 days to prepare against the Falcons. Tennessee still has a top-10 defense, allowing 17.3 points per game (eighth in NFL) and 308.7 yards per game (sixth in NFL), despite Marcus Mariota and his inconsistent play. Mariota hasn't thrown an interception in 92 pass attempts this season, but the Titans have gone spurts without scoring touchdowns. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed 29 of 34 passes (85.3%) for 304 yards, three TDs and one pick for a 121.1 rating last week, but he leads the NFL with six interceptions on the year. The Falcons are 27th in the league in rushing and can't get off the field on third down.

Pick: Falcons 24, Titans 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Giants -3

In a battle between two of the worst teams in the NFL, the Redskins appear overmatched as they are facing the resurgent Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones. The lone bright spot for the Redskins is rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who became the first player in NFL history with 5-plus receptions and a touchdown catch in each of first three career games (16 catches, 257 yards, 16.1 yards per catch, 3 TD). Washington's defense has allowed 31.3 points (31st in NFL) and 402.7 yards (26th in NFL). That defense will be going up against Jones, whose 336 passing yards last week were the most by a rookie in a road win in his first career start since quarterback starts were first tracked in 1950. He's the only rookie since 1950 with 300 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a game. The Giants offense had a resurgence under Jones, but will also be without Saquon Barkley for at least a month. They'll have to develop an efficient run game to get to .500.

Pick: Redskins 37, Giants 31

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Chargers -16.5

The Chargers are coming off two tough losses to the Lions and Texans, putting them behind the 8-ball in the AFC playoff race. Fortunately for Los Angeles, the Chargers get a trip to Miami to face arguably the worst team in the NFL. Keenan Allen has been dominant for the Chargers through three games, leading the league with 29 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers are fifth in yards per game (48.3) but 21st in points per game (20.0) thanks to the 18th-ranked red zone offense and a minus-2 turnover margin. The Dolphins are last in points (5.3), 31st in yards (222.3), last in points allowed (44.3) and yards allowed (499.3). The offense wasn't any better with Josh Rosen as the starter, as he completed 46.1% of his passes for 200 yards.

Pick: Chargers 34, Dolphins 10

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Colts -6.5

The Raiders are better than their record suggests, but have one of the league's worst offenses with 16 points (29th in NFL) and 322 yards (26th in NFL) per game. Rushing back Josh Jacobs leads all rookies in rush yards (228) and all rookie backs in rush TDs (2) while wide receiver Tyrell Williams is looking for his fourth straight game with a touchdown catch. The Raiders are 23rd in the NFL in points allowed (26 points) and 25th in yards allowed (398.7) per game. They'll face a Colts team that is getting excellent quarterback play from Jacoby Brissett (71.7%, 646 yards, 7 TD, INT, 112.0 rating). He's had three games in a row with 2-plus pass TDs and a 95-plus quarterback rating. The Colts are sixth in the NFL in rushing (149.7 yards per game) and will look to control the ground game against a Raiders defense that allows 112.3 yards (19th in league) per game.

Pick: Colts 28, Raiders 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Texans -5

The Panthers didn't take long to announce Kyle Allen will be the starting quarterback this week after he threw for 261 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 144.4 rating in a win over the Cardinals last week. Allen is the second quarterback in the Super Bowl era (Marcus Mariota) with 6-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first two career starts. Christian McCaffrey has carried the Panthers offense as he is the fourth player with 185-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in two of the team's first three games of a season in NFL history (5.4 YPC, 318 rushing yards, 132 receiving yards). Allen will get a much tougher test against a Texans defense that ranks 13th in points allowed (20.4) but also allows 5.4 yards per carry. Deshaun Watson has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for six TD, one INT and a 108.6 passer rating. Carolina had eight sacks last week, but the Texans' revamped offensive line has given up 12 on the year.

Pick: Texans 26, Panthers 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Chiefs -6

The Chiefs had a statement win against the upstart Ravens last week, another game which quarterback Patrick Mahomes was spectacular. Mahomes passed for 374 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions last week, becoming the first player in NFL history with at least 350 pass yards and three pass TDs along with no interceptions in three consecutive games. The Chiefs have scored 25-plus points in 25 straight games, which is the longest streak in NFL history. Kansas City also has more playmakers than Detroit in running back LeSean McCoy, and wide receivers DeMarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman. Detroit is allowing opponents to complete just 54.76 percent of their passes through three games, but may be without Darius Slay this week. A tough task for a good secondary.

Pick: Chiefs 34, Lions 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Ravens -7

The Browns aren't in panic mode yet, but Cleveland appears to have plenty of flaws after three games. A rookie head coach and a bad offensive line have affected the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield (56.9%, 805 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT, 70.3 rating) and the offense (16.3 points, 27th in NFL, and 330.3 yards, 24th in NFL). The Browns defense has lived up to expectations allowing 315.3 yards (10th in NFL) and 10 sacks (tied for sixth). Cleveland faces a Baltimore offense that ranks first in the NFL in points (36.7) and yards (511.7). Baltimore is averaging an astonishing 216.7 yards per game (first in NFL) and 5.9 yards per carry. Lamar Jackson is the only QB with 800-plus pass yards (863) and 100-plus rush yards (172) this season. Baltimore could slow down this week, but the Ravens proved they belong with the NFL's best.

Pick: Ravens 34, Browns 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Patriots -7

The Patriots are one of the NFL's best teams, coming off three dominant wins against teams that have a combined record of 0-9. The Bills will present a different challenge as one of the league's surprise teams, ranking fifth in points (15.7) and yards (299.7) per game. The Bills offense (eight in NFL with 391.3 yards per game) are facing a Patriots defense that hasn't allowed a passing or rushing touchdown in each of their first three games of the season, the first team in the Super Bowl era to do so. Buffalo is fifth in the league averaging 151.3 yards per game, which will need to get going against a Patriots defense allowing just 5.3 points and 199 yards per game, both tops in the league. Buffalo may not be at New England's level yet, but the Bills are on the rise.

Pick: Patriots 31, Bills 17

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Rams -9.5

The Buccaneers looked if they are going to contend for the NFC South after a dominant first half against the Giants, but squandered an 18-point lead then watched Matt Gay missed a 34-yard lick that would have put them at 2-1. Tampa wasted a dominant game from Jameis Winston, who passed for 380 yards, three TDs and an interception for a 112.4 rating. The Buccaneers are getting Winston help as they are eight in the league in rushing (121.7 yards). Los Angeles is coming off a huge road in at Cleveland and are heading back to the Coliseum where Jared Goff has been dominant. In his past eight games at home, Goff is 7-1 with 2,666 pass yards (333.3 per game). He's thrown 22 TDs to just two INTs for a 117.3 rating. Cooper Kupp will be looking for his third straight 100-yard receiving game as the Rams are averaging 25.7 points per game.

Pick: Rams 33, Buccaneers 24

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Seahawks -5

The Seahawks had a bit of a letdown last week against the Saints, who didn't have Drew Brees while Seattle was at home. While Seattle squandered an opportunity to start 3-0, they will get an opportunity at vengeance against the Cardinals. Arizona isn't making things easy for Kyler Murray. Through three games, Murray has completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 830 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 79.1 passer rating. He has been sacked 16 times and his 137 attempts are the most in NFL history through a quarterback's first three games. Not to mention the Cardinals are 29th in points allowed (29.3 points) and 30th in yards allowed (440.3). The Seahawks are ninth in points (25.3) and yards (390.7) per game, so it could be a long day for Arizona.

Pick: Seahawks 33, Cardinals 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Bears -3

This just in: the NFC South is pretty good. The Vikings and Bears are already behind the 8-ball with early season losses to the first-place Packers, making this game even bigger this early in the year. The Bears defense has lived up to the hype, raking third in points allowed (13.0), eighth in yards allowed (313.7) and fifth in rush yards allowed (68.7) per game, as well as sixth in sack percentage (8.21%). The Vikings will need an excellent game from Dalvin Cook, who is the best running back in the NFL after three weeks. Cook became the fifth running back in NFL history with 110-plus rush yards and a rush touchdown in each of first three games of season. He leads the NFL with 375 rush yards and aims for third game in a row with 100-plus rush yards. Kirk Cousins is 5-26 against winning teams, but this is the week he improves that mark.

Pick: Vikings 20, Bears 19

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Broncos -3

How about that Gardner Minshew? The Jaguars quarterback has a 73.9 completion percentage and a 110.6 rating, both the highest by rookie in first three career games in Super Bowl era. Minshew has admirably filled in for Nick Foles, but the Jaguars are also getting help from DJ Chark (15 catches, 277 yards, three TD, 18.9 yards per catch) and Chris Conley (200 yards, 16.7 YPC) at wide receiver. It doesn't hurt the Jaguars defense had nine sacks against the Titans last week, reclaiming the "Sacksonville" name. Jacksonville still has a ways to go to improve the defense, but they are getting better. Denver may be one of the worst teams in the NFL as the Broncos are 30th in the league in scoring with 15.3 points per game. The Broncos don't have a single sack through three games.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Broncos 17

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Cowboys -2.5

Time to start considering the Cowboys as a favorite in the NFC, doesn't matter that their first three opponents are three of the worst teams in the league and are a combined 1-8. The Cowboys' offense is fourth in the NFL in scoring (32.4 points) and third in yards (481.3) per game. Dallas's defense has allowed just 14.7 points per game on the year (fourth in NFL), but only have three takeaways on the year, the one flaw through three games. Dak Prescott wasn't sharp against the Dolphins, but still leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.5) and touchdown percentage (9.6). The Saints will be the Cowboys' first true test this year as Teddy Bridgewater completed 70.3 percent of his passes for two touchdowns in his first start in place for Drew Brees. Bridgewater isn't the problem in New Orleans, but the Saints defense needs to be better. New Orleans allows 27.3 points and 436.3 yards per game, 26th and 28th in the NFL, respectively.

Pick: Cowboys 31, Saints 27

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Steelers -4

Not the best "Monday Night Football" matchup, but one of these teams will be in line for their first win of the year. The Steelers earned a solid performance from Mason Rudolph in his first start (51.9 completion percentage, 2 TD, INT, 81.4 rating) but managed just 239 yards of offense. Pittsburgh is just 29th in the NFL in rushing (64.0 yards), 27th in scoring (16.3 points) and 30th in yards (269.3) per game. Cincinnati is last in the NFL in rushing at 42 yards per game while allowing 27.7 points and 406.3 yards per game (both 27th in NFL). This game may be a low-scoring affair as both teams don't appear to be heading to the postseason through three games.

Pick: Steelers 20, Bengals 14