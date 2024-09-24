Just three winless teams remain after three weeks, and two of them reside in the AFC South. The Jaguars and Titans are both 0-3, making their opponents prime targets for Week 4 NFL knockout pool picks. The Jaguars will visit the Texans on Sunday, with the Titans visiting the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Most people making Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks would gravitate towards Houston out of those two options, but don't sleep on Miami, even with uncertainty at the quarterback position.

The Dolphins are 1-2, but their two defeats were to undefeated Buffalo and Seattle. As for the Titans, they rank last in the league in giveaways (eight) and turnover differential (minus-seven). Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 643-543-34 against the spread to put him up more than 46 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

His advice can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, White correctly recommended to avoid the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots as 8.5-point favorites. Instead, White picked the Saints, who beat the Panthers by 37 points in the most lopsided game of the week. Then in Week 2, he avoided the Ravens, who lost to the Raiders as 8.5-point favorites, and instead backed the Texans, who defeated the Bears. He then advised to avoid Cincinnati again in Week 3, despite it being the heaviest favorites, and the Bengals would be upset by the Commanders.

Anyone who followed his advice avoided three of the biggest NFL upsets of the season and advanced in their NFL knockout pools.

White has turned his attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds and locked in his Week 4 survivor pool pick.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, White is avoiding the Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5), even though they are a moderate home favorite over a Commanders team coming off a short week. Washington is just 1-5 over its last six road games, but that one victory just occurred on Monday. While just six teams have better point differentials than the Cardinals (+18), it still has only resulted in a 1-2 record. Meanwhile, the Commanders have a negative point differential at -9, which ranks 19th in the league, but they've still pulled out two wins thus far.

Additionally, the Cardinals schedule is even more favorable later in the year, including upcoming matchups versus teams with starting QB concerns. In fact, their entire October slate is against teams with QB injuries including the 49ers, Packers, Chargers and Dolphins. Then in December, Arizona gets the Patriots and Panthers in back-to-back weeks, so there are much more appealing options down the road for the Cards than facing the Commanders in Week 4. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

White is backing a team whose opponent could get "next to nothing" out of its quarterback.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 4 NFL survivor pool?