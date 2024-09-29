The Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are the final three winless teams entering the Week 4 NFL schedule, but the latest Week 4 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus would indicate that's likely to change this week. The Bengals are 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Panthers, as Andy Dalton will start for Carolina against the team he played for over the first nine years of his career. The Bengals already have two losses as favorites this season, so can you trust Cincinnati in your Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks? The Texans (-5.5) play the Jaguars and the Dolphins (-2.5) play the Titans, so should you include any of the winless teams or their opponents in Week 4 NFL knockout pool picks?

The 49ers (-10.5) are the largest favorites of the week against the Patriots, which is often the safest pick for NFL eliminator pool picks. But this season, the most popular pick has lost every week, so should that alter your Week 4 NFL survivor pool strategy? Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 643-543-34 against the spread to put him up more than 46 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

His advice can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, White correctly recommended to avoid the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots as 8.5-point favorites. Instead, White picked the Saints, who beat the Panthers by 37 points in the most lopsided game of the week. Then in Week 2, he avoided the Ravens, who lost to the Raiders as 8.5-point favorites, and instead backed the Texans, who defeated the Bears. He then advised to avoid Cincinnati again in Week 3, despite it being the heaviest favorites, and the Bengals would be upset by the Commanders.

Anyone who followed his advice avoided three of the biggest NFL upsets of the season and advanced in their NFL knockout pools.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, White is avoiding the Cardinals (-3.5, 49), even though they are a home favorite over a Commanders team coming off a short week. The Cardinals are 1-2 this season and although they've faced three playoff teams to begin the season, putting your survivor pool fate on a team with a losing record is always a risky strategy. If you have survived this far, the large majority of your league is probably already eliminated, so rather than holding onto top teams for later on in your survivor pool, you are likely better off taking teams with winning records and stronger playoff aspirations than Arizona.

The Cardinals' defense is the main reason why making the postseason seems like a longshot. Arizona has allowed the second-most passing yards per play (8.2) in the NFL this year and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off one of the most impressive passing performances in NFL history. Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes (91.3%) for 254 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score as well. Washington has the offensive firepower to keep up with Arizona's offense and for that reason, White thinks Arizona is too risky of a play for Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks. See which team to pick instead here.

