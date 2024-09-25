A winning Week 4 NFL survivor strategy is as much about targeting the right games as it is about avoiding the wrong games. Packers vs. Vikings could fall in the latter category since the teams have evenly split their last 15 matchups, with seven wins each, seven losses each, and one tie. Their Sunday contest will take place in Green Bay, and each owns a 4-4-1 record over their last nine meetings in Wisconsin. With no decisive side to lean towards, perhaps this is a game to just remove from consideration for Week 4 NFL knockout pool picks.

That still leaves plenty of other options for NFL survivor pool picks, including games with large Week 4 NFL spreads such as Texans vs. Jaguars (+7), Jets vs. Broncos (+7.5) and Chiefs vs. Chargers (+8). While the favored teams all have some allure for Week 4 NFL eliminator pool picks, you should consider whether they would be a better option later in the season. Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team proven expert R.J. White is backing.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last seven years, going 643-543-34 against the spread to put him up more than 46 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last nine seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

His advice can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, White correctly recommended to avoid the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots as 8.5-point favorites. Instead, White picked the Saints, who beat the Panthers by 37 points in the most lopsided game of the week. Then in Week 2, he avoided the Ravens, who lost to the Raiders as 8.5-point favorites, and instead backed the Texans, who defeated the Bears. He then advised to avoid Cincinnati again in Week 3, despite it being the heaviest favorites, and the Bengals would be upset by the Commanders.

Anyone who followed his advice avoided three of the biggest NFL upsets of the season and advanced in their NFL knockout pools.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, White is avoiding the Cardinals (-3.5, 50.5), even though they are a moderate home favorite over a Commanders team coming off a short week. Arizona has won three of its last four home games versus Washington, all by more than a touchdown, but this is a revenge game for Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. The former Cardinals head coach knows the strengths and weaknesses of Kyler Murray, and he'll undoubtedly relay that information to head coach Dan Quinn and the defensive staff.

Washington ended its nine-game losing streak with a Week 2 win and snapped its five-game road losing streak with a Week 3 victory in Cincinnati. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the NFL in completion percentage (80.3%), hasn't had a single turnover, and has accounted for five total touchdowns. Thus, White advises to ignore the line in this game, not only because Washington is playing well, but also because Arizona has several juicy matchups later in the year. Thus, there is a better option than the Cardinals for your Week 4 NFL survivor pools. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

