Last week was an unfortunate one for a number of NFL survivor pool players who sided with the Packers in their road game against the Browns, and the Falcons against the Panthers. Cleveland scored 13 points in the final four minutes to stun heavily favored Green Bay 13-10, while Carolina buried visiting Atlanta 30-0. Those players who survived because they avoided the road favorite saw their strategy pay off. With that in mind, some of the best Week 4 odds may still be available to them. Among them include the Bills (-15.5) over the Saints, the Lions (-10) over the Browns, the Texans (-7.5) over the Titans and the Chargers (-6.5) over the Giants as Jaxson Dart will make his first pro start.

With the survivor pool shrinking, it's a must that players put together a winning NFL survivor pool strategy. It's all about deciding when to successfully use a team and when to save another.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last eight years, going 718-623-37 against the spread to put him up more than 32 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 55% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last 10 seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017. He knows the NFL at a level that few do, making him the perfect expert to give NFL survivor pool strategy tips, and his top pick has survived in all three weeks thus far.

Now, White has turned his attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds and locked in his Week 4 survivor pool pick.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

One surprise: White is not advising survivor players to back the Denver Broncos. Despite being 7.5-point favorites over Cincinnati, the Bengals are still a formidable foe despite having to rely on backup quarterback Jake Browning. The Broncos, meanwhile, have not looked overly impressive in losses to Indianapolis or the Los Angeles Chargers. Last week, they blew a 7-point fourth-quarter lead and fell to the Chargers 23-20.

This may be one of the best times this season to use the Broncos, but White does not see that as sound strategy.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

White has evaluated Week 4 and has found a particular team among a number of options he trusts.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 4 NFL survivor pool?