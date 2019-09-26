Week 4 odds, picks: Bears edge Vikings, Patriots survive Bills, Steelers get their first win

Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with an anticipated NFC clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. The weekend slate is even better, with big games like Bears-Vikings and Bills-Patriots on the schedule.

Once again, we've got some bold picks for you as you prepare for the next wave of NFL action.

Yours truly went 10-6 picking the Week 3 slate, with a 9-7 finish against the spread, so let's cross our fingers we've got an even better forecast for Week 4. Right here, right now, we've got predictions and picks against the spread for every single game on tap for this week. Have at them, and, as always, try to remember that these predictions are not meant to personally disparage your favorite teams. (Or are they?) Enjoy!

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Packers -4.5

Can we write off Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz, who are desperate to prove they're still for real? No. No, we can't. But we also can't ignore the safe bet here, which is that Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's hot, young "D," on a short week at home, will prevail.

Prediction: Packers 30, Eagles 27

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Texans -5

Deshaun Watson is off to a great start, but the Panthers looked far from dead with a healthy body under center in Week 3. Kyle Allen will get an iffy Texans secondary here, and Carolina's "D" is good enough to get after Watson just enough.

Prediction: Panthers 27, Texans 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -7

We all want to believe in an offense with Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Odell Beckham Jr., but neither Freddie Kitchens nor the O-line is promising. Baltimore, meanwhile, has too much speed to come away empty-handed at home.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Browns 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3

The Daniel Jones magic may be real, but Case Keenum could easily drop 365 yards on this porous Giants secondary, which won't benefit from rest given by a heavy Saquon Barkley workload. Jay Gruden is desperate, and this is his chance to steal a dub.

Prediction: Redskins 29, Giants 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -16.5

One of these days, the point spread on a Dolphins game is going to be so wild we're going to have to bet on them. That's not this week. Austin Ekeler might top 200 scrimmage yards here, as the Chargers are -- like most teams -- superior across the board.

Prediction: Chargers 32, Dolphins 13

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -6.5

The Colts are good. Atlanta gave them a run for their money at home, but they remain a balanced group. The Raiders aren't nearly as explosive as the Falcons, too. Week 4 will be an important confidence-booster for them ahead of a Chiefs challenge.

Prediction: Colts 26, Raiders 17

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Look, the Lions have a decent defensive front, and their receivers can break off a play or two, but don't be fooled by their record. The Chiefs are going to walk into Ford Field and make that dome their own as Patrick Mahomes continues his MVP campaign.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Lions 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -7

The world is pulling for this rivalry to become real, and we'll surely get a few Josh Allen highlights and big Bills stops. There also should be no shame for Buffalo just keeping this close. But the Pats have the QB, coaching and overall talent advantages.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Bills 19

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -4

This is a candidate for Ugliest Game of the Week. Tennessee's offense is completely uninspiring, and the Falcons think they're better than they are. At the end of the day, Matt Ryan is trustier than Marcus Mariota, and that should be just enough.

Prediction: Falcons 21, Titans 16

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -9.5

Few teams are on a roller-coaster ride like the Bucs, and that does not bode well for a trip to L.A. Regardless of which Todd Bowles defense shows up on the West Coast, Sean McVay should have a field day with all his talent.

Prediction: Rams 31, Buccaneers 17

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -5

This would normally be a ripe spot for a disappointing early-season Seahawks loss, but after Week 3's embarrassing display against New Orleans, Russell Wilson and Co. should come out cleaned up. Kyler Murray will flash, but it won't be enough.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bears -3

The Vikings can be a contender, there's no doubt. But just like when they played Green Bay, this matchup, in particular, seems like too tall a task for them. Mitchell Trubisky might gift them opportunities, but Khalil Mack seems destined to affect Kirk Cousins.

Prediction: Bears 16, Vikings 14

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3

We're all still waiting for someone to do something on the Broncos' offense, and we're probably going to wait some more. Calais Campbell and Co. came alive in Week 3 and will be coming off a long rest. Oh, and don't forget Gardner Minshew!

Prediction: Jaguars 21, Broncos 17

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Sean Payton outsmarted his way to a beautiful upset in Seattle, but he's not going to get scores from defense and special teams every week. He'll need more to keep up with the Cowboys right now. This could be a big statement win for undefeated Dallas.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Saints 20

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -4

The 49ers begged the Steelers to win Week 3, but Pittsburgh couldn't do it. They're simply a bad team with a promising defense right now. As such, Andy Dalton should rack up the yards. Even so, this feels like a nail-biter the Steelers can pull out.

Prediction: Steelers 17, Bengals 16

Benjamin's record

Last week: 10-6

Season (straight up): 31-16-1

Season (against the spread): 25-23