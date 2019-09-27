Week 4 parlay betting: Three best bets to play together, plus underdog lottery tickets and teasers we love

It should be a fun weekend of football, with two 3-0 teams in the Patriots and Bills battling in Buffalo, two more undefeated teams squaring off in Detroit as the Lions hope to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Daniel Jones' first home start at MetLife Stadium, and plenty of other action.

Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week

Cowboys -2.5

Patriots-Bills Under 42.5

Colts -6.5

We didn't agree on much this week on the podcast, so maybe that's a good sign. I didn't originally have the Colts as one of my best bets, but I can definitely get behind them here -- the Raiders are just 2-12 straight up on the road under Jon Gruden and just 4-10 against the spread in those games. They're about to embark on a brutal month-plus stretch of traveling, which is something Gruden has complained about previously. London looms on the horizon, and we know what he thinks about overseas travel.

Brinson's ML underdog parlay

Panthers +177

Titans +177

Vikings +105

Cardinals +195

Bills +280

Don't put a ton of your hard-earned money on this parlay because we are swinging for the gosh darn fences here. This five-team parlay pays out 175-1. A $5 bet on these underdogs to win outright will pay you $875. Put $25 on it if you're feeling frisky and let's get weird.

White's ML underdog parlay

Browns +260

Redskins +130

Bills +260

Bucs +375

We're getting a little crazy this week and chasing a four-team 'dog parlay that pays about 140-1. Taking the Browns is fading the massive move from the lookahead number, anticipating that there's value on +260 if the lookahead line was closer to the real difference in value between Cleveland and Baltimore. Taking Washington is a play on the Giants not deserving three points for their home field. Taking Buffalo as a home 'dog is anticipating that they actually might be good, especially with their defense, and that they can turn the game into a low-scoring brawl where they have a chance of landing a win. And taking the Bucs is a play on fading a Rams team that has to play on the road the following Thursday.

Brinson's ill-advised totals teaser

Bills/Patriots under 52

Jaguars/Broncos under 47.5

Vikings/Bears under 48

This kind of came through on the podcast as well, but I like it. Three games, 10 points each, move the totals way up and hope there aren't any points. This has some juice to it (-120) so you've got to lay $120 to win $100 but I like the odds here.

Can't wait to find out which quarterback throws a pair of pick-sixes to beats us! (Spoiler: it's Mitchell Trubisky.)

White's teaser best bet

Chiefs -0.5 at Lions

Colts -1 vs. Raiders

Since we threw the Browns in our crazy parlay above, I'll refrain from taking the Ravens -1 as part of the teaser of the week, though I do love that play if you prefer to pair them with one of the teams I have here. I would be shocked if the Lions pulled off an upset against the Chiefs, even at home, so this is a road favorite I'm happy to tease. And the 2-1 Colts get a stumbling Raiders team that has to head to London after this matchup.