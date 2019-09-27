Week 4 parlay betting: Three best bets to play together, plus underdog lottery tickets and teasers we love
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 4 of the NFL season
It should be a fun weekend of football, with two 3-0 teams in the Patriots and Bills battling in Buffalo, two more undefeated teams squaring off in Detroit as the Lions hope to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Daniel Jones' first home start at MetLife Stadium, and plenty of other action.
If you're just looking for straight picks, you can check out Brinson's best bets in his Friday column after his scorching hot run on the Pick Six Podcast and White's SportsLine selections for Week 4 as he looks to extend an 11-4 ATS streak after hitting on the Eagles on Thursday.
You can hear more about all our best bets, leans and more with Pete Prisco on Friday's Pick Six Podcast. Give it a listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:
If you want to get in on the parlay action, make sure to sign up for Parlay Pick 'Em to play every week for a million-dollar jackpot and our $10K season prize.
Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week
Cowboys -2.5
Patriots-Bills Under 42.5
Colts -6.5
We didn't agree on much this week on the podcast, so maybe that's a good sign. I didn't originally have the Colts as one of my best bets, but I can definitely get behind them here -- the Raiders are just 2-12 straight up on the road under Jon Gruden and just 4-10 against the spread in those games. They're about to embark on a brutal month-plus stretch of traveling, which is something Gruden has complained about previously. London looms on the horizon, and we know what he thinks about overseas travel.
Brinson's ML underdog parlay
Panthers +177
Titans +177
Vikings +105
Cardinals +195
Bills +280
Don't put a ton of your hard-earned money on this parlay because we are swinging for the gosh darn fences here. This five-team parlay pays out 175-1. A $5 bet on these underdogs to win outright will pay you $875. Put $25 on it if you're feeling frisky and let's get weird.
White's ML underdog parlay
Browns +260
Redskins +130
Bills +260
Bucs +375
We're getting a little crazy this week and chasing a four-team 'dog parlay that pays about 140-1. Taking the Browns is fading the massive move from the lookahead number, anticipating that there's value on +260 if the lookahead line was closer to the real difference in value between Cleveland and Baltimore. Taking Washington is a play on the Giants not deserving three points for their home field. Taking Buffalo as a home 'dog is anticipating that they actually might be good, especially with their defense, and that they can turn the game into a low-scoring brawl where they have a chance of landing a win. And taking the Bucs is a play on fading a Rams team that has to play on the road the following Thursday.
Brinson's ill-advised totals teaser
Bills/Patriots under 52
Jaguars/Broncos under 47.5
Vikings/Bears under 48
This kind of came through on the podcast as well, but I like it. Three games, 10 points each, move the totals way up and hope there aren't any points. This has some juice to it (-120) so you've got to lay $120 to win $100 but I like the odds here.
Can't wait to find out which quarterback throws a pair of pick-sixes to beats us! (Spoiler: it's Mitchell Trubisky.)
White's teaser best bet
Chiefs -0.5 at Lions
Colts -1 vs. Raiders
Since we threw the Browns in our crazy parlay above, I'll refrain from taking the Ravens -1 as part of the teaser of the week, though I do love that play if you prefer to pair them with one of the teams I have here. I would be shocked if the Lions pulled off an upset against the Chiefs, even at home, so this is a road favorite I'm happy to tease. And the 2-1 Colts get a stumbling Raiders team that has to head to London after this matchup.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Prices increase for Jones home debut
They call him Danny Dimes for a reason
-
Cooper in vs. Saints, Woods might return
This is good news for a Cowboys team facing a talented Saints team, and in one of the NFL's...
-
Jones: NFL asking for 17-game season
The Hall of Fame owner is taking a key role in CBA talks, and confirmed a recent change on...
-
Cornerbacks for the Eagles to pursue
The Eagles need to act fast at the cornerback position given their injury situation
-
Best bets: Vikings squash Bears
Looking at all of Will Brinson's best bets for Week 4 of the 2019 season
-
Belichick claims no usage of analytic
Belichick's way of building championship teams has nothing to do with science
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too