Week 4 in the NFL got underway on Thursday night between the Packers and Lions and now it's full steam ahead toward the main slate of games on Sunday. There, we find a handful of teams that have their quarterback situation a bit up in the air due to injury. That includes signal-callers who are gearing up for key divisional matchups in Week 4 along with a couple of the top-tier rookie quarterbacks who each missed last week for their respective clubs.

As teams close out the week of practice, we have collected the latest information about those key injuries to the quarterback positions and have laid them out below.

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 63.7 YDs 678 TD 4 INT 2 YD/Att 6.65 View Profile

The Browns have officially listed Deshaun Watson as questionable for Sunday's AFC North matchup against the Ravens. The quarterback is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was reportedly very limited during Friday's session. Head coach Kevin Stefanski later characterized Watson's participation as him doing some "light throwing." Stefanski did add any further context to Watson's status for Week 4, simply noting that he is "hopeful" he'll play.

Watson suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Titans in Week 3 on a read-option run where he lowered that shoulder into Tennessee defensive back Amani Hooker.

If Watson were to miss this game, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be in line to start.

Jimmy Garoppolo LV • QB • #10 CMP% 68.1 YDs 709 TD 5 INT 6 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol, according to head coach Josh McDaniels. This came after Garoppolo was limited in practice on Thursday and McDaniels noted that he'll be a limited participant again on Friday as well.

"He'll be out there again today," McDaniels said, via NFL.com. "Again, we're at the mercy of the testing and all the rest of it. He'll go through the normal set of tests. We'll see if he clears."

Garoppolo must pass every stage of the concussion protocol, which includes an evaluation from an independent neurologist. The veteran did play every offensive snap for the Raiders in their Week 3 loss to the Steelers and started to show concussion symptoms following the game, which thrust him into the protocol.

If Garoppolo is unable to clear concussion protocol in time for Week 4, the Raiders would turn to either veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell.

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 59.2 YDs 299 TD 2 INT 2 YD/Att 4.21 View Profile

After missing last week's loss to the Seahawks, Panther rookie Bryce Young will be back under center when they host the Vikings on Sunday. The No. 1 overall pick was sidelined due to an ankle injury but is in line to start after being a full participant in practice throughout the week.

"I thought it was good," Reich said of what he saw from Young this week, via ESPN. "Probably even better than I expected it to be. ... Bryce will be our quarterback."

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 63.8 YDs 279 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 5.94 View Profile

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Friday that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has cleared concussion protocol and will start for Indianapolis when the Colts play host to the Rams on Sunday. Richardson missed last week's upset win over the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion he suffered in the midst of their Week 2 victory over Houston. This week, Richardson was a full participant in practice and took his usual reps as QB1.

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 65.5 YDs 636 TD 2 INT 2 YD/Att 7.31 View Profile

Derek Carr was knocked out of last week's loss to the Packers due to a shoulder injury that was later revealed to be a sprained AC joint that has left him week to week. He was unable to practice on Wednesday or Thursday, which puts his chances of suiting up in the NFC South matchup very much in doubt. On Friday, the Saints officially listed Carr as questionable.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be out there with my guys, and if I can play, I'll play," Carr told reporters Wednesday, via ESPN. "If I physically just can't play, then I can't play. But if I'm out there, that means there's no fear of reinjury, there's no fear of ... being able to help the football team. I'm doing everything I can to be out there but never hurt the team at the same time."

If Carr is ruled out for Week 4, veteran Jameis Winston would get the start.