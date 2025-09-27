The Houston Texans (0-3) host the Tennessee Titans (0-3) in an AFC South showdown at 1 p.m. ET. Houston has lost to the Rams, Buccaneers, and Jaguars, all by one possession. According to the latest Week 4 NFL odds, Houston is a 7-point favorite, and SportsLine's model is backing the Texans to cover the spread at home. SportsLine's model is also backing Over 47.5 points to be scored when the Green Bay Packers travel to play the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET. Those NFL picks are part of a Texas sports betting parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out over 5-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Texas betting picks for NFL Week 4 (odds subject to change):

Titans vs. Texans (-7) (-112)

Packers (-7) (-105) vs. Cowboys

Packers vs. Cowboys: Over 47.5 points (-115)

Combining the model's three picks into a Texas parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +570 (risk $100 to win $570).

Titans vs. Texans (-7) (-112, DraftKings)



The Texans have defeated the Titans in four of their last five outings, with two of them coming at home. The Titans are struggling on both sides of the ball, ranking 31st in the league in total offense (222.3) and 27th in total defense (373.7). For a Texans offense that needs a spark, this is the ideal opponent. In three career games against the Titans, C.J. Stroud has thrown for 510 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 2-1 record. SportsLine's model has Houston covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

Packers (-7) vs. Cowboys (-105, DraftKings)

The Cowboys and Packers both took losses in Week 3. The biggest storyline around this game is the return of Micah Parsons to Dallas, but Green Bay has dominated this series dating back to 2009. The Packers have won 10 of the last 11 games, including five straight matchups. With the Cowboys slated to be without CeeDee Lamb and the Packers ranked third in total defense (232.3), look for the Packers to take control of this contest. SportsLine's model has Green Bay covering the spread in 51% of simulations.

Packers vs. Cowboys, Over 47.5 points (-115, DraftKings)

The Cowboys are fourth in the NFL in total offense (393.7) with 24.7 points per game. Green Bay is coming off a 10-point performance, but scored 27 points in Weeks 1 and 2. Dak Prescott is third in the NFL in passing yards (800) with three passing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jordan Love has 663 passing yards with a 5-1 touchdown-interception ratio. The last five games between these teams have also gone over 47.5 total points. SportsLine's model is expecting that trend to continue on Sunday as the model projects these teams to combine for 52 total points, helping the Over hit in 58% of simulations.