Week 5 NFL injuries: Joe Mixon, Devonta Freeman ready to return; Dalvin Cook, Lamar Miller in doubt

The Fantasy owners of several running backs got good news on Friday, but it wasn't all sunshine at the position.

Bengals rusher Joe Mixon will see his first action since suffering a knee injury in Week 2. He's averaged 4.7 yards per carry while rolling up 179 yards in two games, and he could be leaned on in his return with Giovani Bernard now on the shelf with an injury of his own. Rookie Mark Walton is set to back up Mixon after seeing his first touches on offense last week.

Falcons rusher Devonta Freeman managed just six carries in the season opener before going down with an injury, but he's off the final injury report in what looks like a great matchup with the Steelers. He and Tevin Coleman, who is also good to go after dealing with a shin injury in practice, should return to a split in touches out of the Atlanta backfield, while rookie Ito Smith is likely due for a minimal amount of work behind the pair.

Ravens rusher Alex Collins, Seahawks rusher Chris Carson and Jaguars rusher T.J. Yeldon are also good to go despite dealing with injuries this week.

The Vikings listed running back Dalvin Cook as questionable after he was able to get a limited practice in on Friday. Fantasy owners will want to have Latavius Murray ready to sub in if Cook is ruled out on Sunday.

The Texans could be without Lamar Miller for their Sunday night matchup against the Sean Lee-less Cowboys after he was listed as questionable. Alfred Blue would likely serve as the lead back if Miller sits.

The Eagles won't have Darren Sproles again after he was ruled out on Friday, but Corey Clement was listed as questionable after missing last week's loss to the Titans. If he can play, he'll serve in a complementary role to Jay Ajayi.

We'll have more on the injury report for each and every team below, as well as how it could affect your fantasy and betting selections for the week.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Ravens (-3) at Browns



Alex Collins looked to be in doubt for this matchup after missing practice Friday, but he's good to go for the Ravens. First-round pick Hayden Hurst is looking to make his season debut after being limited all week. The Ravens are a bit banged up in the secondary but do get Jimmy Smith back from suspension this week. Receivers Jarvis Landry (knee) and Antonio Callaway (knee) are both good to go after being limited in practice this week, but the team may not have its best linebacker with Kirksey popping up on the injury report on Friday as a DNP due to illness. Randall has yet to miss a game while managing the heel issue, and he had a 50-yard interception return last week against the Raiders.

Which teams should you back in Week 5? And what team with Super Bowl aspirations will get a huge scare at home? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.

Jaguars at Chiefs (-3)

Fournette's return lasted part of one game, and now T.J. Yeldon takes back over as the Jaguars' lead back. Slot corner D.J. Hayden remains sidelined, and the team could lose another depth corner with Herndon questionable. The Jaguars had several O-linemen on the injury report this week as well but all are good to go. Berry remains without a timetable for return, while both Watkins and Ford were limited in Chiefs practices all week. If Watkins can't go, that would likely improve the target share of the other key members of the passing game.

Titans (-5.5) at Bills

Woodyard is a big loss for this defense, but the Titans do have an excellent reserve who can step up in Jayon Brown. Quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow) practiced in full all week, and receiver Corey Davis (illness) is also good to go after being limited earlier in the week. Clay returned to a full practice for the Bills on Friday after missing Thursday's session, but he still draws the questionable tag for this matchup. Hyde and Bush didn't practice at all this week, and if neither can go that would push rookie Siran Neal into a bigger role after he played just two defensive snaps last week.

Giants at Panthers (-6)

Vernon appeared on track to make his season debut before not practicing on Friday and getting ruled out for the fifth-straight game. However, the Giants defense will have Eli Apple (groin) and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (knee) after both practiced in full on Friday. The Panthers come out of their bye pretty healthy, though key passing-game weapon Olsen remains sidelined indefinitely and the team's top two tackles are still on the IR.

Broncos at Jets (-1)

The Broncos lost Veldheer to a knee injury during last week's game, and Billy Turner is set to draw the start in his place this week. Pass rusher Von Miller (thigh) was upgraded to full practice on Friday and is good to go after being limited earlier in the week. The Jets lose a key piece of their pass defense with Johnson out, leaving Parry Nickerson and Juston Burris to back up Mo Claiborne and Buster Skrine. Receiver Quincy Enunwa popped up on the injury report with a hip issue this week but practiced in full on Friday and is good to go.

Falcons at Steelers (-3)

The Falcons lose yet another key member of their defense with Jarrett sidelined, and with Vic Beasley also nursing an ankle injury, their pass rush lacks teeth for this matchup. Running backs Devonta Freeman (knee) and Tevin Coleman (shin) both practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, and both are set to resume their regular roles with Freeman returning. The Steelers lose one of their inside linebackers with Williams sidelined, and with Burnett still unlikely to play, that strains a defense that has already had some issues this year. Tackle Marcus Gilbert was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is good to go here.

Packers (-1) at Lions

The Packers removed Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham from the final injury report, so both players are good to go. They might be the only reliable parts of Green Bay's passing attack in this game, with Cobb out and Allison likely out after not practicing all week. Adams was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Friday while sitting out Thursday, so his status is up in the air for this week. The Lions are without a key member on each side of the line with Lang and Ansah ruled out, though the Lions pass rush has played well without their star pass rusher. Jones popped up on the injury report for the first time Friday as limited, and Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate would figure to soak up his targets if he can't go. The Lions secondary is also severely banged up, though Lawson and Walker practiced in full on Friday.

Dolphins at Bengals (-6)

The Dolphins are dealing with a lot of injuries, particularly on defense with McCain and likely Wake out. However, Anthony, Jones and McDonald all practiced in full all week despite drawing questionable tags, so all three figure to play in this matchup. Parker has been limited all week and is much more in doubt for Sunday. The Bengals lose Bernard from their backfield but finally get Joe Mixon back from his knee injury, so don't expect the rushing attack to miss a beat. Ross injured his groin on a touchdown catch last week, while Eifert suffered a gruesome ankle injury that will sideline him for the rest of the year, elevating C.J. Uzomah to a bigger role. Price, the team's first-round pick, hasn't played since Week 2.

Raiders at Chargers (-5)

The Raiders lost one tackle when Donald Penn was placed on IR earlier this week, but even though rookie Kolton Miller (knee) was limited all week, he avoided a final injury designation in this matchup. Oseleme missed practice entirely this week, so this could be a tough spot for a banged-up Raiders offensive line, with Gabe Jackson (pec) and Rodney Hudson (ankle) also remaining limited but not earning an injury tag. Receiver Amari Cooper (foot) was limited all week but is good to go. Barksdale and Okung were both limited on Thursday and Friday for the Chargers, but the left tackle has a better shot of playing after being listed as questionable. The Chargers also get Corey Liuget back from suspension this week.

Cardinals at 49ers (-3.5)

Cardinals: WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, back), G John Wetzel (shoulder), DE Markus Golden (knee), DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot), DT Corey Peters (elbow), CB Jamar Taylor (back, hamstring), CB Bene Benwikere (neck) QUESTIONABLE



WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, back), G John Wetzel (shoulder), DE Markus Golden (knee), DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot), DT Corey Peters (elbow), CB Jamar Taylor (back, hamstring), CB Bene Benwikere (neck) QUESTIONABLE 49ers: WR Dante Pettis (knee) OUT; RB Matt Breida (shoulder), WR Marquise Goodwin (hamstring), OT Joe Staley (knee), OT Mike McGlinchey (knee), C Weston Richburg (knee), CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring), CB Richard Sherman (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Fitzgerald has played through injury the last two weeks, managing just 37 yards on five catches. Golden and Nkemdiche were downgraded to DNP by the Cardinals on Friday, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them out on Sunday. The 49ers could be missing key pieces on offense with Breida, Goodwin and three lineman questionable, though all three linemen practiced in full on Friday. Garcon, Trent Taylor and George Kittle would likely be the focal points of the passing game if Goodwin can't go, while Alfred Morris would serve as the team's lead back if Breida is out. Sherman was sidelined by his calf injury last week but managed to return to practice on Thursday. Ward was a DNP on Friday with a new injury.

Vikings at Eagles (-3)

The Vikings are down a few key players on defense, with Griffen still sidelined and Waynes recovering from a concussion. Cook had 10 carries last week in his return but wasn't able to practice until Friday, when he got in a limited session. His status for Sunday is up in the air. The Eagles lose a key member of their pass rush with Barnett out for this game, but with how the Vikings offensive line has played, it might not matter. Clement has a chance to return despite missing practice earlier in the week. Receiver Alshon Jeffery (chest) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (ankle) missed practice Wednesday but are fine to play.

Rams (-7.5) at Seahawks

Rams: K Greg Zuerlein (groin) OUT; TE Tyler Higbee (knee), LB Mark Barron (ankle) QUESTIONABLE



K Greg Zuerlein (groin) OUT; TE Tyler Higbee (knee), LB Mark Barron (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: DE Rasheem Green (ankle), LB K.J. Wright (knee) OUT; G Ethan Pocic (ankle), DE Frank Clark (illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Rams are still without their normal kicker but are mostly healthy otherwise. Higbee practiced for the first time this week on Friday, though he was limited. Barron has been limited all week but is expected to make his season debut this week, though he won't play his full role as he eases back in. The Seahawks will have running back Chris Carson back in the fold after he missed last week's game with a hip injury. He is expected to share backfield touches with Week 4 breakout Mike Davis and rookie Rashaad Penny. Wright has yet to play this year while recovering from a knee injury.

Cowboys at Texans (-3.5)

Lee remains sidelined by a hamstring injury, leaving rookie Leighton Vander Easch to pick up the slack for a second-straight week. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and avoided a final injury designation. Miller has been limited in practice all week, and if he's ruled out on game day, Alfred Blue would likely take on a large role. He's the handcuff here for Miller's fantasy owners. Fuller and Coutee were also limited all week, and the team will hope to have at least one available along with DeAndre Hopkins, who was also limited all week with several injuries but avoided a final tag.

Redskins at Saints (-6)

Redskins: TBA



TBA Saints: TBA



Analysis to come.