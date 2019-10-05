Week 5 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor pool play, more

The NFL is back in action Week 5, including 2019's first game in London. The Bears and Raiders square off in the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a game that starts at 1 p.m. ET (sorry, fans wanting a super early kickoff!) and will feature Khalil Mack looking for revenge against his former team while Chase Daniel makes his first start of the season in place of the injured Mitchell Trubisky.

Also on tap are big divisional showdowns between the Ravens and Steelers, and the Saints and Buccaneers, as well as an NFC matchup with potential playoff implications in Packers-Cowboys.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run through of Week 5, and good luck in your games!

Ravens at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Ravens -3.5, O/U 42.5



Ravens -3.5, O/U 42.5 Current: Ravens -3.5, O/U 44

"You'll have to forgive me if I'm not going to believe that what the Steelers did to the Bengals on Monday night is a sign that they've figured things out. That was just one bad team going up against a team that's even worse and taking advantage of it. Even if the Ravens got their butts handed to them by the Browns last week, the Browns have the kind of offensive talent that can do that to you. The Steelers don't. I mean, not unless you think Mason Rudolph throwing the ball three yards at a time is an explosive offense anyway. The Ravens bounce back this week." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Ravens are one of his best bets

Fornelli nailed all three of his best bets last week, moving him to 9-3 on the season. See which other two plays he's making this week in his Thursday column.

Bears vs. Raiders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Bears -5.5, O/U 41



Bears -5.5, O/U 41 Current: Bears -5, O/U 40.5

"While we don't have a huge sample size of London games, the data we do have clearly favors the Bears here. Favorites are 15-9 ATS in London and 9-4 ATS when favored by more than a field goal. Teams out west that have to go to London are 1-5 ATS when facing a team from a Central or Eastern time zone, with the one cover being by a San Francisco team that was favored by 14.5 over the Jaguars. With the Bears getting Roquan Smith back and Khalil Mack seeking revenge, I'm not confident the Raiders offense does much of anything, while I think Chase Daniel can have some success for Chicago." -- R.J. White on why the Bears are one of his SuperContest picks

Cardinals at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Bengals -4, O/U 48.5



Bengals -4, O/U 48.5 Current: Bengals -3, O/U 47.5

"Two winless teams, two first-year head coaches. Something has to give in this matchup. If you asked yourself which team has played better over the first four weeks of the season, you'd probably answer the Bengals, but they have been regressing week after week. They had a strong performance in the season opener, but that was about the last time they were even remotely competitive. Monday night's performance against the Steelers was very telling about how the Bengals view this season. They did a better job at running out the clock than Pittsburgh did. Cincinnati is on a short week and they lost wide receiver John Ross to injury. Take the Cardinals +3." -- Jordan Dajani on why he thinks the Cards win their first game on Sunday

Dajani has another pair of big upsets in his Week 5 picks, including Daniel Jones moving to 3-0 as a starter. See all his final score projections in his Thursday column.

Jaguars at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Panthers -3.5, O/U 41



Panthers -3.5, O/U 41 Current: Panthers -3.5, O/U 40

"In his three career starts, [Kyle] Allen has thrown six touchdown passes and zero interceptions while averaging 253 yards per game. Basically, he's been delivering the same amount of magic as [Gardner] Minshew, but without the mustache. In this game, Allen will have a Panthers defense behind him that has given up the fewest pass yards in the NFL this year, and mustache or not, it's not going to be easy for Minshew to put up big numbers against Carolina. For the third week in a row, I'm picking against the Jags, and if I'm wrong this time, I might just grow a mustache, embrace my inner-Minshew and pick them to win every game for the rest of the season." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Panthers to win by three

Breech got off to a great start in the first three weeks of the season before nosediving to a 5-10 Week 4. Check out all his predictions in his Tuesday column as he looks to bounce back.

Vikings at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Vikings -4.5, O/U 45.5



Vikings -4.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Vikings -5, O/U 43.5

"I could just copy and paste what I wrote before the Vikings' Week 3 date with the Raiders. By now, we know what the Vikings, with Kirk Cousins, are: a team that is incapable of beating good teams, but knows how to beat up on bad teams. We saw it in Week 3 when they trounced the Raiders and in Week 4 when they got flattened by the Bears. The Giants are not a good team, even if Daniel Jones has reinvigorated them. Cousins' struggles against winning teams have been documented to death, but he's going up against a bad Giants defense. This feels like the perfect bounceback game after the Bears' defense induced yet another nightmare out of him, and Mike Zimmer's defense should feast on a rookie quarterback. ... It kinda feels like the Bears broke the Vikings last week, but the Vikings will get the perfect opportunity to rebound in Week 5. I think they'll take it. Vikings beat up on a bad team because it's just what they're built to do." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Vikings are one of his best bets

Wagner-McGough's best bets haven't been so hot, but he's trusting a London double-decker to help him get back on track. See the rest of his picks in his Thursday column.

Patriots at Redskins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Patriots -16, O/U 47



Patriots -16, O/U 47 Current: Patriots -15.5, O/U 42

I escaped by the skin of my teeth with my survivor selection of the Chiefs last week, but it doesn't matter how you win, just that you survive and advance. With the Seahawks, Ravens, Vikings and Chiefs scratched off our potential teams, this isn't the week to get tricky. Imagine if you get eliminated from your survivor pool without using the Patriots, especially when you could have deployed them in a matchup against a team playing QB shuffle that just scored three points against a putrid Giants defense. Seriously, if there's a way to score negative points in a football game, Washington might do it in this one. I don't blame anyone for hopping on the Eagles as huge favorites as well, but I'm actually a little worried by their injuries, and I see plenty of juicy matchups in December where I'll be happy to have them available.

Jets at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Eagles -14, O/U 44.5



Eagles -14, O/U 44.5 Current: Eagles -14, O/U 43.5

"The Jets are a wreck. No Sam Darnold, again. Not much of an offensive line. No real way to play from behind -- and they tend to be behind from the onset. This is a chance for the Eagles offense to strut its stuff without having much pass rush to fear coming at them on the other end. In a year of massive spreads, this is moderate at best." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Eagles are one of his best bets

La Canfora missed his first best bet of Week 5 by a half-point on Thursday Night Football, but he has two winners queued up for the weekend. See who else he likes in his Friday column.

Buccaneers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Saints -4.5, O/U 47.5



Saints -4.5, O/U 47.5 Current: Saints -3, O/U 46

"Bruce Arians has done an admirable job with Jameis Winston, and the Bucs' defense is really solid. This is a letdown spot, with New Orleans coming off a huge primetime upset of the Cowboys. In their last 10 home games, the Saints are 2-7-1 against the spread. Take the points." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Bucs are one of his best bets

Falcons at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Texans -4.5, O/U 49



Texans -4.5, O/U 49 Current: Texans -4, O/U 50

"This is a lot of points for a team coming off a loss and going against a road team in Atlanta that should be desperate and gets the benefit of playing in a domed stadium. Here's the issue: the Texans are just a matchup nightmare for Atlanta. The Falcons are bad at protecting Matt Ryan (sacked 10 times this year) and the Texans defensive line is playing really well. ... Additionally, the Texans are a team that should be hitting on the deep ball more than they have. Deshaun Watson has just two plays longer than 40 yards but it should be like six -- he definitely missed two long touchdown throws against the Panthers because pressure was in his face. I don't think he'll see as much heat against Atlanta and if Will Fuller draws Isaiah Oliver it could mean some big-time shots. The number here is a little concerning for a backdoor cover and I wouldn't be surprised if Matt Ryan has a huge day in a loss, but if the Texans get up and can pin their ears back, he's going to have a long day regardless of the numbers." -- Will Brinson on why the Texans are one of his best bets

Brinson had a down week with his best bets last week but is still 13-8 on the year. See who else he loves in Week 5 in his Friday column.

Bills at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Titans -3, O/U 38.5



Titans -3, O/U 38.5 Current: Titans -3, O/U 38.5

"The Bills could be and probably will be without starting quarterback Josh Allen because of concussion issues. That means Matt Barkley will be the starter here. The Titans are coming off an impressive road victory over Atlanta, but this will be a tough challenge for Marcus Mariota. Look for a tight, low-scoring game with the Titans taking it." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the Titans winning a close game but not covering



Prisco also took the Under in this game as one of his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast. See all of his picks and score predictions in his Wednesday column.

Broncos at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)



Open: Chargers -6.5, O/U 43.5



Chargers -6.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Chargers -6, O/U 44.5

"Rivalry games are always prone to unpredictability, and the Chargers are still banged up, but there's no way Philip Rivers shouldn't beat this depleted and downtrodden Denver team. The Broncos may put up a fight, but Vic Fangio is running out of answers." -- Cody Benjamin on why he has the Chargers winning but not covering

Benjamin is 39-23-1 straight up as he predicts the score of every game each week. See the rest of his projections in his Thursday column.

Packers at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Open: Cowboys -4, O/U 47



Cowboys -4, O/U 47 Current: Cowboys -3.5, O/U 47

Will Brinson: "I like the Cowboys in this spot, you like the Packers. Even though Davante Adams is probably not playing, you like Green Bay here."

Pete Prisco: "Aaron Rodgers has been phenomenal in his career against the Cowboys. ... But when I look at the Packers, I see their defensive flaw being that they play too many little guys. ... This is a game you can't do that, so I think he's going to get away from that. Obviously you gotta be concerned about shutting down [Ezekiel] Elliott. I'm concerned about that but I think he'll be smart enough to adapt to that."

R.J. White: "You mentioned Davante Adams, but I think Tyron Smith is the biggest injury in this game, 'cause that line falls apart when he's not there. We've seen it time and again ... Both Ds have played well, top 10 in points per drive, top six in net yards per pass attempt. I think it's going to be a low-scoring game ... Under 47 is my best play, but I would lean to the Packers."

Brinson: "I've got the Under as a top play as well, Under and the Cowboys -3.5. The Tyron Smith thing definitely worries me. I just don't think the Packers can stop anybody on the run. They just look lost against the run --"

Prisco: "Because they don't have anybody on the field! Go back and look at it. I get it. I know why he does it. He plays a lot of little guys, and they stand up and move around, and has all these exotic looks. And that's all well and good, the way the game is played nowadays. But when teams just want to pound it at them, you're not big enough. You're getting blocked, and next thing you know you're ripping off a seven-yard gain."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Colts at Chiefs



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Open: Chiefs -10, O/U 57



Chiefs -10, O/U 57 Current: Chiefs -11, O/U 56

Browns at 49ers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Open: 49ers -3, O/U 47.5



49ers -3, O/U 47.5 Current: 49ers -4, O/U 46.5

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!