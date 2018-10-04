Week 5 NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 5
If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 5 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons picking NFL games. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest picks at SportsLine, where he enters Week 5 on a 7-3 heater. Anybody who has followed Hammer has reaped huge paydays.
For NFL Week 5, Goldberg has three best bets. Parlaying them would pay out at 6-1, and he's only sharing them over at SportsLine. One key part we can tell you: Hammer loves the lowly Jets to cover a 1-point spread vs. the visiting Broncos.
Notwithstanding their three-game skid, the Jets possess a strong defense that is allowing 5.2 yards per play, sixth best in the NFL. And they're facing a Denver team that's 1-10 in its past 11 road games and traveling nearly across the country on a short week.
"Vance Joseph is one of the three worst coaches in the league," Goldberg told SportsLine. "The Jets' strong defense will make the difference."
Hammer also is bucking a pair of first-place teams, including one that's the talk of the entire NFL. This media darling is in for a major shock. The line on that game is way off, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any Week 5 NFL parlay.
So what are the three best bets Goldberg is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 5? Visit SportsLine now to see which first-place teams are in for rude awakenings, and see which public darling goes down hard, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early NFL scouting reports for RD1 QBs
How have four of the five Round 1 quarterbacks from the 2018 Draft fared at the start of their...
-
Will Gronk play Thurs? TE likely active
Gronk might be limited, but he is likely to be active for the Patriots on Thursday night
-
TNF: Patriots vs. Colts odds, best picks
RJ White is dialed into the pulse of Andrew Luck and the Colts
-
Race for No. 1: Can Rosen save Cardinals
The 10th overall pick didn't make his first start until Week 4 and now he's tasked with getting...
-
Week 5 picks
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 5 of the NFL season
-
QB Rankings: MVP race after Week 4
One quarter of the way through the season, let's rank the quarterbacks by their likelihood...