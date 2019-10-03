Week 5 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays 6-1

Big public favorites flopped last week, as the Chiefs, Patriots and Cowboys all failed to cover the spread. The result: sportsbooks cleaned up, while recreational bettors were cleaned out. As a full Sunday of NFL action approaches, the Chiefs and Patriots are again attracting plenty of attention from the public. Kansas City has risen to an 11-point home favorite over the Colts, while New England is now laying 15.5 points at woeful Washington, according to the current NFL spreads. Should you side with the public or go contrarian in your Week 5 NFL picks? Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions on these games as well as the entire Week 5 NFL schedule. But before you get down any NFL parlays, you need to see the Week 5 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

A beloved national treasure, Goldberg is red-hot on his NFL best bets, going 8-4 this season after finishing last year on a 12-3 run. That makes Hammer 20-7 in his last 27 NFL best bets, a stunning 74 percent cash rate.

Already twice this season, in Weeks 1 and 3, Hammer swept his NFL best bets. Anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with 6-1 payouts.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year run at ESPN. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in his top Week 5 NFL expert picks. We can tell you he's backing the Buccaneers (+3.5) on the road against the Saints.

Tampa Bay comes off a 55-40 road upset of the Rams, while New Orleans squeaked by Dallas, 12-10, at home. Last year, the Bucs shocked the Saints, 48-40, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Under new head coach Bruce Arians and new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, the Bucs look like a dangerous team after years of futility. "Arians has done an admirable job with Jameis Winston, and the Bucs' defense is really solid," Hammer told SportsLine. "This is a letdown spot, with New Orleans coming off a huge primetime upset of the Cowboys. In their last 10 home games, the Saints are 2-7-1 against the spread. Take the points."

Goldberg also jumped all over one side of Packers vs. Cowboys, Sunday's glamorous matchup of 3-1 teams starting at 4:25 p.m. ET. The line is way off in that game, Hammer said. You need to see his NFL parlay before locking in any picks of your own.

What are Hammer's NFL Week 5 best bets? And what side of the Packers vs. Cowboys spread should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 5 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's 20-7 in his last 27 best bets.