Week 5 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1

Everyone loves to back the New England Patriots with their NFL picks, but even though they're undefeated, they've failed to cover their last two games against the division-rival New York Jets (+21) and Buffalo Bills (+7). On Sunday, they visit winless Washington laying another massive number: 15.5 points. With Patriots quarterback Tom Brady coming off a game in which he compiled a 45.9 passer rating, the sixth-worst of his career, should we assume he'll bounce back strong and lead a rout? Or will New England get a lead and then run the football to protect their most valuable asset? Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions on this game as well as the entire Week 5 NFL schedule. But before you make any NFL parlays, you need to see the Week 5 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

A beloved national treasure, Goldberg is red-hot on his NFL best bets, going 8-4 this season after finishing last year on a 12-3 run. That makes Hammer 20-7 in his last 27 NFL best bets, a stunning 74 percent cash rate.

Already twice this season, in Weeks 1 and 3, Hammer swept his NFL best bets. Anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with 6-1 payouts.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year run at ESPN. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in his top Week 5 NFL expert picks. We can tell you he's backing the Buccaneers (+3.5) on the road against the Saints.

While the Saints are 3-1, they've looked lackluster offensively since quarterback Drew Brees injured his thumb in Week 2 against the Rams. Tampa Bay, on the other hand, just exploded offensively in a stunning 55-40 road upset of those same Rams.

The Saints mustered 266 yards in their 12-10 win over Dallas last week and only 265 yards the week before at Seattle. Teddy Bridgewater has yet to clear 200 passing yards in a game since replacing Brees. Goldberg is impressed with the new-look Bucs defense under Todd Bowles and knows Tampa Bay will not have to score 30-plus to keep up with this limited version of the Saints. Hammer expects a tight divisional contest, so grabbing more than a field goal is the way to go.

