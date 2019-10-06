Week 5 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 5
Everyone loves to back the New England Patriots with their NFL picks, but even though they're undefeated, they've failed to cover their last two games against the division-rival New York Jets (+21) and Buffalo Bills (+7). On Sunday, they visit winless Washington laying another massive number: 15.5 points. With Patriots quarterback Tom Brady coming off a game in which he compiled a 45.9 passer rating, the sixth-worst of his career, should we assume he'll bounce back strong and lead a rout? Or will New England get a lead and then run the football to protect their most valuable asset? Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions on this game as well as the entire Week 5 NFL schedule. But before you make any NFL parlays, you need to see the Week 5 NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.
A beloved national treasure, Goldberg is red-hot on his NFL best bets, going 8-4 this season after finishing last year on a 12-3 run. That makes Hammer 20-7 in his last 27 NFL best bets, a stunning 74 percent cash rate.
Already twice this season, in Weeks 1 and 3, Hammer swept his NFL best bets. Anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with 6-1 payouts.
This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year run at ESPN. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Hammer has locked in his top Week 5 NFL expert picks. We can tell you he's backing the Buccaneers (+3.5) on the road against the Saints.
While the Saints are 3-1, they've looked lackluster offensively since quarterback Drew Brees injured his thumb in Week 2 against the Rams. Tampa Bay, on the other hand, just exploded offensively in a stunning 55-40 road upset of those same Rams.
The Saints mustered 266 yards in their 12-10 win over Dallas last week and only 265 yards the week before at Seattle. Teddy Bridgewater has yet to clear 200 passing yards in a game since replacing Brees. Goldberg is impressed with the new-look Bucs defense under Todd Bowles and knows Tampa Bay will not have to score 30-plus to keep up with this limited version of the Saints. Hammer expects a tight divisional contest, so grabbing more than a field goal is the way to go.
Goldberg also jumped all over one side of Packers vs. Cowboys, Sunday's glamorous matchup of 3-1 teams starting at 4:25 p.m. ET. The line is way off in that game, Hammer said. You need to see his NFL parlay before locking in any picks of your own.
What are Hammer's NFL Week 5 best bets? And what side of the Packers vs. Cowboys spread should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 5 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's 20-7 in his last 27 best bets.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
AB seeks $40M from Patriots, Raiders
Still under investigation by the NFL, the receiver is attempting to recoup voided money
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Advice, best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Injuries: Trubisky, Adams, Mack sit
We've got you covered with a look at all the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 5 of the fantasy season.
-
NFL quarterly awards, Super Bowl picks
With 25% of the season in the books, the NFL team here at CBS Sports has some revised predictions
-
Prisco's picks: Rams over Seahawks
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 5, including why the Vikings will get back on track
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too